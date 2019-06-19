FBI Serves Incredibly Broad Warrant To 8chan, Demanding Info On All Users Who Responded To A Shooter's Post
Internet hellhole 8chan has been hit with a federal search warrant. The site, created to serve those who felt 4chan's nearly-nonexistent moderation was too restrictive, has been front and center recently due to its hosting of manifestos by mass shooters who apparently frequented the site.
In this case, an investigation into a shooting at a California mosque has led the FBI to the pages of 8chan. Postings at the site -- along with some at Facebook -- have linked the shooter to the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand. According to the affidavit [PDF], the FBI believes the California mosque shooter was "inspired and/or educated" by the New Zealand's shooters manifesto and actions.
The Poway shooter is already in custody, so the value of the information sought here is questionable. While the info may have some value in establishing the shooter's state of mind, as well as his connection to other crimes, the warrant does bear some resemblance to a fishing expedition.
From the affidavit, it appears the feds have no shortage of evidence to use against the shooter:
Using various search methods, Whitney Buckingham an SDSD system data miner, found a manifesto on Pastebin.com written by a person identifying himself as John Earnest. In the manifesto, which he named "An Open Letter", Earnest made many anti-Semitic and anti-muslim statements. One such statement which is a direct quote is, "As an individual, I can only kill so many Jews." He states he is not a terrorist but that he hates anyone who he sees as a threat to his country. Earnest took credit for a fire that had been set at mosque in Escondido a few weeks earlier. His exact statement was "I scorched a mosque in Escondido with gasoline a week after Brenton Tarrant's sacrifice and they never found shit on me. Additionally, he wrote "I spray-painted on the parking lot. I wrote 'For Brenton Tarrant -t./pol/."
Tarrant is the New Zealand shooter Earnest apparently tried to emulate. Obviously, the threat of copycat killers is always a concern following mass shootings, but what the government is demanding here has the potential to sweep up dozens of users who did nothing but reply to threads involving the arrested shooter.
Agents seek IP address and metadata information about Earnest's original posting and the postings of all of the individuals who responded to the subject posting and/or commented about it. Additionally, agents seek information about any other posting coming from the IP address used by Earnest to post the subject posting.
This seems like a lot of people to be investigating for just being in the wrongest place on the internet at the wrong time. The justification for this is speculation that others who viewed the post will either become shooters themselves or somehow conspired with the shooter to carry out this horrible crime in which Earnest was the only shooter.
As discussed above, Earnest made a posting in which he thought to draw attention to his forthcoming attack on the Chabad of Poway, share his views through his open letter, and offer people the opportunity to observe the attack itself. Several people responded, both individuals who were taken aback about the posting as well as people who were sympathizers. As a result, some of the individuals may be potential witnesses, co-conspirators and/ or individuals who are inspired by the subject posting. Based on agents' training and experience, following attacks such as those conducted by Earnest, other individuals are inspired by the attacks and may act of their own accord.
By its own admission, the FBI is seeking information about posters "taken aback" by Earnest's post -- users unlikely to be "inspired" by the shooting or his co-conspirators. Apparently, the FBI doesn't trust 8chan to make that assessment, so it's asking for everything so it can sort through it and draw its own conclusions, engage in its own "non-custodial" interviews, subpoena a number of other service providers for more info, etc.
In fact, the FBI would prefer Ch.net -- the host for 8chan -- just hand over everything demanded by the warrant without getting involved at all.
In order to accomplish the objective of the search warrant with a minimum of interference with the business activities of Ch.net, to protect the rights of the subject of the investigation and to effectively pursue this investigation, authority is sought to allow Ch.net to make a digital copy of the entire contents of the accounts subject to seizure.
However you may feel about 8chan and its denizens (and I hope those feelings are mostly negative), this is not a justifiable demand for information. The FBI wants everything on everyone in that thread, even as it states some of the users it's targeting were appalled by what they were seeing. This makes everyone in the thread a suspect and treats anonymous users of this site as inherently suspicious, no matter what their posts actually say.
Filed Under: brenton tarrant, christchurch, fbi, fishing expedition, john earnest, mass shootings, poway, warrant
Companies: 8chan, ch.net
The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "white nationalists"
I bet Techdirt fanboys will conveniently forget how they hate the FBI at other times, been MANY pieces here of them setting up patsies, and now because this hits their template will believe entirely as more evidence that "white nationalists" must be ruthlessly suppressed by al means necessary. Indeed, that's why the minion re-wrote it.
I think 8chan is shit and its userbase is equally horrible. I also think the Feebs went too far here. The two opinions are not mutually exclusive.
Re:
Runny Babbit
Re: You don't know how propaganda works, "Stone"
See my addition.
It's not mutually exclusive, either, that the minion wishes to attack "white nationalists", as indeed you frequently do, believe in open borders at the least, along with the FBI -- because the latter is still, despite problems, somewhat fighting crime. So the whole piece is a two-fer.
AND FOURTH TIME TODAY, browser just stopped working. Past coincidence. No other reason than censoring.
Re: Re:
Yeah, that one didn't get in until as you see, the forms not filled out. Way past coincidence.
