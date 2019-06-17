Appeals Court To Cops: There's Nothing Inherently Suspicious About Running From The Police
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has just handed down a refresher [PDF] on a few legal issues, most notably what is or isn't "reasonable" when it comes to suspicion. Police officers thought an anonymous tip about a man carrying a gun and someone running away from them created enough suspicion to chase down Daniel Brown, stop him at gunpoint, and search him for contraband.
Contraband was found, leading to Brown's motion to suppress. The lower court said this combination -- an anonymous report of a gun and Brown's decision to run when he saw the police cruiser -- was reasonable enough. Not so, says the Ninth Circuit, pointing out the obvious fact that a person carrying a gun can't be inherently suspicious in a state where carrying a gun in public is permitted.
In Washington State, it is presumptively lawful to carry a gun. It is true that carrying a concealed pistol without a license is a misdemeanor offense in Washington. See RCW §§ 9.41.050(1)(a) (“[A] person shall not carry a pistol concealed on his or her person without a license to carry a concealed pistol . . . .”), 9.41.810 (explaining that any violation of the subchapter is a misdemeanor “except as otherwise provided”). However, the failure to carry the license is simply a civil infraction.
There was no reason for officers to assume Brown's gun was unlicensed. Since carrying a gun in Washington is "presumptively legal," the officers would have needed more info than they had to perform a stop to just to ask Brown for his carry license. The anonymous tip officers received said only that a YWCA resident had approached the desk and said they'd seen a man with a gun. No further information was given by the tipster.
Faced with the weakness of the tip and the presumptive legality of gun ownership, the police then argued Brown might have been illegally "displaying" his gun to "cause alarm." But the court denies this argument -- first raised on appeal -- as being no better than assuming Brown's mere gun possession was enough to justify a stop.
Faced with this reality, the government now argues that the officers suspected that the manner in which Brown was carrying his gun was unlawful: it is “unlawful for any person to carry, exhibit, display, or draw any firearm . . . in a manner, under circumstances, . . . that warrants alarm for the safety of other persons.” RCW § 9.41.270. Never mind that nothing in the record could support such a finding. No evidence shows that the resident was alarmed at the time she reported seeing the gun. There is no report that she yelled, screamed, ran, was upset, or otherwise acted as though she was distressed. Instead, the 911 call reported only that the resident “walked in” and stated “that guy has a gun.”
Finally, the government argued that Brown's decision to flee when he saw police officers was inherently suspicious. Again, the court says this is wrong. While fleeing officers can be suggestive of wrongdoing, it is only one factor and it's one heavily influenced by the deteriorated relationships many law enforcement agencies have with the communities they serve. The Ninth Circuit quotes Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who put this in his dissent from the Court's 2000 decision in Illinois v. Wardlow:
Among some citizens, particularly minorities and those residing in high crime areas, there is also the possibility that the fleeing person is entirely innocent, but, with or without justification, believes that contact with the police can itself be dangerous, apart from any criminal activity associated with the officer’s sudden presence.
The Appeals Court adds to this, saying not much has improved since Justice Stevens authored his dissent:
In the almost twenty years since Justice Stevens wrote his concurrence in Wardlow, the coverage of racial disparities in policing has increased, amplifying awareness of these issues. [...] Although such data cannot replace the “commonsense judgments and inferences about human behavior” underlying the reasonable suspicion analysis, Wardlow, 528 U.S. at 125, it can inform the inferences to be drawn from an individual who decides to step away, run, or flee from police without a clear reason to do otherwise. See id. at 133 (“Moreover, these concerns and fears are known to the police officers themselves, and are validated by law enforcement investigations into their own practices.” (footnote omitted)).
Attached to this paragraph is a footnote quoting the DOJ's investigation of the Seattle Police Department -- the one involved in the arrest at the center of this case. The 2011 report found the Seattle PD routinely deployed "unnecessary and excessive force" and engaged in "racially discriminatory policing."
The court goes on to say this isn't just a problem with the Seattle PD, but law enforcement in general, which gives plenty of people all the reason they need to dodge interactions with law enforcement.
Given that racial dynamics in our society—along with a simple desire not to interact with police—offer an “innocent” explanation of flight, when every other fact posited by the government weighs so weakly in support of reasonable suspicion, we are particularly hesitant to allow flight to carry the day in authorizing a stop.
The public isn't obligated to stop just because an officer says, "Stop." In this case, the officers said nothing until Brown was already running. Lots of people have zero interest in talking to the police. Some don't want the hassle. Most don't enjoy the experience. And some suspect they'll probably end up arrested or dead, even if they haven't done anything wrong. If law enforcement doesn't like the way this decision breaks, it really can't blame anyone else for the public's reaction to the unexpected presence of officers. Even the tipster said she didn't want to talk to an officer because, according to the YWCA rep speaking to the dispatcher, she "[does not] like the police." Running from cops isn't inherently suspicious. Far too often, running from cops just makes sense.
