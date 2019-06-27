Trump Thinks That The Government Can And Should Sue Internet Companies Because He Doesn't Like The People Who Work There
In a move that will surprise absolutely no one, our President once again blindly and incorrectly lashed out at big internet companies and said that they should be sued for what appears to be the illegal action of having employees who didn't vote for him. I mean, that's not what he said, but that seems to be the only real reasoning behind the argument.
President Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. government “should be suing Google and Facebook and all that,” then wagered that “perhaps we will,” in a new broadside against Silicon Valley at a moment when it already faces heightened antitrust scrutiny in Washington.
Trump did not detail the exact basis for such lawsuits, which he raised after assailing European regulators for their investigations into U.S. tech companies.
So... he's against EU regulators investigating the companies, but he wants to have the DOJ do it? On what basis. Apparently, on the basis of a laughable, out-of-context propaganda video from an organization famous for producing misleading, out-of-context propaganda videos.
In doing so, Trump also swiped at Google, claiming the search and advertising giant is “trying to rig the election.” He then claimed that Twitter has made it “very hard” for users to find and follow him. But Trump did not provide new evidence for his latest allegation that the companies exhibit bias against conservatives, which Google and Twitter long have vehemently denied.
The "rig the election" is one that's been making the rounds this week after a group of people deliberately misrepresented Google's ongoing (and very public) efforts to prevent foreign intervention in the US election. If you think that blocking foreign intervention is "rigging the election," well, then you've got much bigger issues.
As for the claim that Twitter has made it "very hard" for users to find and follow him, he currently has 61.4 million followers -- which appears to make him the twelfth most followed account on the platform. He has more followers than Kim Kardashian. I don't think anyone is making it hard to find or follow him. Or, if Twitter is doing that, please, Twitter, make it just as hard for people to find and follow me on the platform.
Look, I get that Trump and his fans don't like the fact that tech company employees overwhelmingly didn't vote for him. But, that's not any basis for making up lies about them and sending the DOJ after them. There may well be legal and regulatory issues that deserve scrutiny regarding these legal companies, but making up fantasy stories only makes it that much harder to sort out what's legitimate from what's utter nonsense.
It seems to be a specific reference to the recent story where he met with Jack Dorsey and complained that his number of followers had declined following a bot purge.
Re:
It seems to be a specific reference to the recent story where he met with Jack Dorsey and complained that his number of followers had declined following a bot purge.
Hey he paid Putin good money to get those Russian bots to follow him and had every reason to be upset.
Re: he paid good money to Putin for those bots...
Are rubles good money these days?
Re: Re: he paid good money to Putin for those bots...
Rubles? No he paid in gift certificates good for smoozing at Ma Largo and Trump Towers.
Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!
This explicit unequivocal cause for Trump's remarks which Masnick pretends doesn't even exist was censored by the guilty party:
HOUSE.GOV is now Hosting Project Veritas Video Exposing Google's Plans to Rig the 2020 Election Against Trump courtesy of Rep. Gohmert
https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/google.mp4
Re: out_of_the_blue
If you read the article Trump was complaining about his Twitter numbers but hey. Twitter, Google, all the same thing. Especially if you rely on Veritas and InfoWars for your news about the latest Pizzagate.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/21/donald-trump-lies-factcheckers
Re: Re: out_of_the_blue
But Gary. Orange man good. Google bad. Masnick bad. Can rebut?
Re: Re: Re: out_of_the_blue
El Cheetos "The Donald" slammed with sanctions on Reddit. Because it's filled with toxic assholes. Who are already crying about censorship and melting like the snowflakes they are.
But it's "Proof of bias." LOL.
Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!
I really don't understand why republicans just don't go fuck off somewhere and create their own search engines! Personally, I think too much anti-science focus in schools has resulted in a generation of conservatives who are too goddamn stupid to create anything on their own. Perhaps they should just pray for Google to host their content?
Why oh why do you insist on forcing your beliefs on companies like a mildly retarded form of the Taliban?
If you only built your own damn shit, instead of insisting on using someone else's shit. It really makes you seem like socialists. Why should Google have to dedicate any of its resources to host your content? Why should paying users of Google services have to pay more because you leeches are demanding equal time to your half-assed, 1950's era ideas?
Fuck you republicans! You're socialist/communist scum right to your inbred core! And your god is a good-for-nothing, impotent, lazy figment of your imagination.
Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!
Rep Gohmert (R) would is a TRUE UNBIASED individual that vets all videos. RIGHT?
/sarc
Re: Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!
Ah, so it's not HOUSE.GOV that's running the video, it's a specific representative's small slice of HOUSE.GOV that's running the video. That makes a lot more sense.
Re: Re: Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at
Sadly it helps morons solidify their confirmation bias.
Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!
Rep. Gohmert == just another Fake Representative
Typical Trump
"Rigging the election" as in publicly asking Wikileaks and Russia for dirt on Hillary and the dems?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fake President
Re:
Fake President
HEY don't disrespect the White House or El Cheetos will get upset. (Picking on Obama didn't count, because he wasn't born in the states, am I right?)
Already outdated
Welp, that didn't take very long...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/06/27/twitter-adds-labels-tweets-that-break-i ts-rules-putting-president-trump-companys-crosshairs/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.3d8dce43a7f2
Re: Already outdated
Huh? How does any of that change anything stated in this article?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look, I get that Trump and his fans don't like the fact that tech company employees overwhelmingly didn't vote for him.