And faster disappearing too! Ithink it's Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet", acting Administrator for the site, not "the community".
After all, just prior topic is that sites can "moderate" arbitrarily!
Re: Re: Re:
Try using a better connection to the internet, update your browser, remove all the add-one and extra search bars and other bloatware from your browser, run some AV software on your system, uninstall/disable all the extra background software and services on your system that is bloatware, get a little more ram, clear some swap space on your HDD, and then you probably won't have stuff slowing down and the browser breaking so much.
And before you respond with how good your system specs are, know that no one here cares what you have and just take the free advice above to fix your issue.
Or you could just stop worrying about what others say online and go live your physical life or adopt a new hobby. Or maybe get some meds for your poor mental state.
Your posts got blocked fast because people reading the article consider your posts spam/annoying/trolling/too stupid to exist. Just because they dont post doesn't mean they didnt flag your posts for the garbage that they usually are after reading the article. As many have said before its not the site that ia the problem, you are your own problem.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, that post was done by me and I forgot to put my name on it.
So what? Someone can say “the FBI is fighting crime and that’s a good thing” while also admitting that the FBI does awful things (like, say, turning some random schmuck into a potential terrorist so the fed can pat themselves on the back for stopping “terrorism” after they arrest the dumb bastard) on a regular basis. Again: Those two positions are not mutually exclusive. Oh, and criticism of the Feds’ misdeeds is not automatic/implied support for criminals of any kind.
Re: Re:
AND FOURTH TIME TODAY, browser just stopped working. Past coincidence. No other reason than censoring.
So you have dial-up and a shitty computer? Lose the AOL and Compaq computer and stop your bitching, for fuck's sake.
Re: The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "white nati
To be clear: first and last paragraphs hit hard minion's real theme of dangerous "white nationalists". The bit against FBI is just filler between the two key points:
No prejudice there, eh? Pointed up again:
Re: Re: The FBI Trolls
No prejudice there, eh?
We get it Blue - you support the shooter.
Re: Re: Re: The FBI Trolls
No, you "get" it the way your prejudice and hatred has it. You are LYING.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The FBI Trolls
No, you "get" it the way your prejudice and hatred has it. You are LYING.
Lying? I don't think you know what that word actually means anymore Blue Balls.
Did I misrepresent a fact, or state an opinion?
Have you or someone other AC said things that would support my opinion? The answer is Yes.
You in particular rail against the Zionist threat, open borders, and left-wing oppression. Which ALL ALIGN WITH the views of the shooter.
Pointing out that perpetrators of mass casualty shootings visited 8chan is not “showing prejudice”. It is a statement of fact. How you feel about the site (and those who visit it) has no bearing on the fact itself.
Re:
They may have also bought coffee at the deli that I go to, but that doesn't mean the FBI should be investigating everyone who buys coffee there. General warrants are unconstitutional and the FBI are a bunch of police state assholes that are a far greater threat to the freedom and safety of every American than any random nutjob.
Re: The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "white nationali
You apparently did not read that this post is criticizing the FBI.
You're just not very smart, are you?
Re: Re: The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "white natio
No, I'm an idiot and unable to think for myself. I normally follow the alt-right extremist voices in my head and go along with whatever they say. I shitpost on Techdirt because nobody else will even respond to my incoherent rambling.
Re: Re: Re: The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "wh
Ah, now the fanboys are going crazy. My work here is done.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The provocateurs particularly
My work here is done.
Lying again, eh Blue Balls?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The provocateurs particularly
What work?
Re: Re: The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "white
It's not mutually exclusive, either, that the minion wishes to attack "white nationalists", along with the FBI -- because the latter is still, despite problems, somewhat fighting crime. So the whole piece is a two-fer.
Criticism of the FBI is not an endorsement of criminals or criminal behavior.
Re: Re: Re: The FBI provocateurs particularly to set up "wh
By this point, Blue Balls/Mr. Winner/The Man Who Changes His Name Every Time, I just ignore what you have to say.
This is because what you have to say is never worth actually reading.
Have a nice day.
Let's hope people wanting to be anonymous, especially when posting on such an infamous site, are actually taking measures to be anonymous--ie. not posting from their regular IP address.
Wonder what Ch.net will do in response to the FBI. Will they just give in or fight it in the courts?
Honestly I'm surprised this warrant wasn't accompanied with a gag order.
"Agents seek IP address and metadata information about Earnest's original posting and the postings of all of the individuals who responded to the subject posting and/or commented about it."
I'm surprised they are not demanding info on all who viewed it.
Re:
They are....if you read further into the article they want thr hosting company to just give them a copy of the entire accounts in the thread.
The net they're casting here is too big to be used even in an ocean.
A Little Violation Goes a Long Way
"...just hand over everything demanded by the warrant without getting involved at all."
Just ignore the violations of your clients' privacy that compliance with our demands would entail. Let us do the heavy-lifting on the bigger violations of Constitutional rights...we're pros - we know lots more about how to violate people's rights than you do.
Also, that's a nice, little hosting operation you got there. Be a real shame if anything was to happen to it.
