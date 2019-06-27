Trump Thinks That The Government Can And Should Sue Internet Companies Because He Doesn't Like The People Who Work There

Hackers Have Been Stealing User Data From Global Cell Networks Since 2012
from the not-how-it-works-don dept

Thu, Jun 27th 2019 9:23amMike Masnick

In a move that will surprise absolutely no one, our President once again blindly and incorrectly lashed out at big internet companies and said that they should be sued for what appears to be the illegal action of having employees who didn't vote for him. I mean, that's not what he said, but that seems to be the only real reasoning behind the argument.

President Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. government “should be suing Google and Facebook and all that,” then wagered that “perhaps we will,” in a new broadside against Silicon Valley at a moment when it already faces heightened antitrust scrutiny in Washington.

Trump did not detail the exact basis for such lawsuits, which he raised after assailing European regulators for their investigations into U.S. tech companies.

So... he's against EU regulators investigating the companies, but he wants to have the DOJ do it? On what basis. Apparently, on the basis of a laughable, out-of-context propaganda video from an organization famous for producing misleading, out-of-context propaganda videos.

In doing so, Trump also swiped at Google, claiming the search and advertising giant is “trying to rig the election.” He then claimed that Twitter has made it “very hard” for users to find and follow him. But Trump did not provide new evidence for his latest allegation that the companies exhibit bias against conservatives, which Google and Twitter long have vehemently denied.

The "rig the election" is one that's been making the rounds this week after a group of people deliberately misrepresented Google's ongoing (and very public) efforts to prevent foreign intervention in the US election. If you think that blocking foreign intervention is "rigging the election," well, then you've got much bigger issues.

As for the claim that Twitter has made it "very hard" for users to find and follow him, he currently has 61.4 million followers -- which appears to make him the twelfth most followed account on the platform. He has more followers than Kim Kardashian. I don't think anyone is making it hard to find or follow him. Or, if Twitter is doing that, please, Twitter, make it just as hard for people to find and follow me on the platform.

Look, I get that Trump and his fans don't like the fact that tech company employees overwhelmingly didn't vote for him. But, that's not any basis for making up lies about them and sending the DOJ after them. There may well be legal and regulatory issues that deserve scrutiny regarding these legal companies, but making up fantasy stories only makes it that much harder to sort out what's legitimate from what's utter nonsense.

Filed Under: antitrust, doj, donald trump, internet companies, social media
Companies: facebook, google, twitter

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:12am

    As for the claim that Twitter has made it "very hard" for users to find and follow him, he currently has 61.4 million followers -- which appears to make him the twelfth most followed account on the platform. He has more followers than Kim Kardashian. I don't think anyone is making it hard to find or follow him. Or, if Twitter is doing that, please, Twitter, make it just as hard for people to find and follow me on the platform.

    It seems to be a specific reference to the recent story where he met with Jack Dorsey and complained that his number of followers had declined following a bot purge.

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:44am

      Re:

      It seems to be a specific reference to the recent story where he met with Jack Dorsey and complained that his number of followers had declined following a bot purge.

      Hey he paid Putin good money to get those Russian bots to follow him and had every reason to be upset.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Hot Mike Mayhem, 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:40am

    Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!

    This explicit unequivocal cause for Trump's remarks which Masnick pretends doesn't even exist was censored by the guilty party:

    HOUSE.GOV is now Hosting Project Veritas Video Exposing Google's Plans to Rig the 2020 Election Against Trump courtesy of Rep. Gohmert

    https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/google.mp4

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:48am

      Re: out_of_the_blue

      If you read the article Trump was complaining about his Twitter numbers but hey. Twitter, Google, all the same thing. Especially if you rely on Veritas and InfoWars for your news about the latest Pizzagate.

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/21/donald-trump-lies-factcheckers

      • identicon
        TFG, 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:54am

        Re: Re: out_of_the_blue

        But Gary. Orange man good. Google bad. Masnick bad. Can rebut?

