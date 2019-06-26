EU Intellectual Property Office Produces Dumbest Propaganda Film Ever, Pretending Without IP There Is No Creativity

University Of Idaho Sends Cease And Desist Over Vandal Beer Business Name
 

Copyright

Wed, Jun 26th 2019 3:23am Mike Masnick

Intellectual property law professor Sarah Burstein tweeted over the weekend correctly mocking a truly ridiculous tweet from the European Intellectual Property Office, hyping up a film it created that purports to show a drab, creativeless world without any intellectual property.

The tweet actually just shows a 16 second clip from what appears to be a nearly 10 minute "film" that the EU IPO actually released back in April. You can view the whole thing here, though I warn you that it is 10 minutes of your life that you will not get back, and it is so dumb that you'll really wish you could get them back (I, at least, watched it on double speed). The film, called "IPIDENTICAL: Imagine a world without creativity" is supposed to be an example of what the world would look like without intellectual property. In this world, everything is the same. There is one song in the world, called "The Song" and that's it. There is one movie, "The Movie." There is one car in one color. Everyone wears the same clothes. All products on store shelves are identical. See? How dystopian.

The "tension" in the movie is that the main character has brief nostalgic memories of her dad maybe singing a different song when she was a little girl. That song -- called "The Ultimate Song" -- is lost to history since there is only "The Song." However, in a record shop one day (why are there even record shops? Who the fuck knows?) she sees at the bottom of a stack of "The Song" singles, one sleeve that looks different. OH MY GOD! It's "The Ultimate Song." She grabs it, and rushes home, excited to hear that song from her childhood. That song is exciting and full of life and you can dance to it, rather than "The Song" of this world, which apparently was composed on an organ grinder. Except... she puts The Ultimate Song on her record player... and the organ grinder plays instead of what she expected.

Isn't copyright great?

The film is a wee bit heavy handed. It's also ridiculous. It's also... apparently paid for and promoted by EU bureaucrats, which raises a shit ton of questions.

First off, anyone with even the slightest familiarity with history knows it's bullshit. I mean, there was pretty widespread creativity prior to there being intellectual property laws. William Shakespeare wrote everything he wrote without copyright. He didn't just write "The Play" and be done with it. Indeed, evidence suggests that the lack of copyright was partly responsible for him writing so much since he had to keep producing new works to satiate his audience. And you don't even need to look at history. There have been lots of studies of creative arenas today that don't rely on intellectual property, from fashion to comedy to magic to cooking -- and they've pretty much all found that categories without intellectual property protections actually generate more output and more creativity because you have to keep creating, rather than rest on your laurels. We've written about some of that in the past, but if you're looking for sources, The Knockoff Economy book by Kal Raustiala and Chris Sprigman is a good start, as is Creativity Without Law, which is a collection of case studies about creativity outside of intellectual property.

And, look, I get it: it's the EU Intellectual Property Office. Of course, they're going to think the world revolves around copyright, patents and trademarks. But is it really that big a deal to expect that government bureaucrats should at least be partially reality based? And is it too much to expect that a government agency shouldn't be spending taxpayer dollars on blatantly false propaganda that is so laughable as to only serve to lead more people to lose respect for intellectual property?

But, perhaps the most damning of all: copyright wasn't necessary to make this bit of insane propaganda. Notice that the EU IPO posted the film for free to YouTube, and they're tweeting out clips of it. The reason they made this film is for propaganda (which some might refer to as "educational") purposes, and they want as many people as possible to see it. There is no need for copyright on the film. They're not selling it or licensing it to anyone. The incentive to create it was wholly separate from copyright -- as is true of nearly all content created today. It was created not because they had an exclusive right, but because they wanted people to see it.

Someone in the EU should really ask the IPO how much money was spent on this bit of propaganda. For what it's worth, it doesn't seem to be having its intended effect. I've found tons of tweets mocking the EU IPO, but none in support so far.

