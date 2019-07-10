Vegan Food Manufacturers Sue State Over Unconstitutional Law Banning Them From Using Meat Words
from the First-Amendment-right-to-tell-customers-what-they're-buying dept
The state of Mississippi is being sued for enacting an unconstitutional law -- one that prevents certain food companies from labeling their products in a way that limits customer confusion. The Institute for Justice -- representing Upton's Naturals Co. and the Plant Based Foods Association -- is seeking an injunction blocking the law from taking effect and taking away a bit of the First Amendment with it. (via Reason)
The law that took effect July 1 supposedly was crafted to eliminate customer confusion. It prevents sellers of plant-based foods from using meat-related terms on their packaging. Here it is in all its all-caps glory:
AN ACT TO AMEND SECTION 75-35-15, MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972, TO PROVIDE THAT A FOOD PRODUCT THAT CONTAINS CULTURED ANIMAL TISSUE PRODUCED FROM ANIMAL CELL CULTURES OUTSIDE OF THE ORGANISM FROM WHICH IT IS DERIVED SHALL NOT BE LABELED AS MEAT OR A MEAT FOOD PRODUCT; TO PROVIDE THAT A PLANT-BASED OR INSECT-BASED FOOD PRODUCT SHALL NOT BE LABELED AS A MEAT OR MEAT FOOD PRODUCT; AND FOR RELATED PURPOSES.
It's only the rarest and most-inattentive of customers that accidentally purchases vegan burgers instead of the real thing. No shoppers in Mississippi were clamoring for protection from Big Vegetable's marketing tactics. Instead, this was a gift to the local meat industry, propelled by corporate interests all the way to the governor's desk.
The lawsuit [PDF] points out lobbying efforts began prior to the 2019 legislative session, with representatives from the meat industry openly stating they wanted to "protect" cattle farmers "from having to compete" with non-animal products. They pointed to the reduced dairy revenue caused by the introduction of soy and almond milk into the marketplace as an example of the damage they wanted to avoid.
None of these are good reasons for new laws, especially ones that prevent competitors from labeling their products in a way that makes them understandable and palatable to consumers. The ban extends to almost all commonly-used meat terms, blocking plant-based food creators from using terms like "meatless meatballs" or "vegan bacon." The end result will be more customer confusion, not less, as those seeking vegan products will have very little information to work with when trying to replace meat products in their diets.
As the lawsuit notes, the ban is both content- and speaker-based, giving it two Constitutional strikes right off the bat. In addition, it "creates confusion and misleading speech where none previously existed." It carves a hole in the First Amendment on behalf of a favored industry, which is certainly not a "compelling government interest." It replaces zero harm with actual harm, which is something legislators should never strive to do.
By banning honest, accurate, and non-misleading descriptions of Plaintiffs' products, the Ban has abridged Plaintiffs' freedom of speech and the freedom of speech of anyone else who would otherwise used the Banned terms in a similar and non-misleading way.
The Ban irreparably harms Plaintiffs by preventing Plaintiffs from engaging in non-misleading speech about lawful goods the Plaintiffs want to sell.
The Ban also irreparably harms consumers by denying them access to useful information about lawful goods in the marketplace.
The Ban keeps consumers under-informed and confused about what is actually being offered by the seller.
The law likely won't stay alive for long. It's not Constitutional in its current form and it would take a lot of alteration to change it into something that doesn't violate rights. But the longer it stays alive, the more of a burden it is for plant-based food sellers in the state. The meat lobby has turned taxpayer dollars against taxpayers by getting this law enacted, ensuring they'll be paying for the state's defense of its shitty law, as well as any future work the legislature needs to do to bring itself back in compliance with the Constitution.
Filed Under: customer confusion, fake meat, food labeling, free speech, mississippi, plant-based meat, vegan meat
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Bet the State Wins this round
Look up the lawsuit on the use of the term Mayo, Mayo must have eggs. This lawsuit follows that theme in that meat terms would require meat to be animal based.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bet the State Wins this round
Yeah, the vegan companies have a weak case. If the law said they can't describe their products as "burger replacement", "cheese-substitute", etc., I'd be on their side.
It'll be much more interesting when the cultured meat companies get involved, and their product actually contains animal cells (though not from animals).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
Yeah, the vegan companies have a weak case.
Well except for the massive first amendment issues, the complete lack of consumer confusion, and the fact that this is nothing but back-room dealing to protect government bribes, I guess.
But I guess you really are confused by the term "Veggie Burger" then it's proof that generations of inbreeding really does take a toll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
You'd already made your point. The Ad Hominem is unworthy of you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
How do you determine they're "massive"? Any product labeling law is going to restrict speech, which is not allowed by the first amendment. Courts have been ignoring that for two centuries; why would they care now?
