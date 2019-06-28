Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle

Crazy Copyright Suit Over Gigi Hadid Posting A Photo Of Herself To Instagram Shows Absurdity Inherent In Photo Copyrights
Fri, Jun 28th 2019

The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle has 9 courses designed to help you become proficient with this important technology. Deep learning isn't just about helping computers learn from data—it's about helping those machines determine what's important in those data sets. This is what allows for Tesla's Model S to drive on its own or for Siri to determine where the best brunch spots are. You'll learn TensorFlow, Python's scikit-learn, Apache MXNet, PyTorch, and more. You'll learn how to build chatbots with Google DialogFlow and Amazon Lex, and you'll learn to build voice apps for Amazon Lex. It's on sale for $35.

