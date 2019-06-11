Daily Deal: MOFT, The "Invisible" Laptop Stand

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Meet MOFT, the lightest adhesive laptop stand around. Tailored perfectly for mobile working, MOFT allows every road warrior to work absolutely anywhere with ease and comfort. MOFT is unseen when attached, unfelt when worked on, and unnoticed when carried. You'll never be troubled by forgetting to take a laptop stand when going out, because MOFT acts as a natural, seamless appendage of your computer. It can support up to 18 pounds, is adjustable, and fits up to 15.6" laptop. It's on sale for $20.

Filed Under: daily deal