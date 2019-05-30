This is Silly: Pelosi Says Facebook Is A 'Willing Enabler' Of Russian Election Meddling. It Is Not
Supreme Court OKs Retaliatory Arrests For Engaging In Protected Speech

Daily Deal: Building Chatbots Powered By AI IBM Certificate Program

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, May 30th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Chatbots are one of the most exciting and in-demand topics in tech, with businesses around the world exploring their potential for cutting costs and improving customer service. The Building Chatbots Powered By AI IBM Certificate Program is here to introduce you to this field. Jump in, and you’ll learn how to build useful chatbots for businesses and deploy them to their sites. You'll explore creating a business out of chatbot building, and emerge with the know-how to help businesses leverage chatbots in their operations. Plus with this offer, you'll get one year of Watson Assistant services to power ten chatbots at no charge. It's on sale for $257.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

This is Silly: Pelosi Says Facebook Is A 'Willing Enabler' Of Russian Election Meddling. It Is Not
Supreme Court OKs Retaliatory Arrests For Engaging In Protected Speech
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:04 Libel Lawsuit Has A Bunch Of Crazy Ideas About How Section 230 Immunity Works (18)
12:07 Once Again, China Is About To Use The US's Obsession With 'Intellectual Property' Against Us (22)
10:44 Supreme Court OKs Retaliatory Arrests For Engaging In Protected Speech (20)
10:39 Daily Deal: Building Chatbots Powered By AI IBM Certificate Program (0)
09:37 This is Silly: Pelosi Says Facebook Is A 'Willing Enabler' Of Russian Election Meddling. It Is Not (72)
06:15 Investors Slam Comcast For Lack Of Lobbying Transparency (28)
03:18 German Political Leader Questions YouTubers' Right To Tell Fans Not To Vote For Her Party, Urgently Summons Her Advisers In Response -- By Fax (61)

Wednesday

19:59 Bethesda And Zenimax Settle 'Redfall' Trademark Dispute With Trollish Book Publisher (13)
15:39 Texas Cities Rush To Extend Camera Contracts Ahead Of The State's Red Light Camera Bans (30)
13:34 Congress Now Pushing 'Bring Back The Patent Trolls' Bill (40)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.