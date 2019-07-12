YouTube Begins Blocking Stream-Ripping Sites
 
Following Trump Ruling Against Twitter Blockade, AOC Sued For Her Blocks On Twitter
 

Germany Cashes Out, Hits Facebook With Fines For Failing To Comply With Its Ultra-Vague 'Hate Speech' Law

Free Speech

from the WITHDRAW-CHECK-BALANCE-WITHDRAW-AGAIN dept

Fri, Jul 12th 2019 3:23amTim Cushing

The German government is finally getting around to fining social media companies for violating its absurd "hate speech" law. The law, which took effect January 1, 2018, wasn't even able to make it a week without causing collateral damage.

Unable to construct a machine capable of killing fascists, the German parliament built one that kills satire. Shortly, after it took effect, the hate speech law took down tweets from a long-running German satirical magazine. More debacles followed -- so many that the German equivalent of the alt-right was able to score political points on government censorship, even as they called for government censorship in the other direction.

The new law turned social media companies into ATMs with its demand that something as nebulous as "hate speech" be removed with extreme haste lest its principals and moderation teams be fined personally for stuff German assholes posted to the internet.

It's time to cash out.

Facebook has been slapped with a fine of over $2 million by Germany for “under reporting” complaints it receives about alleged “illegal” online content.

Whoops. I guess that's the sort of thing that happens when a.) the law is uber-vague about what constitutes "hate speech" and b.) gives you only 24 hours to do something about it. This is the main complaint by Facebook. The law "lacks clarity." Nevertheless, demands for something to be done have been made, therefore something must be done, "clarity" notwithstanding.

Facebook has responded. It has tried to do what the German government demands, even without helpful things like narrow definitions or realistic turnaround time. This report shows the social media behemoth has fielded 1,700 complaints from the German government over the last half of 2018. The claim that it hasn't complied with reporting requirements is absurd, given the lack of guidance from the German government.

As Mike Masnick has pointed out on multiple occasions, moderation at scale is difficult. It becomes impossible when dozens of competing interests push for expedient moderation of content not clearly defined by the laws Facebook is now subject to. The thing is, it doesn't matter to these governments. They just want a scapegoat with a full wallet, and Facebook certainly fits the bill. So we get what we have here: a law that nukes lawful content while still extracting cash from Facebook's coffers. Win-win, I guess, if that's all Germans expect from their government.

Filed Under: free speech, germany, hate speech
Companies: facebook

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Flo, 12 Jul 2019 @ 4:58am

    At this point in time, my expectations for "my" government (which is the German one) are pretty low... Given two options, one of them catastrophically stupid, I expect them to find an even worse, third option and choose that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2019 @ 4:59am

    The issue in this case isn't that content moderation is hard or lacks clarity (although NetzDG does have large issues). Facebook intentionally hid the form to report stuff via NetzDG, as compared to e.g. Youtube, where it was just an option when reporting stuff, which led to them only having 0.5% the reports of Youtube. (See https://www.wiwo.de/unternehmen/it/hasskommentare-deutschland-verdonnert-facebook-zu-millionen-bussg eld/24517356.html)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2019 @ 5:24am

      Re:

      And yet, somehow they still managed to hit Facebook with average of at least 9 requests every day (Article says facebook handled 1700 requests over the latter half of 2018... which works out to about 9/day).

      Seems kinda obvious to me that they are able to find the forum.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2019 @ 5:26am

      Re:

      As your favorite GDPR-troll (a little bit off-topic here), the AC above me is right. Facebook is not fined for not removing hate-speech but for

      • reporting wrong numbers
      • not showing that they have the organization or processes in place to deal with reported illegal/unlawful/illicit (don't know the best word for "rechtswidrig") content which is more than just "hate-speech" what ever this might be.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2019 @ 5:30am

      Re:

      We get it you hate the internet and your a Nazi.
      Stop trying so hard. This is not Poland.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

YouTube Begins Blocking Stream-Ripping Sites
 
Following Trump Ruling Against Twitter Blockade, AOC Sued For Her Blocks On Twitter
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

03:23 Germany Cashes Out, Hits Facebook With Fines For Failing To Comply With Its Ultra-Vague 'Hate Speech' Law (6)

Thursday

15:37 Following Trump Ruling Against Twitter Blockade, AOC Sued For Her Blocks On Twitter (42)

Wednesday

20:36 Indonesian Court Convicts Woman Of Criminal Defamation For Recording Her Boss Trying To Harass Her Into An Affair With Him (27)
11:58 Appeals Court Affirms: Trump Can't Block Followers On Social Media (33)
03:27 Politicians Queue Up To Make France's Proposed Law Against 'Hateful Content' Far, Far Worse (14)

Tuesday

03:31 The UK's Entire Approach To 'Online Harms' Is Backwards... And No One Cares (19)

Monday

10:45 College Forgets How The First Amendment Works; Targets Its Own Student Newspaper With A Public Records Request (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.