        • icon
          Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:11am

          Re: Re: Re: out_of_the_blue

          El Cheetos "The Donald" slammed with sanctions on Reddit. Because it's filled with toxic assholes. Who are already crying about censorship and melting like the snowflakes they are.

          But it's "Proof of bias." LOL.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:56am

      Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!

      I really don't understand why republicans just don't go fuck off somewhere and create their own search engines! Personally, I think too much anti-science focus in schools has resulted in a generation of conservatives who are too goddamn stupid to create anything on their own. Perhaps they should just pray for Google to host their content?

      Why oh why do you insist on forcing your beliefs on companies like a mildly retarded form of the Taliban?

      If you only built your own damn shit, instead of insisting on using someone else's shit. It really makes you seem like socialists. Why should Google have to dedicate any of its resources to host your content? Why should paying users of Google services have to pay more because you leeches are demanding equal time to your half-assed, 1950's era ideas?

      Fuck you republicans! You're socialist/communist scum right to your inbred core! And your god is a good-for-nothing, impotent, lazy figment of your imagination.

    • identicon
      Glen, 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:00am

      Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!

      Rep Gohmert (R) would is a TRUE UNBIASED individual that vets all videos. RIGHT?

      /sarc

      • identicon
        TFG, 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:15am

        Re: Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!

        Ah, so it's not HOUSE.GOV that's running the video, it's a specific representative's small slice of HOUSE.GOV that's running the video. That makes a lot more sense.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:10am

      Re: Everything comes out of the blue to MM! No cause at all!

      Rep. Gohmert == just another Fake Representative

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:42am

    Typical Trump

  • icon
    techflaws (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 9:54am

    "Rigging the election" as in publicly asking Wikileaks and Russia for dirt on Hillary and the dems?

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:09am

    Fake President

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:24am

      Re:

      Fake President

      HEY don't disrespect the White House or El Cheetos will get upset. (Picking on Obama didn't count, because he wasn't born in the states, am I right?)

  • icon
    Murray (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:39am

    Look, I get that Trump and his fans don't like the fact that tech company employees overwhelmingly didn't vote for him.

    That's because tech company employees have a brain.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:50am

    You run a business and don't want to use your time and effort to make a cake celebrating homosexuality?

    How dare you, you worthless, piece-of-shit bigot!

    You run a business and don't want to use your time and effort hosting content you don't like?

    Why, that's admirable and we need to silence people we don't like!

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 10:53am

      Re:

      And the comedy in that word salad is that republicans and conservatives want to allow said cake baker to be able to freely discriminate while not allowing twitter/google/et al to freely discriminate.

      Thanks for proving exactly nothing.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:03am

        Re: Re:

        If you don't want to deal with someone you don't like, the government shouldn't be forcing you to.

        • identicon
          Baron von Robber, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:12am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Then don't sell to 'the public'

        • icon
          Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:16am

          Re: Re: Re:

          If you don't want to deal with someone you don't like, the government shouldn't be forcing you to.

          We get it - serving blacks, jews and irish goes against the teaching of the nazi party.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:23am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            When you view the world solely by race...you might be a racist.

            Congratulations! You're a racist!

            • icon
              Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:32am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Congratulations! You're a racist!

              Nice deflect - but you are still saying it's wrong for the government to make you serve blacks, chinese, jews, and the dirty irish so what's your nazi point?

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:53am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Maybe I just want to keep arrogant idiots like you out of my store?

                Since you're a racist, you brought race into the mix, I didn't.

                Plus, I might be one of those black Jews you look down on. Do you think we can't take care of ourselves? We can only get along in life with your (or the government's) help?

                How racist and condescending of you.

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:58am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Projection much?

                • icon
                  Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:59am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Since you're a racist, you brought race into the mix, I didn't.

