Pai's FCC Crushes Rules That Brought More Broadband Competition To San Francisco
from the look-mom-I'm-helping dept
While many appointments of the Trump administration lack even marginal competence to complete the duties for which they're assigned, the same can't be said of FCC boss Ajit Pai. While Pai's industry-cozy policies may be historically unpopular, the efficiency with which Pai has dismantled telecom consumer protections (and FCC authority in general) can't be denied. Having been a vanilla commissioner for years before being appointed agency head, Pai knows precisely which rules to demolish--and how to obtain the maximum benefit for his core constituents: AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Charter Spectrum.
Gutting net neutrality, killing efforts to bring competition to the cable box, even weakening the definition of competition to aid industry incumbents are but a taste of what Pai has been up to the last few years. Many of these efforts are subtle enough to fall under the radar, even if the impact of the decisions are profoundly negative. Case in point: last week, the FCC announced that the agency would soon vote on whether to preempt a San Francisco city ordinance designed to promote broadband competition in apartments, condos, and other multi-unit buildings.
Article 52, first passed in December of 2016, allows ISPs to use existing building wiring to serve customers, even if it's being used by another ISP. The ruling effectively created an "open access" model inside of San Francisco buildings to help drive a bit more broadband competition. Part of the provision prevents landlords from signing exclusivity deals with incumbent ISPs, something that's been a problem (one the FCC refused to seriously address) for decades (there's a great primer on this here by Susan Crawford).
Enter Ajit Pai, whose new proposal would pre-empt San Francisco's ordinance as a favor to industry incumbents who don't like the added competition. And, like so many things Pai does (the "restoring internet freedom" net neutrality repeal comes quickly to mind), his office tried to claim the proposal does the exact opposite of what it actually does:
"Despite its primary goal of eliminating a rule that gives ISPs access to multi-unit buildings, Pai's proposal is titled, "Improving Competitive Broadband Access to Multi-Tenant Environments." In addition to immediately preempting the San Francisco ordinance, the proposal seeks public comment on other "actions the Commission could take to accelerate the deployment of next-generation networks and services within" multi-tenant complexes. Any further rule changes coming from this proceeding likely wouldn't involve sharing of infrastructure, as the Pai plan argues that ISPs "are less likely to invest in deployment" if they know they have to share network components with other providers."
Of course after Pai loves to trot out claims that something will "boost sector investment," even if we've already seen how those promises are just hot air designed to obfuscate the real agenda: protecting incumbent ISP revenues from absolutely any competitive challenge. This shtick where ISPs lobby for "pre-emptive" federal guidelines is also fairly common. The broader rules they lobby for almost always wind up having so many loopholes as to be useless, because the entire point was to pre-empt tougher local or state ordinances lobbyists didn't want. It lets you kill policies off you don't like--without making it obvious that's what you're doing.
Consumer groups, like the EFF, were unsurprisingly unimpressed:
All of you that do not live in San Francisco, let me tell you.
People pay $40 a month for gigabit fiber service here and we have a small handful of not Comcast/AT&T ISPs that compete for customers thanks to the SF ordinance.
That's the "problem" the FCC is trying to fix. https://t.co/P2yUK3rR69
— Ernesto Falcon (@EFFFalcon) June 18, 2019
While efforts like this see little to no press coverage (in part because Pai's good at disguising policies as the opposite of what they actually are), the cumulative impact of Pai's tenure will, ultimately, be profound and severe. But because it's going to be felt most by lower income folks already struggling to get and pay for broadband, it will net a fraction of the attention reserved for numerous other tech policy conversations.
Filed Under: ajit pai, competition, fcc, open access, pre-emption, san francisco
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Question. In the past how successful are states at overturning
the FCC in decisions like this? Does the FCC actually have the authority to override the consumer protections?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question. In the past how successful are states at overturni
No, it doesn't. It also doesn't have the authority to ignore consumers and change policy to suit the corporate hegemony that is now controlling Pai. If I were a person with access to all of his electronic dealings, I would release it in a heartbeat, then suffer whatever punishments the powers that be can come up with. Regulatory capture is bad for everyone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Question. In the past how successful are states at overt
Agreed. We can only hope Pai's corruption gets exposed. The best gift in the world would be to see him rotting next to Elizabeth Pierce.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Problem
People pay $40 a month for gigabit fiber service here and we have a small handful of not Comcast/AT&T ISPs that compete for customers thanks to the SF ordinance.
It's a big problem for the ISP's who have to compete. They wrote Pai some big checks and they expect him to take big action to stop this shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
According to ars technica, the house is trying to do its job, and block Ajits plan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It was weird to me to see the Ars article first, and THEN the TechDirt article. Good to document Pai's dirty work, but... worthwhile adding the bit where Congress is actively moving to block his plan too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Congress? Or just the House? The Senate has been a graveyard for good ideas from the House, whether it is today's Democratic House trying to curb the corruption of Ajit Pai, or the Republican House of Darryl Issa trying to curb patent trolls in 2014.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I thought the FCC gave up it's authority?
How does the FCC have this authority over ISP's since they shoveled most of that over to the FTC?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They gave up any authority to protect consumers. They retained all authority to do what they're paid to do and give consumers the sharp end of the stick right up the ass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why don't we save the American people some money? We can cut the FCC and just let the ISPs run things. They do already anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
read something about 'House votes to block Ajit Pai’s plan to kill San Francisco broadband law'. the story is on ars***a.com
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, an hour before you posted this, another poster made the same comment, but actually linked to the content, rather than obfusicating it. I wonder what your goal was? perhaps to try to claim that you mentioning the article with more info was censored? because this kind of comment, that claims some sort of secret info is gonna get flagged. Or maybe you plan to claim that techdirt censored the website directly? whatever it is, it can't be you acting in good faith.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the cycle
1.lobbyist (bribing politicians for laws in favor of corporation)
2.politician (passing laws in favor of corporation)
3.(after being voted out) lobbyist again
Aji[n]t Pai[d] is just building up his resume. Nothing new to see here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What ever happened to states rights?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply