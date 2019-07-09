Indie Publishers Tell Gamers To Pirate Instead Of Buying Keys Through Reseller G2A
We of course talk a great deal about video game piracy here and nearly all of the commentary from the gaming industry centers on how piracy is destroying an industry that only seems to continue growing. Were you to take only a brief look at the history of our posts on the subject, you would come away with a clear picture that game developers see piracy as the greatest of all evils.
It turns out that for many developers there is a greater evil, however. An evil so great, in fact, that game developers are actually pushing the public to piracy as a remedy.
G2A, the grey market purveyor of game keys, has once again drawn the ire of game developers less than keen for their games to feature on G2A's digital shelves. It's previously clashed with TinyBuild and Gearbox, and a recent ad push has seen it condemned by more developers, with some even saying they'd rather players torrent than buy from G2A.
Publisher Mike Rose noted that a search for his games placed G2A ads for them above the publisher's own link. "We make zero money on our games if people buy them through ads," he said. He recommended that people considering buying a game through G2A just pirate it instead.
This recommendation was followed up by Rose and other game developers on Twitter, suggesting that anyone thinking about buying a resold game key via G2A just pirate their games instead. This isn't he first time we've seen this sort of thing specifically about G2A, which is one of the more popular Steam key resellers out there. A couple of years ago, another indie game studio went so far as to put its game up on The Pirate Bay itself just to keep money from reaching the hands of G2A.
The big problem here is that game developers regularly give away free or cheap Steam keys to influencers and others in the hopes of promoting the game on the internet. Some of those influencers then turn around and resell those keys on the G2A market. For its part, G2A insists that it will take down fraudulent sellers and even issue refunds to devs that can prove the keys sold were obtained by nefarious means, but that's generally a lot of window dressing, given that G2A also buys Google ads to place its own links at the top of search results for these same indie games. Meanwhile, these resold keys generate no revenue for the developer, but do increase their costs in customer service, server requirements for online games, etc.
Perhaps the most interesting part of this is that these indie developers, for whom you would think piracy would represent an outsized threat compared with the AAA publishers, see piracy as a perfectly acceptable remedy.
If you can't afford or don't want to buy our games full-price, please pirate them rather than buying them from a key reseller. These sites cost us so much potential dev time in customer service, investigating fake key requests, figuring out credit card chargebacks, and more. https://t.co/25NWxrj8f8
— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) June 30, 2019
Now, I'm quite sure that none of these developers would come right out and say that they like piracy generally. Still, it's interesting to see the nearly universally demonized practice of copyright infringement turned to as a pressure release against a far greater evil. Given that some of these indies proactively combat key resellers by putting their own games up to be pirated, might there be other ways they could use "piracy" to their benefit as well?
FIRST, what "benefit" are developers getting from piracy?
There is NO "benefit" to the piracy here nor at any time. These are just trying to stop the even worse commercial-scale thieves.
That sinks your entire premise.
I’d say that “indie company giving people blanket permission to pirate its game” means the game gets more attention. That means the company can sell its next game to a potentially larger fanbase. If you don’t see how that is a benefit, you never will.
Re: FIRST, what "benefit" are developers getting from piracy?
As usual your reading skills and cognitive functions are sub-par compared to the average person.
For an indie developer in this situation a pirated copy of the game ACTUALLY benefits them compared to someone buying a key from a re-seller that originated through a fraudulent transaction. I doubt you understand the underlying economic reasons for this, because understanding it means you are wrong and you would NEVER admit to that, even to yourself.
Giving away "free" is NOT a workable business model:
You blew a major premise of Masnick's out of the water too.
Maybe I'm not understanding something. What is exactly the developers beef with G2A? Do they expect to receive money every time their product is re-sold? Like the same way I keep getting money when my old Civic gets passed on from owner to owner?
The beef is G2A often sells keys that were either fradulently obtained or given out by the companies. G2A pockets all the cash and the game companies get nothing but a hassle in return. Toss the ad buy on Google into the mix and you have a sleazy grey market retailer doing a hell of a lot to divert money away from the companies that made the game and towards its own bank account.
Re:
And just to expand upon the term fraudulent in this context with an example:
Someone buys a Steam-key with a stolen credit-card, sells the key to G2A, some gamer buys the key and starts playing the game. Later the owner of the credit-card discovers the fraudulent transaction and reverses the charge. Now comes the problem, who should take the cost of the fraudulent transaction? The gamer, Steam or the developer?
In reality the total cost of the fraudulent transaction is usually passed onto the developer by Steam so the gamer who bought the key in good faith can keep playing, and that's why some indie developers thinks it's better for people to rather pirate the game instead of buying keys from re-sellers, since the latter actually can costs them money PLUS a lost sale, ie for each fraudulent transaction they need to sell 2 more keys to make up for it.
Re:
Simple issue, but a steam key in China, or other location where its cheap, resale on G2A, Customer gets game via weird trade method, card gets charged back because it was stolen, game is removed from customers account, but he never buys it again because indie games are shorter.
The Indy gets stuck with the charge back fee + they are out the cost of the game.
Re: Re: Missing parts here...
You forgot...
a) Now the devs have a customer with a bad experience..
b) Those chargebacks and support calls and such take up quite a bit of dev's most precious resource: his staff. The game isn't helped or enjoyed.
Piracy is just cheaper, those that feel the need to pay will, for example, buy swag.
Also, you implicate GOOGLE as facilator of worse-than--pirates!
This is one of your BEST pieces, EVER, Timmy!
While you’re here: How do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor protected speech?
Besides how legitimate means continue to fuck over developers and/or consumers, and the way that the influencer/celebrity-driven culture we have today is coming to bite us in the ass...
I think the funniest takeaway from all this is blue have to stretch his mental faculties thrice as much AND fuck with his TOR just to troll this article three times. You know... just in case you could tell it was him. Hey blue - consider lifting the bonnet of your engine every once in a while, or you might overheat!
Or do overheat, that'd honestly be the preferable scenario.
Thank you to everyone above who explained the fraudulent practice side of things. I can imagine that is probably a bulk problem. Otherwise i am left thinking that game companies are just still whining about the First Sale Doctrine, with occasional fraud, and oh-my-god-no someone resold a key we gave away. (Gee sorry someone less influence-y is playing your game, asshats.)
The issue here, when fraud is involved at scale, yeah that is a legit complaint.
I will certainly think twice about buying from a reseller, but what about genuine resales without ethical or legal baggage?
