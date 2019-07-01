Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo Say Trump Tariffs Will Make Game Consoles Hugely More Expensive
If you hadn't noticed by now, Trump's efforts to use tariffs to somehow magically improve the country's standing in the world aren't based on much in the way of sound logic or economic theory. And companies who've been forced to reconfigure and relocate their entire supply chains (to countries like Taiwan) to avoid massive penalties are likely to just pass those costs on to American consumers, something said consumers haven't really fully grokked yet. Countless CEOs think the entire gambit is immeasurably stupid, but have been hesitant to be too pointed in their criticism for fear of upsetting administration regulators.
As the actual bill comes due however, consumers are likely to wake up from their slumber. Maybe.
Case in point: Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo this week fired off a letter to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, warning the Trump administration's plan to bump Chinese tariffs from 10 to 25 percent will have a profoundly-negative impact on the game industry. With 96 percent of game consoles made in China last year, the act of reconfiguring their entire supply chains will have a massive impact on the sector's bottom line and the numerous connecting companies that tendril out from the big three gaming giants.
The letter itself is abundantly clear that it's not these companies that are going to eat these costs, but the American consumer. In fact, the full letter (pdf) leans heavily on data suggesting that the 25 percent hike on game consoles will result in US consumers paying $840 million more on the game hardware than they might have anyway:
"A price increase of 25% will likely put a new video game console out of reach for many American families who we expect to be in the market for a console this holiday season. For those purchases that do go forward despite tariffs, consumers would pay $840 million more than they otherwise would have, according to a recent study prepared for the Consumer Technology Association by the independent economic group, Trade Partnership. That study also noted that “[e]ven after accounting for new tariff revenue, the result is a net $350 million loss for the U.S. economy for each year the tariffs remain in effect, with the burden carried by U.S. consumers."
Hey, neat.
Presumably, Trump believes that these threats will ingeniously force China's hands in trade negotiations, though it's not really clear that's actually happening. What's happening instead is a slow accumulation of collateral damage, as countless US companies (like Apple) face new penalties that will slowly chip away at the US economy before it forces China's hand. It will be curious to see what happens when American consumers realize they're the ones footing the bill as we wait for the final outcome of a unilateral US trade gambit that was never likely to actually work.
Filed Under: china, donald trump, gaming consoles, playstation, tariffs, trade war, us, ustr, xbox
Companies: microsoft, nintendo, sony
As a lifelong gamer let me just say "meh". Who cares? Seriously. I think the world can wait a year or two for the latest console with built-in fellatio devices while the industry tackles "reconfiguring their entire supply chains".
The whole game industry needs a wake-up call anyway, especially the Big 3.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And in more areas than this one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Aren't they already selling these things as a loss-leader? Where the money coming in is coming in from game licensing fees, that damn 'internet tax' they slap on by forcing you to go through their online services platform (ISP's ain't got nothing on the consoles for ripping off customers by locking things down), and taking a cut of 'microtransaction' in console games?
I'm against tariffs - unilateral free trade is better than 'trade managed bay 'Top Men" - but I'm not buying this one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nintendo doesn't sell hardware at a loss and never has.
As for Sony and Microsoft, while it's true that they sell hardware at a loss (at least, at launch; hardware costs tend to come down over time), just because you sell hardware at a loss doesn't mean that tariffs won't increase prices. They may not be willing to take a significantly bigger hit on hardware than they currently do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm seeing more and more people on the social media sites calling people critical of potus' "genius" un-American. We are truly living the American dream (nightmare.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It looks like those three companies might have a point. Dispite being Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If I understand tariffs correctly, they are based on the price paid to the manufacturer not the eventual retail price. So that 25% tariff could result in a much smaller percent increase in the retail price.
And yes, in most cases, the end purchaser will pay the tariff, just as they pay for all the other costs like taxes, safety fees, transport surcharges, etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Tariffs were how the Federal Government used to pay for its self. I know we are long past that point as the Government wants more and more. But being screwed over by China for YEARS and us just taking it, doesn't seem right.
What should we do? Continue to just do nothing? How would go about to stop China from screwing us over? Go to WAR? I know some people seem to be warmongers. That was what they were calling Trump before he was elected, but now that he didn't go start something up with Iran, and is trying to bring about peace in North Koria, People are all against that. He can't win no matter what he does. It's just Orange man bad. Which sounds kind of racist.
Tariffs are really the only option Trump has. They would disappear the minute China agreed with the terms. You know what, it has worked with Mexico!!!