                  You are the one that said it was wrong for the government to make you serve minorities. I'm just pointing it out. Shouting "racist" back at me while crying about it doesn't make me a racist.

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 12:09pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Maybe I just want to keep arrogant idiots like you out of my store?

                  Fair enough. Fuck you and your store.

                  Since you're a racist, you brought race into the mix, I didn't.

                  Is this even a sentence?

                  Plus, I might be one of those black Jews you look down on. Do you think we can't take care of ourselves?

                  Sure. But it's certainly within my purview to think someone's a douchebag for not serving a black Jew.

                  We can only get along in life with your (or the government's) help?

                  In some places like the inbred south and midwest, that's correct. There's too many dimwitted white fucktards to handle on your own.

                  How racist and condescending of you.

                  Like I care what you think.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:42am

          Re: Re: Re:

          And if social media tells conservatives to go fuck goats because of "company values", they are free to do so. Just like Hobby Lobby can deny certain types of health care because their imaginary man told them it's right.

          I see no problem with companies doing whatever it takes to make these "god people" reap exactly what they sow. Sometimes in order to point out a leak in boat, you've got to let that fucker sink.

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:00am

      Re:

      One discriminates against a protected class..the other....doesn't.

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:02am

      Re:

      You run a business and don't want to use your time and effort to serve blacks

      There, I fixed it for you!

      Not that you understand the difference between open accommodations and hosting hate speech, you racist POS.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:06am

        Re: Re:

        You make a lot of assumptions for someone who doesn't know me, at all.

        There is no such thing as 'hate speech,' by the way. There's only 'free speech' and 'direct incitements to violence.' Any other speech you think exists is a delusion.

        • icon
          Gary (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:15am

          Re: Re: Re:

          You make a lot of assumptions for someone who doesn't know me, at all.

          You are an AC. You were born five minutes ago and will go away forever soon.
          I can assume whatever the hell I want about your nameless, faceless, and racist comments.

          There is no such thing as 'hate speech,' by the way. There's only 'free speech' and 'direct incitements to violence.' Any other speech you think exists is a delusion.

          Well the hate speech of the day is The_Donald getting dickslapped for threatening cops so have fun with that.

          Companies have and must have TOS and moderation.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:48am

      Re:

      Wow, it's almost like freedom of speech is different than discrimination!

  • identicon
    David, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:12am

    Small wonder.

    He has more followers than Kim Kardashian.

    I mean, who can even keep track of all the Democratic candidates these days? They nominate as many people for the White House as Trump keeps throwing out.

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:17am

    And the unwashed masses will take this as gospel & demand something be done.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:24am

    it is hard to follow the Trump on Twitter

    First, I'm not a twitter user. The only time I even look at the twits on twitter is when it is linked to in an article. This one said ...

    As for the claim that Twitter has made it "very hard" for users to find and follow him ...

    (my quote is completely out of context.)

    So, I decided to see just how hard it is. I went to twitter (that's www.twitter.com, right?) and was presented with a login screen with no obvious way to bypass it to find someone. No search, not list of current or trending twits. No way to see if I could find the Trump to even think about following him.

    So, I agree with the statement. It is very difficult to find and follow him ... without making a twitter account (at least).

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:51am

    Trump is a lying clown. Twitter should just platform him for his constant violations of Twitter's terms of service.

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:52am

    "Handing User Info To French Government So It Can Start Punishing People For Being Stupid"

    Please can we send Trumps name??
    Address?
    All his Officials he gave Jobs to(Pai)

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2019 @ 11:54am

    Trump is a lying clown. Twitter should just de platform him for his constant violations of Twitter's terms of service.

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 12:00pm

    Fsitness act in broadcasting..

    It would codify a 1949 Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulation that once required broadcasters to "afford reasonable opportunity for the discussion of conflicting views of public importance." The fairness doctrine was overturned by the FCC in 1987.

    WE really need something like this..AGAIN..we also need something better.