Nobody's confused by "veggie burger", but there're definitely some sketchcy vegan products where they'll say something like "chick'n" in large letters and it's not obvious they're not meat. If this is anything like trademark law where you just need a "moron in a hurry" being confused, restrictions could be justified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
I mean, using 'ground beef replacement' or 'cheese substitute' to describe plant protein based foods is kind of exactly what this bans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
How could anyone claim a product called "ground beef replacement" is "LABELED AS A MEAT OR MEAT FOOD PRODUCT"? I can't see how the law covers that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
You're the only one who can't. ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
that is exactly what the law says.
also, "burger" means "someone from a town". in this case, a shortening of "Hamburger-style ground beef". beef industry has about zero compelling interest in the actual words. we can ask the city and residents of Hamburg to weigh in on that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bet the State Wins this round
If we hold that "burger" means "hamburger" specifically (rather than any cooked patty wrapped in bread/bun), the term "chicken burger" wouldn't be allowed either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad example
The Reason article links to a Yves "Good Veggie Burger" page. The package shows a picture of a burger and says "4 juicy burgers", but the products are not actually burgers—they're burger patties without buns. So even if "veggie burger" is OK, as it should be ("hamburger" is the regulated term and they don't say it), that's a fraudulent package, and any anti-fraud legislation needs to carve a hole in the First Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Looks like the vegans have a beef with the state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It all depends on how you render the story.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So; we've got the plant-based distributors upset that they have to say "bacon alternative" instead of "vegan bacon" on the package.
But to me, there's a bigger issue here. Over time, different tissues have been considered "meat". In some places, "meat" meant cow. In other places, it meant "cow or pig." In others, it meant "cow, pig, chicken, sheep or goat." Eventually, fish got added too.
But why is insect meat not allowed to be included here? I know that most vegans would be pretty upset if they bought something with insects in it because the product wasn't allowed to include the word "meat" -- and in fact could call it "meatless" by this law's interpretation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two ways to think about that
The first is that if cockroach parts were found in a beef patty the health department would go uncontrollably crazy.
The second is, if the product were made entirely of cockroaches but the source of the nutrition was masked in some way, the consumers, as well as the health department would go uncontrollably crazy if they found out.
Then, compared to those societies that endorse cockroach protein in chocolate covered forms, or deep fried, or prepared some other way, is our potential for insanity when cockroaches become a part of our food chain abnormal?
As to whether the cockroaches as protein should be disclosed or not, it is gonna take some time for acceptance in some cultures as much time and effort has been expended on vilifying cockroaches in food. The marketing folks probably feel a need to hide it, in face of the competing propaganda, but at the same time feel a need for truth in advertising. Time will tell. The question that remains is whether the new food sources can withstand the wait?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Two ways to think about that
Yes, but this is a bad example. Cockroaches inducing insanity (regarless of if they were ingested) is a normal, and (In my opinion) healthy response.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This isn't about "free speech". It's about truth in marketing.
This issue goes back over five hundred years ago, with the Bavarian beer purity law, which allowed brewers to use any ingredients they wanted, as long as they didn't call it beer.
At least be glad that this is an actual law, and not something coming out of some regulatory agency which rules by decree.
And compared to countries such as France, the US has always been very lenient in allowing food manufacturers the freedom to deviate from historical definitions of foods without running afoul of laws and regulations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Did you read (and comprehend) the article?
Or maybe you are suggesting that 'alterative' foods should not exist?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well...
Did anyone see the CBS Sunday Morning piece on "Impossible" burgers and cultured meats this past weekend? I have to be totally honest here - the people who run these two companies come across as totally arrogant, holier than thou, "We know what's best for EVERYBODY and we're going to force our way down your throats" kind of people. Both company heads are on record as saying that they're in this to drive the meat industry to it's knees, that they want to stop the whole world from ever eating meat again. No indication what they intend to do with the animals when the planet gets overrun by them. Not to mention that, as an unabashed steak lover, watching the process of both products being made does not give me an appetite to try either one of them...bleah...if interested, you can check it out at https://www.cbsnews.com/news/wheres-the-beef-hamburger-patties-made-from-plants-2019-07-07/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well...
...you...seem a little unclear on how meat is produced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well...
One possible outcome could be that of India, where millions of cows roam freely, causing destruction and blocking roads, and where anyone who dares to do anything about it could face an angry lynch mob.
Would watching real steaks being made give you an appetite? The animal rights activists who secretly film the dark side of the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival (which just ended a week ago) are apparently hoping that showing what really goes on away from public eyes will create less demand for dog meat, not more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hear they’re now selling beef milk, which is like almond milk that’s pushed through tiny holes in cows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply