UK Government's Latest Take On Asset Forfeiture Is Pretty Much 'You Can't Afford That!'
The UK government has adopted a spin on asset forfeiture so brazenly abusive of citizens, American cops are probably kicking themselves for not thinking of it first.
Dutch law enforcement raised the bar for forfeiture-related audacity early last year when they promised to start taking the literal clothes off people's back if it didn't seem like they had the (legal) funds to afford high-end designer wear. Dutch officials said a lot of things about gaudy timepieces but made it clear shirts and pants might follow if deemed sufficiently expensive.
The UK has this beat. As Walter Olson opines for the Washington Examiner, the UK plan does away with all the comparative politeness of American asset forfeiture. There will be no fishing expeditions masquerading as traffic stops. There will be no pre-dawn raids predicated on tips by informants whose trustworthiness is only exceeded by their willingness to commit crimes using taxpayer dollars.
As Olson points out, all UK law enforcement needs to do is claim "You can't afford that!" in front of a sufficiently-credulous magistrate.
It's like, "Your papers, please," but for things you own.
Authorities in Britain have begun trying out a new police power called unexplained wealth orders under a law that took effect last year. The police go to a court and say you're living way above any known legitimate income. The judge then signs an order compelling you to show that your possessions (whether a house, fancy car, or jewelry) have been obtained honestly and not with dirty money. In the meantime, the boat or artwork or other assets get frozen, and you can't sell them until you've shown you obtained them innocently.
The entire burden of proof resides on the UK resident the government has accused of living beyond their means. Don't have receipts? Well, I guess the government gets to keep your stuff.
The origin of this stupid law is the sort of thing that conjures calls for the guillotine from the rabble.
The first person named as a target of the law was Zamira Hajiyeva, whose story could make even an oligarch blush, assisted by a small fortune in purchases from Harrods cosmetics and perfume counters. Hajiyeva's husband is serving time after being convicted of extracting at least $100 million from Azerbaijan's state-controlled bank, of which he was chairman. She's fighting extradition to that country herself.
In the meantime, her possessions include a £12 million London house and a golf course on the outskirts. Details of Hajiyeva's wild Harrods spending sprees were neatly captured for authorities and readers by the store's loyalty card program. They included a £1,190,000 Cartier diamond ring and tens of thousands at a Godiva chocolate shop, adding up to $20 million over a decade. The high-end London store reserved two bespoke parking spots for her. She used at least 54 credit cards, many issued by the state-controlled bank her husband ran.
I know, right? But government officials might want to remember it wasn't just the filthy rich that ended up under the blade. It was also members of the ruling class, including the inbreeders at the top wearing crowns.
There are some caveats:
First, there has to be some suspicion the person whose property is being targeted is suspected of violating a crime. It's not a very high bar but it's something. Second, this power is being handed over to tax collectors, so it's not just suspected links to violent criminal activities being utilized.
As Olson points out, the definition of "serious crime" in the UK covers such innocuous activities as running an unlicensed gambling operation, even if your gambling site pays all winning bets and otherwise operates as least as cleanly as the licensed ones do.
All caveats aside, this is fucked up. It doesn't require the government to prove anything about a person's wealth or criminal activities. It allows the government to freeze assets and, eventually, keep them, if the person accused can't come up with proof their possessions were purchased with clean money. Considering the meandering flow of cash around the world (and the intricacies of international banking), who's going to have acceptable evidence on hand when the government starts seizing property?
I think you've got this the wrong way around- the government isnt asking for your receipts to show you bought something- they want your payslips to show that you earned the money rather than stole it.
Taxes may be unpopular, but if you tell the government you earn £30K a year, but live a multi-million pound lifestyle, then that's going to raise some eyebrows unless you have the winning lottery ticket to prove it. More likely you are a criminal.
tax
so it all boils down to TAXES
the government wants a cut of everything -- and gets really aggravated if it suspects anybody is holding out on it
in America everybody is required to self-incriminate themselves with annual sworn statements of all income (formal tax returns)
This is a direct violation of the 5th Amendment, Bill of Rights
Re: tax
"in America everybody is required to self-incriminate themselves with annual sworn statements of all income"
In theory, yes. In practice however ... only the commoners are held to this standard, the rich elite ruling class are immune.
Re: tax
Eh, couldn't you simply report the income in question as "Other income" on Box 3 of a 1099-MISC and then use the Fifth Amendment protection to decline to provide further details as to its source? Might have saved Al Capone's butt many moons ago...
Re:
I'm sure they want BOTH, the payslips showing you earned the money AND the receipts showing you bought the items in question. Gotta cover both ends for the best chance at keeping the goods.
Re: Re:
Because earned money can only be obtained via payslips, this is an attack on side jobs not reported on tax forms.
Re: Taxes
Not that big a deal - Canada has had something similar for decades, just not widely used. The tax department can do what's called a "net worth assessment" and demand that you show that the money you have or spent, the goods you have (your lifestyle) is supported by your declared income. If you fail to show it to the judge's satisfaction, they take what is needed to pay imputed taxes; then they can assess a penalty for failure to declare taxes. Since the top tax rate is close to 50% and the penalty for failing to pay taxes is usually equal to taxes or higher, that implies they can take 100% of your assets.
Usually applied to criminals living the high life, so money laundering becomes a necessity. Also applied in a lesser way to people such as small contractors, who can do a decent amount of work under the table for cash. Get too greedy, the tax people come calling. Don't buy that fancy vehicle if your declared income can't support it.
Re: Re: Taxes
That sounds ridiculous at best, and outright criminal at worst.
Re: Re: Re: Taxes
It's slightly leaning to 1984 but the logic is simple. You MUST declare your income every year. If you have assets that imply an income, prove the assets came from declared income. Basically the tax department is saying "we know you received money, we just don't know how and your tax returns don't explain it either". Not much different than if you deposited $100,000 in the bank and the tax returns didn't back it up. As usual in tax cases they can freeze your accounts until you pay up.
Of course, they have to find you first. I assume the IRS is like Revenue Canada and is happy to pay finder's fees for tips about cheats. And as another commenter says - it has to go to a hearing, and with the number of people involved to hold a hearing, it's got to produce a decent amount to just break even. It's not like they stop people on the street for spot-checks.
US Asset Forfeiture bypasses all this by having a default that they simply take it, and no hearing is even scheduled unless you contest the seizure. Cheap and quick.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Taxes
I'm sure the simple logic employed is equally enforced across the income spectrum /s
Due Process
At least in the UK system there’s some actual due process involved, and the seizures seem to be targeted at people wealthy enough to afford a lawyer. Beats the pants off a cop taking a few thousand in cash from some immigrant who doesn’t stand a chance of ever seeing the money again.
Re: Due Process
TODAY it's targeting wealthy people who appear too wealthy. Tomorrow it's targeting teens in ratty clothes with an iPhone.
Re: Due Process
Thanks, that's exactly the point I was going to make. Any law that puts a person in the position of proving his innocence to keep from being ripped off is an abomination. Variants that require no judicial oversight to steal, keep, and spend a citizen's money are the worst.
UK Police claim - "Prove the entire house of lords are not all witches and warlocks by drowning".... Go ahead prove us wrong..../sarcasm
Re:
They spent too much time and effort stacking the house with their blackmailable picks to risk the chance of having unimpeachable replacements.
"even if your gambling site pays all winning bets and otherwise operates as least as cleanly as the licensed ones do"
I'm not sure what to make of this point, Tim. Are you saying that gambling shouldn't be licensed, or that a person should be able to continue running an illegal gambling operation so long as they don't break any other laws while doing so? It's a heavily licensed industry for very good reasons. It's also illegal to run an unlicensed one. Whether or not you think that should be the law, it certainly is the law of the land right now.
"Second, this power is being handed over to tax collectors, so it's not just suspected links to violent criminal activities being utilized."
Yes, tax evasion is also a crime. Having spent millions of it before it gets seen by the tax man is frowned upon in most places.
We're not talking about some abuse of power here. It's a woman who may be in the process of being kicked out of the country, whose sole means appears to be the money that her husband stole, and who is likely in the process of laundering it. It warrants at least further investigation, which sensibly involves stopping her from spending more of it on whatever random crap she sees in front of her before it's confirm it's her stuff.
You might not agree with it or think it's a slippery slope, but this example is a far cry from the US cops who currently rob people at gun point because they had too much legal currency on their person.
Re: Gambling
If you're consistently making a very decent income from illegal gambling operations, either you're the house or you will quickly be persona non grata there or the operation is so big that it too comes to the attention of the authorities.
The government always wants its pound of flesh, taken from closest to the heart.
It's neither a law, not available to ordinary police.
This explains the limitations
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/circular-0032018-criminal-finances-act-unexpl ained-wealth-orders/circular-0032018-unexplained-wealth-orders
This law may be used to take money from drug dealers ,or people who launder money.
if someone makes their living from unlicensed gambling they should be paying tax.
Theirs a law in ireland where a government agency can take money or property
from criminals , its mainly used to take items from known drug dealers .its possible to see a situation where it might be reasonable to take assets
from known crinimals .
basically everything is taxed in the uk,
apart from charity donations and welfare payments ,
so if someone is buying expensive jewellery cars or property at some
point they will be required to show that their income is from a
legal source and they have to pay tax on it .
The moment this easily exploitable law gets abused to target political opponents, outspoken individual citizens or even the press will be the moment Britain becomes officially a shithole country.
The incentive to abuse is just too great, with the government potentially getting hooked on the revenue stream that asset forfeiture provides. Just ask US police. They love using it as a slush fund, with one department in particular going as far as buying a margarita machine with the proceeds.
Bad move
If your government (or police) can do as it pleases, including robbing arbitrary people, the people will loose all restraint that keep them from becoming criminal themselves.
You'll end up with a downward spiral of criminals.
They have some crazy laws over there. What will one be forced into upon receipt of an inheritance? Will they have to turn it over to some corporation so the they can be issued a proper payslip documenting their inheritance is valid? I'm sure said corp would charge a heft fee.
Re:
The executors of the will deal with inheritance tax, and issue relevant documents to recipients of the Inheritance, so no problems there. Besides which the executors need to keep proper records for their own protection.
Re: Re:
And said person has to carry said papers with them at all times in order to prove the upscale clothing they are wearing is indeed theirs and they did not steal it?
so, like every other right and freedom citizens are supposed to have, innocent unless/until proven guilty has gone straight out the window! has this been tried in court? have the authorities got away with it? how come, if they did? it's throwing the whole world's legal system totally on it's head! good old UK! useless at almost everything, but brilliant in fucking it's own citizens up good and proper
