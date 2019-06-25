Trump Ponders Banning All Chinese-Made Gear From US 5G Networks
We've already noted extensively how the "race to fifth generation wireless (5G)" is kind of a dumb thing. While 5G is important in the way that faster, better networks are always important, the purported Earth-rattling benefits of the technology have been painfully over-hyped. And they've been painfully over-hyped largely for two reasons: one, mobile carriers want to give a kick to stalling cellphone sales numbers, and network hardware vendors like Cisco want to drive the adoption of new, more expensive, telecom hardware.
The "race to 5G" isn't a race. And even if it were, our broadband maps are so intentionally terrible, we'd have no idea if and when we'd won it. Regardless, 5G has subsequently become a sort of magic pixie dust of tech policy conversations, justifying all manner of sometimes dubious policy. But the underlying desire to simply sell more kit has also infected the Trump administration's protectionist attacks on companies like Huawei, which is based on about 40% actual cybersecurity concerns, and 60% lobbying efforts by US hardware vendors that don't want to compete with cheaper Chinese hardware.
The Trump administration's war on Chinese network manufacturers has not been subtle, even though evidence supporting wholesale spying allegations against companies like Huawei has been arguably lacking. This week rumblings emerged that the Trump administration would soon be accelerating this effort by potentially banning absolutely any Chinese-made hardware from being used in US 5G networks, at all:
"As the Journal noted, such a requirement would force European companies Nokia Corp. and Ericsson, which currently dominate the sales of equipment to U.S. wireless carriers, to move their operations out of China or potentially lose access to the American market. That could potentially have a bigger impact on the market than any deal to end the ongoing trade standoff, as it may permanently alter the global technology markets—though both Nokia and Ericsson have already started working on plans to pull out of China due to the Trump administration’s escalating trade war tariffs."
There's a few problems with this. One remains the fact that despite an 18 month investigation, nobody has been able to provide a shred of proof that Huawei spies on Americans wholesale, the very allegation that began this whole effort. Two, smaller US telecom carriers say such bans will have a profoundly negative impact on their ability to compete in the States, since cheaper Chinese gear helps them better manage the tight margins of deploying service to lower ROI areas:
"RWA’s members estimate it might cost from $800 million to $1 billion for them to replace all the potentially affected gear from their wireless networks—costs they believe the government is legally required to reimburse."
Guess who'll pay for that? Hint: not carriers or the government.
The other problem is the myopic focus on Chinese telecom equipment. If the concern genuinely is cybersecurity, what about the Chinese hardware that exists in everything from smart refrigerators to residential routers? This all contains a universe of Chinese-made hardware susceptible to supply chain attacks. And what about the vast universe of shitty, poorly-secured IOT Chinese hardware that Americans happily connect to their home and business networks every day? If cybersecurity, and not say protectionism, is the real motivator, why is the focus so narrowly tailored to just telecom equipment?
Another problem remains the US' hypocrisy on this subject. The NSA, with BFF AT&T, have been busted repeatedly spying on everything and everyone. The statement being made here is obvious to anybody not infected by patriotic fervor: it's OK to covertly spy on the world if you're the United States, but the faintest allegation of China doing the same thing will result in a massive protectionist ban. The same kind of ban we'd be freaking out over were the shoe to be on the other foot.
Again, none of this is to say that China is an angel or that it doesn't routinely engage in some terrible behavior. But the Trump administration's "solution" to these problems is light on evidence, myopic to a fault, largely hypocritical, and fails to really address the bigger problems at hand if concern for cybersecurity is genuinely the driving motivator.
Filed Under: 5g, china, infrastructure, surveillance, telecom gear
Companies: cisco, ericsson, huawei, nokia
now if the intent is pandering, then Trump is on it
What if the real intent was to just give billions of dollars of business to his cronies? I mean it's not like Regan and Bush didn't do the same to their Oil company cronies and buddies...
Telecom equipment is the new 'black gold' apparently and this is where Trump is going to strike it rich (and finally prove to all those naysayers that he is not a complete failure in business.
Dictatorship, anyone?
How does it happen that one man has this power? Congress needs to assert its authority, not continue to cede it. The Executive is supposed to enforce laws, not make them up!
Re: Dictatorship, anyone?
He thinks he has total immunity, someone needs to start doing their jobs ... Im looking at you congress.
"cheaper Chinese gear"?
Doesn't all telephone equipment, including consumer phones, contain chips made in China (incl. Taiwan)? AFAIK it's not just the "cheap" gear.
and exactly how, then, is the USA going to get a 5G network? Huawei is the best company for the job, it produces the best gear which is more reliable and cheaper than anything produced elsewhere, particularly in the USA! this 'Hate Huawei' thing that Trump has initiated, with no evidence EVER having been found, despite the accusations and the investigations, is ridiculous! the USA has one of the worst, if not THE worst broadband in any of the so-called Democratic, Free World countries, so it begs the question, is this being done simply to stop 5G being readily available in the USA at all? is it because the Telecom companies simply cant/dont want to spend any money upgrading aerials or whatever is needed? let's face it, the cheat, lie and deceive every second of every day, get tax payers money on the promise of doing this, that or the other but just pocket that cash, sharing it out with the top management and those in government (and i'll bet that includes the 'top of the tree' as well!!) who need to be 'encouraged' to let them do whatever the fuck they want as long as it isn't anything to do with what they should be doing! if there was a company that was capable of delivering what is needed to achieve the 5G network and then cut Huawei out legally, because of being able to provide better products, cheaper, would that company not have been 1st choice from the beginning? perhaps the best thing for Huawei to do is pull out completely and let the USA fall into the 'useless fuckers who cant even keep up with everyone else' bracket! maybe failing miserably then on the stock market might make it wake up!
Re:
Build a 4G network and pretend it's 5G?
Re:
"Huawei is the best company for the job, it produces the best gear which is more reliable and cheaper than anything produced elsewhere,"
Is this a press release?
I'm all for this ban, because it'll affect iPhone and Android devices too.
Then, the smartphone market collapses, and everyone goes back to having some common sense.
Re:
That will solve everything
Better never than ever!
Congrats! You just lost your 5G. Forever.
Cybersecurity is a smokescreen
This isn't about cybersecurity. That's just how they're trying to get the public to accept this.
This is the real motivation. Trump is trying to financially cripple China and reduce their standing in the economic top-10 through moving manufacturing out of that country. The original stated point of the tariffs was to drive off-shored manufacturing back home and that remains the point despite whatever falls out of their talk-holes after the fact.
Huawei is a convenient boogeyman to blame for all of this but it's complete bullshit.
