If 'Big Tech' Is a Huge Antitrust Problem, Why Are We Ignoring Telecom?
Daily Deal: The Beginner's Full-Stack Engineer Certification Bundle

Singapore's Fake News Law Is Also An Internet Surveillance Law

Privacy

from the hidden-bonus-track dept

Tue, Jun 4th 2019 9:33amTim Cushing

It appears the fake news law passed in Singapore isn't just a critic-targeting, speech-chilling piece of legislation passed under the cover of providing citizens with a more trustworthy social media experience. It's also a handy vehicle for increased domestic surveillance, as Jennifer Daskal reports for the New York Times.

The law could be used to require any company that operates as an “internet intermediary” — including search engines, social media companies, and messaging services — to keep records of what users view. But it doesn’t stop there. While it’s unclear how the new law will be enforced, it even appears to leave room for the government to require encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp or iMessage to identify who said what to whom.

What this has to do with policing "fake news" is anyone's guess. But "fake news" laws are never really about tracking down and removing fake news. They're about controlling what people see online and providing a handy kill switch for anything governments don't want to see passed around the internet.

The law allows the government to demand removal of content that undermines the government's official narratives. This isn't a loophole or an unexpected side effect. It's the point of the law. Any minister can issue a content removal demand if they see something they feel "undermines democratic processes or society."

Removal demands are supposed to be the last resort. The first response to alleged fake news is the issuance of a correction notice -- again, as demanded by the Singaporean government. This is far less draconian than demanding removal of content, but this response method has its own set of problems. The law requires more than the appending of a correction to alleged fake news. It also requires tech companies to ensure everyone who viewed the alleged fake news is informed of the correction. This will result in the creation and maintenance of web tracking infrastructure solely for the benefit of the government.

Correction notices effectively require websites to track those who post, look at and might be influenced by or attracted to a “false” statement. They can be ordered to identify all those who looked at the infringing material even before it was labeled troubling. They must then send out correction notices to these prior viewers, or risk hefty fines and even jail time.

Once companies are retaining records on all Singaporean users to comply with the fake news law, they won't be able to credibly claim they don't have these records if the government starts demanding them for other reasons. It will sweep in more than just new sources and social media sites. It will also cover anywhere else "fake news" might be posted, which includes comment threads and review sites.

Intentionally or not, the Singapore government has used fake news to create an internet surveillance program. The best part is it won't cost the government a cent to run it. It will be performed free-of-charge by tech companies who will still be on the hook for fines if the government decides they're not fighting fake news well enough.

Filed Under: fake news, internet, privacy, singapore, surveillance

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 4 Jun 2019 @ 9:39am

    Fake Out

    In the States, "Fake News" means anything critical of the president. Why should it be any different in Singapore? The sitting president just called for a boycott of companies critical to his shenanigans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jun 2019 @ 10:02am

    Some of that smells awfully familiar. It's almost as if Singapore has taken a page straight out of the playbook of the American Tech giants.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TFG, 4 Jun 2019 @ 12:48pm

      Re:

      "It's almost as if Singapore has taken a page straight out of the playbook of the American political parties, and most recently specifically the sitting President."

      Fixed that for you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jun 2019 @ 10:03am

    And all every government is interested in is ensuring that what it and ite mega rich friends and backers can do whatever they want eithout veing found out or questioned but us ordinary people cant do a fucking thing without being tracked, and ultimately penalised! The age of global dictatorship is here and we wont be able to do a thing about it because all governments will be/are colluding with each other to ensure that those who oppose disappear. Remind you of any country's leaders views from the past??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jun 2019 @ 10:07am

    The inform prior viewers requirement also eliminates anonymous use of the Internet so that viewers can be notified..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    btr1701 (profile), 4 Jun 2019 @ 10:34am

    Any minister can issue a content removal demand if they see something they feel "undermines democratic processes

    Doesn't giving ministers the power to remove speech on demand undermine democratic processes, by definition?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Jun 2019 @ 11:48am

      Re:

      Doesn't giving ministers the power to remove speech on demand undermine democratic processes, by definition?

      It all depends on whose definition of "democratic" we're talking about. Countries that openly self-identify as democratic, such as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the German Democratic Republic, tend to have an entirely different definition of the word. And the police state known as Singapore is not far off from that lot.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 4 Jun 2019 @ 4:52pm

      Questioning the government is questioning democracy itself

      Not at all. As members of a democratically elected government obviously they know best what real democracy looks like, and further as members of a democratically elected government it should be clear that anything that might make them look bad and/or question their power/authority is a dire threat to democracy itself and must be stamped out.

      The results of the democratic process is indistinguishable from the democratic process after all, such that undermining the latter is no different than undermining the former.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

If 'Big Tech' Is a Huge Antitrust Problem, Why Are We Ignoring Telecom?
Daily Deal: The Beginner's Full-Stack Engineer Certification Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:35 New Study Shows That All This Ad Targeting Doesn't Work That Well (11)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 214: Blame Fox News Before Facebook (3)
11:54 Killing News Comments Only Solidified Google, Facebook Dominance (41)
10:42 A Legal Fight Against The SEC May Represent Our Last Hope For An Open, Distributed Internet (7)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Beginner's Full-Stack Engineer Certification Bundle (0)
09:33 Singapore's Fake News Law Is Also An Internet Surveillance Law (8)
06:29 If 'Big Tech' Is a Huge Antitrust Problem, Why Are We Ignoring Telecom? (47)
03:24 Facebook Fails To Block EU Court Case That Could Rule Against Most Transatlantic Data Flows (2)

Monday

19:40 San Francisco DA's Office Whips Up Its Own Sunlight, Releases Data Sets On Arrests And Convictions (7)
15:37 Sheriff's Deputy Sued After Arresting Man For Criticizing Him On Facebook (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.