That's because tech company employees have a brain.
You run a business and don't want to use your time and effort to make a cake celebrating homosexuality?
How dare you, you worthless, piece-of-shit bigot!
You run a business and don't want to use your time and effort hosting content you don't like?
Why, that's admirable and we need to silence people we don't like!
Re:
And the comedy in that word salad is that republicans and conservatives want to allow said cake baker to be able to freely discriminate while not allowing twitter/google/et al to freely discriminate.
Thanks for proving exactly nothing.
Re: Re:
If you don't want to deal with someone you don't like, the government shouldn't be forcing you to.
Re: Re: Re:
Then don't sell to 'the public'
Re: Re: Re:
If you don't want to deal with someone you don't like, the government shouldn't be forcing you to.
We get it - serving blacks, jews and irish goes against the teaching of the nazi party.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
When you view the world solely by race...you might be a racist.
Congratulations! You're a racist!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Congratulations! You're a racist!
Nice deflect - but you are still saying it's wrong for the government to make you serve blacks, chinese, jews, and the dirty irish so what's your nazi point?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe I just want to keep arrogant idiots like you out of my store?
Since you're a racist, you brought race into the mix, I didn't.
Plus, I might be one of those black Jews you look down on. Do you think we can't take care of ourselves? We can only get along in life with your (or the government's) help?
How racist and condescending of you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Projection much?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Since you're a racist, you brought race into the mix, I didn't.
You are the one that said it was wrong for the government to make you serve minorities. I'm just pointing it out. Shouting "racist" back at me while crying about it doesn't make me a racist.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe I just want to keep arrogant idiots like you out of my store?
Fair enough. Fuck you and your store.
Since you're a racist, you brought race into the mix, I didn't.
Is this even a sentence?
Plus, I might be one of those black Jews you look down on. Do you think we can't take care of ourselves?
Sure. But it's certainly within my purview to think someone's a douchebag for not serving a black Jew.
We can only get along in life with your (or the government's) help?
In some places like the inbred south and midwest, that's correct. There's too many dimwitted white fucktards to handle on your own.
How racist and condescending of you.
Like I care what you think.
Re: Re: Re:
And if social media tells conservatives to go fuck goats because of "company values", they are free to do so. Just like Hobby Lobby can deny certain types of health care because their imaginary man told them it's right.
I see no problem with companies doing whatever it takes to make these "god people" reap exactly what they sow. Sometimes in order to point out a leak in boat, you've got to let that fucker sink.
Re:
One discriminates against a protected class..the other....doesn't.
Re:
You run a business and don't want to use your time and effort to serve blacks
There, I fixed it for you!
Not that you understand the difference between open accommodations and hosting hate speech, you racist POS.
Re: Re:
You make a lot of assumptions for someone who doesn't know me, at all.
There is no such thing as 'hate speech,' by the way. There's only 'free speech' and 'direct incitements to violence.' Any other speech you think exists is a delusion.
Re: Re: Re:
You make a lot of assumptions for someone who doesn't know me, at all.
You are an AC. You were born five minutes ago and will go away forever soon.
I can assume whatever the hell I want about your nameless, faceless, and racist comments.
There is no such thing as 'hate speech,' by the way. There's only 'free speech' and 'direct incitements to violence.' Any other speech you think exists is a delusion.
Well the hate speech of the day is The_Donald getting dickslapped for threatening cops so have fun with that.
Companies have and must have TOS and moderation.
Re:
Wow, it's almost like freedom of speech is different than discrimination!
Small wonder.
I mean, who can even keep track of all the Democratic candidates these days? They nominate as many people for the White House as Trump keeps throwing out.
Re: Small wonder.
Not close. There were about 26 nominees.
More than 50+ turnover from the WH admin.
And the unwashed masses will take this as gospel & demand something be done.
it is hard to follow the Trump on Twitter
First, I'm not a twitter user. The only time I even look at the twits on twitter is when it is linked to in an article. This one said ...
(my quote is completely out of context.)
So, I decided to see just how hard it is. I went to twitter (that's www.twitter.com, right?) and was presented with a login screen with no obvious way to bypass it to find someone. No search, not list of current or trending twits. No way to see if I could find the Trump to even think about following him.
So, I agree with the statement. It is very difficult to find and follow him ... without making a twitter account (at least).
Re: it is hard to follow the Trump on Twitter
https://lmgtfy.com/?q=donald+trump+twitter
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is very difficult to find and follow him ... without making a twitter account (at least).
You forgot the /s
Trump is a lying clown. Twitter should just platform him for his constant violations of Twitter's terms of service.
"Handing User Info To French Government So It Can Start Punishing People For Being Stupid"
Please can we send Trumps name??
Address?
All his Officials he gave Jobs to(Pai)
Trump is a lying clown. Twitter should just de platform him for his constant violations of Twitter's terms of service.
Fsitness act in broadcasting..
It would codify a 1949 Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulation that once required broadcasters to "afford reasonable opportunity for the discussion of conflicting views of public importance." The fairness doctrine was overturned by the FCC in 1987.
WE really need something like this..AGAIN..we also need something better.
