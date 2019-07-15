No Shirt, No Shoes, No Facescan, No Service: Welcome To 21st Century Convenience Store Shopping
Developers of facial recognition software and their customers are finding new and uninventive ways to use unproven tech to keep people out of places. Law enforcement just wants to watch everyone who's out in the open and strays too close to the right cameras. Security agencies just want to watch everyone leaving or entering the country.
Private businesses, on the other hand, want to limit their interactions with certain people. Landlords are replacing keys/locks with cameras and phone apps. Retailers are implementing facial recognition tech to create digital barriers to entry. Given the tech's error rate, the chance of misidentifying someone as a shoplifter is omnipresent, leaving would-be shoppers in the awkward position of attempting to prove a negative just for the opportunity to give a retailer money.
Large retailers have already played around with the tech, but it's now finding a new home at the smaller end of the retail spectrum. The Seattle Times reports a convenience store chain is kicking the facerec tires.
Jacksons Food Store customer Denise Diharce was surprised to learn that the Tacoma location she frequents for odds and ends is testing a high-tech system that, prior to entry, will compare her to images of previous crime suspects.
Before patrons can enter the basic convenience store at the corner of South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue, a camera under a red awning will take a picture and use artificial intelligence (AI) to decide whether the image matches any in a database of known robbers and shoplifters at that location.
This was during the chain's test run. But it's moving forward with full deployment, seeking to have the systems run during night hours to keep criminals out of its stores. When the system is on, customers will be informed of the system's use -- something they will have a hard time not noticing when a speaker asks them to stand still and point their faces in the direction of the camera.
The system used by the convenience store chain is very much DIY, which probably keeps it at an affordable price point. There's no link to existing criminal databases. Every undesirable member of the public must be hand-flagged by store staff to be added to the database. Limiting the number of faces in the database should help decrease both false positives and false negatives -- something that's a commonly-observed problem with larger deployments linked to much bigger databases composed of both criminal and non-criminal face photos.
In isolation, this use may seem justified. Convenience stores tend to get robbed more frequently than other retailers and anything that adds a bit of safety for employees is probably a good thing. But it can't be viewed in isolation -- not when government agencies at all levels are snapping up facial recognition software from a handful of vendors who are creating massive databases of photos for use by almost anyone -- public or private -- that can afford to purchase the tech.
The steady creep of surveillance tech makes people more accepting of even more serious encroachments on their privacy -- or just their ability to move around in public without being "noticed" by dozens of cameras linked to dozens of databases.
Filed Under: convenience stores, crime, facial recognition, law enforcement, privacy, shoplifting
Reader Comments
One More reason to Avoid Brick-&-Mortar Shopping
"Convenience stores tend to get robbed more frequently than other retailers and anything that adds a bit of safety for employees is probably a good thing."
Maybe, but as soon as a Kwik-E-Mart becomes a Slow-E-Mart, employee safety will take a back seat to profits.
Thank god that no two people look alike!
Just waiting for the 'nothing to hide, nothing to fear' crowd to pile on...
That sounds rather inconvenient.
Re: The Steady Creep...
--- "The steady creep of surveillance tech makes people more accepting of even more serious encroachments..."
yeah, the Federal government has steadily increased mass surveillance of the American populace in its futile "Drug War" and endless "War on Terror".
Bill of Rights has been shredded in pursuit of those windmills.
Private sector is just exploiting the government's destruction of personal rights.
The 4th Amendment does not exist now at U.S. airports and borders. Most all Americans see no problem with that. (serf mentality)
Facial Recognition tech systems are trivial affronts when the government routinely stops and searches travelers with zero probable cause.
Private sports events & music concerts have followed that lead and also routinely search their customers as they enter.
Won't be long before McDonald's & BestBuy customers are subjected to hands-on pat-downs as they enter.
Relax! It's just biblical prophecy coming to pass.
Revelation 13:16-18
Technology is doing a Naruto run towards ever increasing surveillance and ever eroding privacy, yet plenty still refuse to believe that Jesus Christ is THE way.