Reader Comments
One damning dismissal
When no less than a federal court of appeals dismisses the argument that 'running from police = suspicious' by pointing out that there are very good reasons not to want to have anything to do with them that have nothing to do with being guilty of a crime, you know the police have absolutely tanked their reputation.
Re: One damning dismissal
And you're just now realizing this? Its been this way for at least 25 years.
Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt on sight.
Police should have first asked witness: "SO WHAT? Connect gun to some threat." -- But in "liberal" areas gun = guilt.
That's THE real cause here, resulting from the hundred year effort of communist-liberals to take away 2nd Amendment Rights so We The People have no effective way to oppose tyranny -- like Russia, China, and Europe.
Guess you were swept away by someone getting let off and didn't notice this is a solid 2nd Amendment victory. -- From the liberal 9th!
[By the way, has it ever struck you that "evil" Saddam Hussein allowed fully automatic AK-47s to be openly carried? Real dictator, huh? -- Sniveling UK serfs can't even carry a knife! Yet London has passed New York for murder rate! Can you even consider that you've got every notion backwards, you commie-libs? You've even forgotten the purpose of gun control, now believe the cover story that it's to keep The Public safe from random nuts, instead of keep commie-libs safe so could impose tyranny.]
Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt on sight.
Before grammar-Nazi "Thad" leeeeps in shrieking "Ahah!": I simply spell place as should be.
Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt on sight.
The idea that the 9th circuit is 'liberal' is a myth.
Also London is WELL below New York for murder rate.
And yes, one of the hallmarks of oppressive regimes is the abundance of firearms, because they're great in offense, terrible in defense, so if they want you dead, you're dead, your gun ain't going to do anything to save you, except maybe also get your family shot too. The Khmer Rouge showed this to perfection, when they took power and then consolidated it by going to every gunowners home, pointing 20 weapons at the house, and said 'hand over your guns, or your family gets it'. People handed them over, because the alternative was that sure you shoot one of the guys, or hell, 5-6 of the guys. There's still 15 more, and they shoot you, and your family, and THEN take your gun. A fairly small number disarmed the much larger armed populace in a week that way. Guns just plain suck as a defensive weapon.
You might want to try some new talking points.
See also: Drone strikes, nuclear weapons, tanks, and pretty much every other modern military weapon that can negate the effectiveness of any given rando’s “Second Amendment remedies”.
Re: Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt on si
Cops don't want to get shot anymore than obviously you do. But, before some give up their weapons, illegally, some people aren't going peacefully. Thank God for their stance in their convictions to give them the courage to take a whole world of guns aimed at them on. Charelton Heston, former President of NRA said it best, "They can take my gun from me when they pry it from my cold dead hand." Without the courage to stand up against tyranny, you are going to set a bad example for the rest of the nation to follow. If you are guilty of something, however, you would be justified to lay down your weapon and take your punishment. The reason we have the second Amendment is so we can guard our lives and our families and our personal property against those who would bring harm to them. It is our duty to protect our country with a clear conscience against an oppressive tyranny that destroys our Constitution and our peaceble way of life in America. Those forces that are aimed at America now know that entirely too well. It is keeping millions of Americans safe tonight.
Re: Re: Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt o
You are overlooking something. Being armed is a minor side show to stopping tyranny. What is required is a leader to organize opposition, where even unarmed people can overthrow a tyranny.
Re: Re: Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt o
And Paul Hansmeier was arrested for enforcing copyright, Hamilton.
Re: Re: Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt o
Wait, I thought you were demanding both freedom and dignity to be removed from you, because you're scared of the unarmed brown people coming over the border? Or, was that another Coward?
Tyranny won’t come in the form of a madman. It will come in the form of a man with whom you agree completely. And when your favored tyrant wants you dead, you’ll never see it coming. You’ll be too busy cheering on the cruelty toward your “enemies” to notice.
Re: Liberals try to create milieu in which gun = guilt on sight.
Did... did you just try to argue that the police are liberal?
HAHAHAHAHAHA -
Oh wait, you're serious.
Let me laugh even harder.
would be nice
It would be nice if be had an authorized, properly train & equiped ogranization of people with the stated goal of protecting people from hard/offenses prohibited by law (aka the constitiution... or one of the laws passed by a body empowered by the consititutio to do so... in that order or priority)... wait...
This TechDirt post does not mention the color of Daniel Brown's skin, yet we all knew it immediately when reading the post. Welcome to the United States of America.
