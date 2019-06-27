Daily Deal: SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger
Former Head Of Ajit Pai's Broadband Advisory Council Is Headed To Prison For Fraud
Russian Government Demands All Foreign Press Outlets Register For The Privilege Of Delivering News To Russia
 

Facebook To Start Handing User Info To French Government So It Can Start Punishing People For Being Stupid

Free Speech

from the terrorism-equations-DRINK! dept

Thu, Jun 27th 2019 10:46amTim Cushing

In a move that's indicative of the tech companies' newfound willingness to roll over for overseas governments, Facebook will be handing user data to the French government to help it chase down people who've posted illegal words.

In a world first, Facebook has agreed to hand over the identification data of French users suspected of hate speech on its platform to judges, France’s minister for digital affairs Cedric O said on Tuesday.

France has criminalized hate speech, building on legislation that worked out oh so well in Germany. Facebook has already allowed French government censors to embed with the company's moderation teams. Facebook.gov is no one's idea of a better world, but there was always a chance French regulators might actually learn something from the experience: namely, that moderating content at scale isn't easy and tends to cause collateral damage if performed the way multiple governments would prefer.

It appears little has been learned. Mark Zuckerberg's recent meeting with France's president may have little to with this, but Facebook has been historically cooperative with other demands from the French government. However, previous cooperation generally concerned terrorism investigations, not people engaging in criminalized ignorance.

The French government naturally seems pleased with Facebook's decision to deliver hateful users into the hands of authorities.

“This is huge news, it means that the judicial process will be able to run normally,” O told Reuters in an interview. “It’s really very important, they’re only doing it for France.”

By "normally," O means "efficiently." Government efficiency is the enemy of rights and civil liberties. US companies are doing no favor for users around the world by speeding up dubious prosecutions of questionable laws. While it's natural to curry favor with the only entities powerful enough to make Facebook pay attention. It's not just about user bases. It's about locking smaller competitors into restrictive compliance regimes that they may not be able to handle.

But this isn't the only stupid thing going on here. Supporters of Facebook's generous kowtowing are letting dumb fall right out of their mouths and onto the pages of Reuters.

“It is a strong signal in terms of regulation,” said Sonia Cisse, a counsel at law firm Linklaters, adding that it was a world first. “Hate speech is no longer considered part of freedom of speech, it’s now on the same level as terrorism.”

What the actual fuck. Ignorant people saying ignorant things is not even close to equivalent of violent acts that kill and maim people just because they don't agree with the terrorists or, worse, just because they're there. While I understand that France's protections for speech are not on par with the First Amendment, equating hate speech with terrorism is stupid and will end up costing stupid people their freedom, even if they've done nothing more than let everyone else know how stupid they are.

Filed Under: france, free speech, hate speech, privacy, surveillance
Companies: facebook

15 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Glen, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:05am

    There's going down a slippery slope and there's going over a waterfall. This may be the later.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:15am

    They should be very afraid, if they start punishing being stupid the government will collapse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:20am

    Yeah, Because it worked so well in Germany (Sarcasm).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:21am

    What's the problem?

    As long as they're following the law, they're a private company and can do what they want, right?

    Besides, I'm sure this will only affect Bad People™️ (the ones you don't mind being deplatformed)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:47am

      Re: What's the problem?

      I dont think anyone working for TD ever implied that people shouldn't mock or criticis companies for terrible decisions.

      I know it may be hard to understand, but saying someone should have a right, and then criticising them for using that right in a terrible fashion, its not contradictory.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:21am

    Once again we see that terms like "hate speech" and "hate crime" are best understood by prepending "I" or "we." France is trying to reduce speech that France hates.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:38am

      Re:

      Not sure I understand your comment. What's wrong with hating crime?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:52am

        Re: Re:

        The part you're missing it that the more people talk about how horrible "hate" is, the more strongly they tend to demonstrate that their own actions towards their intended targets are motivated by hatred.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 12:03pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          ... As opposed to what? What crimes do you think people get thrown into prison for, under the hopes that they'll receive hugs and puppies there?

          Except for a very few places where rehabilitation has been adopted as a primary purpose of the criminal justice system, hatred of people who commit crimes is baked right in to every law.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 12:08pm

        Re: Re:

        What he means is they are turning things they hate into a crime simply because they hate them. It's not "I hate crime," it's an "I hate (whatever)" crime.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:27am

    France, despite its claims for "liberty equality fraternity", has a poor reputation at times when it comes to individual privacy from intrusive government. They were the ones who coerced TomTom to remove the photo radar locations from the map in the GPS units. They're the ones who weakened the GSM mobile telephone specification to use deliberately poor encryption. I trust them about as far as I can throw them et ça, ce n'est pas loin de tout!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:31am

    wait a second...

    According to the trolls here just yesterday you guys never ever ever criticize Facebook.

    Funny that they're suddenly missing today.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger
Former Head Of Ajit Pai's Broadband Advisory Council Is Headed To Prison For Fraud
Russian Government Demands All Foreign Press Outlets Register For The Privilege Of Delivering News To Russia
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:46 Facebook To Start Handing User Info To French Government So It Can Start Punishing People For Being Stupid (15)

Wednesday

11:57 Russian Government Demands All Foreign Press Outlets Register For The Privilege Of Delivering News To Russia (26)

Tuesday

15:36 Supreme Court Now Says That The Trademark Office Can't Reject 'Immoral Or Scandalous' Trademarks (25)

Wednesday

10:35 Senator Hawley Proposes Law To Force Internet Companies To Beg The FTC For Permission To Host Content (160)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.