We all have been created with free will to do, and believe, whatever we want, but none of us will escape hell without Jesus Christ.
Re:
It is amazing how little there is in support of your allegations.
Re: Re:
If he had to look at evidence to support his beliefs, he wouldn't be a religious nut to begin with.
Re: Re: Re:
It's worse than that.
Its seems religion is a victim here too.
The source he refenced... suggests pretty terrible things (even though it suggests they wont happen to everyone). It provides no reason to 'relax' and infact calls for the opposite.
AKA he's just a nut (regardless of if you believe, or not)
Re:
I think this is the first time I've seen Revelation combined with Naruto. Please make it the last.
Re: Re:
We all use faith quite often.
Do you fully examine each chair before you sit in it to ensure that it's correctly built? Did you even oversee it's construction?
If so...you're paranoid; if not...you used faith.
Do you know exactly how your car works when you put your key into the ignition and turn it?
If so...you're an engineer; if not you used faith.
Do you have a brain in your head? Prove it.
Were you actually born on your supposed birth date? Prove it.
*Radio waves...? Can you sense them with any of your senses? No, yet you believe that they exist.
We all believe in something.
I'm not trying to force anyone here to believe anything; I can't -- no one can force anyone to do anything. The closest anyone can come to forcing someone else to do something is by threatening to harm someone if they don't do what you tell them to do. Of course, this is the WRONG thing to do, and in fact, the person that is threatened can still refuse because we all have free will.
I have no physical proof whatsoever that accepting Jesus Christ is the only way to heaven AND that rejecting Jesus Christ is the only way to hell, but I believe the the Holy Bible to be true.
Take it or leave it, but it's still a question that we all must answer.
I doubt the convenience store chain provides adequate protection for their minimum wage employees, as most do not. Management can not afford to install a proper bullet proof glass enclosure but they can afford to install an automated facial recognition system? I suspect that it is a free introductory offer made by the marketing dept of whatever facial recognition corporation. Why not just automate the clerk?
And these will be the same retailers bitching about lost sales and blaming the internet for it.
Can you say 'man in the mirror'?
Re:
Gas station convenience stores are not the ones who typically complain about being undersold by the internet companies.
Re: Re:
True, but in the near future I can avoid these 'convenience' stores by calling up my favorite store's app and orders a few things that will get delivered by automated delivery car or quad-rotor without ever leaving my house.
Re:
The bigger question is, can you sing it?
Lets hope people avoid going to this store to hit them were it hurts.
Re:
Why not just take a picture of the proprieter and stick it in front of the camera?
Smile for your mugshot
Why bother hooking it up to a facial recognition system? I would think that just having to show your face to a camera before the door unlocks would deter all but the latest Stupid Criminal of the Week contenders.
I saw you looking at my girlfriend
I'm sure that allowing employees to nominate pictures for the Keep Out database won't be abused by anyone.
Re: I saw you looking at my girlfriend
Better yet, let the customers choose who is allowed to enter. They could use the gas station convenience store app to discriminate against whom ever they dislike today. It could be a boon for business in certain locales, the ones where bigots congregate.
Shoplifters not prosecuted? Better just to keep them out
Seattle is one of those progressive jurisdictions that do not prosecute shoplifting. Since collecting evidence against repeat-shoplifters is a waste of time, it makes more sense just to keep them out of the store.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpAi70WWBlw
Wait for it...
PROOF,
that you are the correct person using that credit/debit card..
With all the lost data in the last 10 years...
They cant prove who/what//... that is using the cards.
REALLY.
this is going to force Companies and corps to install Cameras and facial ID, and link to the CC/banks/Public records/Police/state ID... to SHOw you are the one.. and then add to this, Everyone gets a CC/bank card..
In retail, long ago and seldom NOW...they had your picture on the CC card...LOVE IT.. now they want Other means..
Not long now, and we all get chips..Wonderful to live in a developed country, that lets CORPS rule over most things.. Anyone read Shadowrun??
