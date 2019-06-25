Don't Shoot The Message Board: A Data Driven Look At The Impact Of Section 230 On Innovation And The Economy
Once Again: It's Not Clear The Internet Needs Creepy Targeted Ads

Daily Deal: CrowPi Raspberry Pi Accessory Kit

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jun 25th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Immerse yourself in the inventive world of Raspberry Pi with a kit you can take anywhere! Containing a motor, receiver, buttons, and more DIY components, CrowPi makes it easy to dabble in Raspberry Pi and get your feet wet with programming and electronics. Connect your Raspberry Pi, and you can get started with tutorials and components for building a range of different projects. Plus, with the built-in touchscreen and camera, you can even use your kit as a full-on mini computer for enhanced functionality. Get one without a Raspberry Pi board for $199.99 or get one with a board included for $299.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Don't Shoot The Message Board: A Data Driven Look At The Impact Of Section 230 On Innovation And The Economy
Once Again: It's Not Clear The Internet Needs Creepy Targeted Ads
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:34 University Of Idaho Sends Cease And Desist Over Vandal Beer Business Name (0)
15:36 Supreme Court Now Says That The Trademark Office Can't Reject 'Immoral Or Scandalous' Trademarks (17)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 216: Hawley's Bill Sucks: Let Us Count The Ways... (10)
12:01 Self-Made Millionaire Loses Lawsuit Over Facebook's Removal Of Videos Of People Urinating (11)
10:44 Once Again: It's Not Clear The Internet Needs Creepy Targeted Ads (24)
10:39 Daily Deal: CrowPi Raspberry Pi Accessory Kit (2)
09:30 Don't Shoot The Message Board: A Data Driven Look At The Impact Of Section 230 On Innovation And The Economy (10)
06:26 Trump Ponders Banning All Chinese-Made Gear From US 5G Networks (25)
03:28 UK Government's Latest Take On Asset Forfeiture Is Pretty Much 'You Can't Afford That!' (33)

Monday

19:40 Interior Department Putting Even More Effort Into Dodging FOIA Request (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.