Daily Deal: The Complete Ethical Hacking Course

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jun 12th 2019

The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course covers 18 of the most current security domains any ethical hacker needs to know. This course covers over 270 attack technologies commonly used by hackers, showing you how to defeat each. You'll learn key issues plaguing the information security world, incident management process, penetration testing, and much more. It's on sale for $13.