I have no problem buying less China made garbage. Because of such an unfair trade balance, this hurts China far, far more than the U.S. The longer China holds out, the more damaging it is to them. It may already be too late. Companies are now looking at other options outside of China. It won't happen overnight. It didn't happen to China overnight. But as companies look to other countries to produce their products, that has a negative effect on China. That is less money for them. MONEY is always what everything is about. As business leaves China, China loses. The U.S. will get products made for cheap in other countries. Some may move back to the U.S., but I'm sure most will just go someplace else. As their middle class grows in those countries, we'll have products they they'll want to buy from us.
Really, I look at this as a transitional phase. The longer China holds out, the worse for them. There are places outside of China already that products could be made for the U.S. market to get around the tariffs, and for everyone else in the world, those products can continue to be made in China. I'm not really worried about it.
Some companies will eat the cost of the tariff, and so the product won't cost you any more, but their profit margins will drop. They're hoping it won't last too, too long. Others will eat part of the costs and the rest you'll be paying. Some others, you'll just pay the full cost of the tariff. It is what it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or we could tax the wealthiest Americans at a much higher rate. I mean, that’s an option you don’t seem to have considered.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But being screwed over by China for YEARS and us just taking it, doesn't seem right.
Kinda making shit up there eh? Very Stable Orange Genius...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tariffs are really the only option Trump has.
Let’s see .. bargaining? The third stage of Trump-supporter grief?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It is also possible this will finally spur the change over to fully robotic manufacturing here in the US. We need to build more things here anyway. Paying other countries to make them cheaper than is environmentally sustainable here, just puts the pollution in another country. It is still the same planet though.
Then we will see extra fees added to pay for the massive unemployment that the increase in manufacturing will create.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
trying to bring about peace in North Koria
By appealing to Kim's tyrant side since he's just as keen on dictatorship and got one testing facility shut down... which resumed after the first round of talks? Whatever floats your boat and counts as an achievement, I guess.
Seriously, you think pissing off North Korea's biggest ally in China is the smart move?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too bad, so sad
So you might have to release your games on PC's instead of your restricted hardware? Oh, my, so NOT sorry for you.
There are $X in the market for games. You want to be stupid with platform restrictions? The market for that, older gamer's who remember those platforms, they AREN'T the future being defined by young players these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Too bad, so sad
...yes, I'm sure tariffs on China won't affect the costs of gaming PCs at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Too bad, so sad
Well, surprisingly little.
A lot of hardware is recycled from build to build. Unless you're buying an OEM pre-built. A lot of the components are manufactured in Taiwan or Korea so no trade-war stuff there. Things like cases are so inexpensive now you could slap a 50% tariff and not see the demand curve shift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What Tariffs are they talking about?
They are Surprise Taxes. Completely ethical and enjoyed by the manufacturers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What Tariffs are they talking about?
If China is going to throw Tariffs on American products going to China, I think it's only fair to return the favor.
Tariffs were how the Federal Government in the past paid it's operating costs. This tariff war really only hurts China. As businesses see that maybe they shouldn't put all their eggs in 1 basket, they'll start looking for 2nd, maybe 3rd options. A few jobs will come back to this country, but I'm sure most will go to a lot of other countries. That's great!!! That will actually help build a middle class in those countries, just like it did in China. That middle class, in turn, will buy American made goods.
China used to be pretty much small family farms. Most of them POOR. Working long hours. Capitalism, well a small part of it, at least when it comes to buisness happened with their own Industrial Revolution, just like the U.S. I would love to see that happen in a number of other countries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What Tariffs are they talking about?
Only if the goods are made in America, which is what the tariffs are trying to achieve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: What Tariffs are they talking about?
Even if they are made in the US. It won't lead to more Jobs in the US. There will be a handful of people to run the factory most will be run by automation. If you are going to invest billions to move your entire infrastructure. You will invest in as much as possible to have as little employees as possible. In fact, I would actually expect that forcing companies to move back would spur on the production of automation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wondering
Is this sort of the reverse of outsourcing to China? We would start to pay what it would cost to produce goods and services in the US? I suppose Indonesia will sell us cheap crap.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Standard of Living
The standard of living has dropped for most Americans over the past few decades, as income for ordinary workers has fallen, and not kept up with inflation. It's very important that this trend reverses. For example, if your paycheck increases by 50% over the next 10 years, then you would be more than willing to pay an extra 25% increase in price. Conversely, it wouldn't matter if console prices are 25% cheaper if you work at a subsistence level that can barely afford housing and food.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
