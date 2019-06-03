German Officials Think German Citizens Need Less Security, More Encryption Backdoors
Qualcomm Used Patent Monopolies To Shake Down The Entire Mobile Phone Industry For Decades

Daily Deal: AirBase 3-in-1 Fast Charging Dock

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jun 3rd 2019 10:40amDaily Deal

This AirBase 3-in-1 fast charging dock lets you energize up to three of your wireless charging-enabled devices at the same time. You'll be able to decrease cable clutter and save outlet space. This dock comes with a 9V wall adapter for fast charging, giving you plenty of juice in a pinch. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

German Officials Think German Citizens Need Less Security, More Encryption Backdoors
Qualcomm Used Patent Monopolies To Shake Down The Entire Mobile Phone Industry For Decades
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

12:03 Shallow Fakes: Why Facebook Was Right Not To Delete The Doctored Video Of Nancy Pelosi (1)
10:45 Qualcomm Used Patent Monopolies To Shake Down The Entire Mobile Phone Industry For Decades (11)
10:40 Daily Deal: AirBase 3-in-1 Fast Charging Dock (0)
09:42 German Officials Think German Citizens Need Less Security, More Encryption Backdoors (9)
06:04 FCC Broadband Report: What Broadband Competition Problem? (8)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (39)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 26th - June 1st (1)

Friday

19:39 UK, American Breweries Show How The Craft Beer Industry Should Be Handling Trademark Issues (5)
14:45 San Francisco Police Union Steps Up To Criticize Police Chief Over His Handling Of The Leak Investigation (13)
12:06 Federal Court Issues A Very Good Very Bad Decision Where Copyright And Free Speech Meet (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.