No wonder "comments are disabled" on the YouTube video...

Filed Under: copyright, creativity, eu, eu ipo, intellectual property, ipidentical, propaganda

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 26 Jun 2019 @ 1:43am

    If lies and dishonesty are all you can find to support you...

    What is it about all things imaginary property that the propaganda for it tends to be so monumentally stupid? You'd think at some point they'd run these boneheaded ideas past someone who doesn't have a vested interest in imaginary property law being as extensive as possible before releasing it to the public and making public fools of themselves, but I suppose when they work in a bubble it never occurs to them that the general public might have different opinions.

    I'd say at the point you essentially have to re-write history in order to support your narrative is the point at which you've made it crystal clear that it's not even remotely based upon reality.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 26 Jun 2019 @ 1:59am

    Using your enemy's weapons against them

    (Should have checked the first link before posting, almost missed a gem.)

    I read the film as an example of what you get when all IP is locked down and everything looks the same because nobody can create anything new without getting sued. The title for my version is "DisneyTopia." -Kris Joseph @krisjoseph

    That... is brilliant. As a pro-imaginary property film it's absurd and grossly dishonest, as anyone with an even passing knowledge of history and/or awareness of the explosion of creativity these days(much of it in spite of copyright law, rather than because of it) knows just how unrealistic the premise of 'there can be no creativity without IP law' is.

    On the other hand as an anti-imaginary property film it's all too believable. Everything is the same and nothing new comes out because no-one dares create anything that might get them sued or otherwise face a penalty, something that is all too realistic, all the more so with the constant push to always ratchet the law up so it covers more things with harsher penalties.

    In an attempt to create a propaganda piece to push the idea of 'IP law = creativity' they have instead, entirely by accident, created a work about how damaging the very laws and ideas they push can be to creativity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2019 @ 3:35am

    Soooo either they are arguing that IP laws always existed... or that IP laws were NOT a create work?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 26 Jun 2019 @ 5:15am

      Re:

      Same as all these brainwashed and/or paid off idiots always do - they define "creativity" as anything sold by a major corporation under a traditional business model. If you ignore everything created before modern copyright law, all non-traditionally defined media and all independently produced content, it's amazing how close to home they hit.

      On a side note, I saw this pop up today and thought it was an interesting counterpoint (if you can't read it, it's a tweet showing a cinema marquee from this week, where every movie is a remake of or sequel to something made in the 90s). This is presumably the kind of "creativity" they're trying to protect.

      https://twitter.com/DevonESawa/status/1143704137336365057

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2019 @ 3:37am

    It's also... apparently paid for and promoted by EU bureaucrats, which raises a shit ton of questions.

    Mostly rhetorical ones.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    YM, 26 Jun 2019 @ 4:04am

    Extreme IP

    They got it backwards : If you look at this in the extreme way of IP, this would be the world. Someone creates a song, and patents making music. Bam One song only. Someone creates a car, patents making autmobiles, presto, only one vehicle.

    If they had their way, they show in this video what their ideal world would look like. No copying. One one of each item, and price set by the creator.

    This is not the wold without IP, but with IP to the max !

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeremy Lyman (profile), 26 Jun 2019 @ 4:06am

    A world WITH copyright?

    Oh, see I was confused. I thought there was only one song because someone wrote a song, copyrighted it, and now making any other songs would be copyright infringement. That seems more plausible than no one writing songs because there's no way to get paid without preventing someone else from looking/touching/using your stuff.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Jeremy Lyman (profile), 26 Jun 2019 @ 4:15am

      Re: A world WITH copyright?

      Oh, and in true form, "The Song" was actually just a ripoff of "The Ultimate Song" but they used IP to scour the actual source material from the face of the Earth.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2019 @ 4:10am

    Obviously they got it horribly wrong: without IP laws there would be no reason to make other humans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


University Of Idaho Sends Cease And Desist Over Vandal Beer Business Name
 
