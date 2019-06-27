Facebook To Start Handing User Info To French Government So It Can Start Punishing People For Being Stupid
In a move that's indicative of the tech companies' newfound willingness to roll over for overseas governments, Facebook will be handing user data to the French government to help it chase down people who've posted illegal words.
In a world first, Facebook has agreed to hand over the identification data of French users suspected of hate speech on its platform to judges, France’s minister for digital affairs Cedric O said on Tuesday.
France has criminalized hate speech, building on legislation that worked out oh so well in Germany. Facebook has already allowed French government censors to embed with the company's moderation teams. Facebook.gov is no one's idea of a better world, but there was always a chance French regulators might actually learn something from the experience: namely, that moderating content at scale isn't easy and tends to cause collateral damage if performed the way multiple governments would prefer.
It appears little has been learned. Mark Zuckerberg's recent meeting with France's president may have little to with this, but Facebook has been historically cooperative with other demands from the French government. However, previous cooperation generally concerned terrorism investigations, not people engaging in criminalized ignorance.
The French government naturally seems pleased with Facebook's decision to deliver hateful users into the hands of authorities.
“This is huge news, it means that the judicial process will be able to run normally,” O told Reuters in an interview. “It’s really very important, they’re only doing it for France.”
By "normally," O means "efficiently." Government efficiency is the enemy of rights and civil liberties. US companies are doing no favor for users around the world by speeding up dubious prosecutions of questionable laws. While it's natural to curry favor with the only entities powerful enough to make Facebook pay attention. It's not just about user bases. It's about locking smaller competitors into restrictive compliance regimes that they may not be able to handle.
But this isn't the only stupid thing going on here. Supporters of Facebook's generous kowtowing are letting dumb fall right out of their mouths and onto the pages of Reuters.
“It is a strong signal in terms of regulation,” said Sonia Cisse, a counsel at law firm Linklaters, adding that it was a world first. “Hate speech is no longer considered part of freedom of speech, it’s now on the same level as terrorism.”
What the actual fuck. Ignorant people saying ignorant things is not even close to equivalent of violent acts that kill and maim people just because they don't agree with the terrorists or, worse, just because they're there. While I understand that France's protections for speech are not on par with the First Amendment, equating hate speech with terrorism is stupid and will end up costing stupid people their freedom, even if they've done nothing more than let everyone else know how stupid they are.
Filed Under: france, free speech, hate speech, privacy, surveillance
Companies: facebook
There's going down a slippery slope and there's going over a waterfall. This may be the later.
They should be very afraid, if they start punishing being stupid the government will collapse.
Re:
Don't be silly; this is Europe we're talking about. They'll invent an exemption for themselves.
Yeah, Because it worked so well in Germany (Sarcasm).
What's the problem?
As long as they're following the law, they're a private company and can do what they want, right?
Besides, I'm sure this will only affect Bad People™️ (the ones you don't mind being deplatformed)
Re: What's the problem?
I dont think anyone working for TD ever implied that people shouldn't mock or criticis companies for terrible decisions.
I know it may be hard to understand, but saying someone should have a right, and then criticising them for using that right in a terrible fashion, its not contradictory.
Once again we see that terms like "hate speech" and "hate crime" are best understood by prepending "I" or "we." France is trying to reduce speech that France hates.
Re:
Not sure I understand your comment. What's wrong with hating crime?
Re: Re:
The part you're missing it that the more people talk about how horrible "hate" is, the more strongly they tend to demonstrate that their own actions towards their intended targets are motivated by hatred.
Re: Re: Re:
... As opposed to what? What crimes do you think people get thrown into prison for, under the hopes that they'll receive hugs and puppies there?
Except for a very few places where rehabilitation has been adopted as a primary purpose of the criminal justice system, hatred of people who commit crimes is baked right in to every law.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So hate is a crime, but hate speech against things precieved to be hate is not?
Re: Re:
What he means is they are turning things they hate into a crime simply because they hate them. It's not "I hate crime," it's an "I hate (whatever)" crime.
France, despite its claims for "liberty equality fraternity", has a poor reputation at times when it comes to individual privacy from intrusive government. They were the ones who coerced TomTom to remove the photo radar locations from the map in the GPS units. They're the ones who weakened the GSM mobile telephone specification to use deliberately poor encryption. I trust them about as far as I can throw them et ça, ce n'est pas loin de tout!
wait a second...
According to the trolls here just yesterday you guys never ever ever criticize Facebook.
Funny that they're suddenly missing today.
Re: wait a second...
I am pretty sure the trolls are innoculated against that sort of reasoning
