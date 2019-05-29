Government Prosecutor Caught Sending Emails With Tracking Software To Reporters And Defense Attorneys
Dear Kara Swisher: Don't Let Your Hatred Of Facebook Destroy Free Speech Online

Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi & Alexa A-Z Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 29th 2019 10:43amDaily Deal

Learn Raspberry Pi and start building Amazon Alexa projects with The Complete Raspberry Pi and Alexa A-Z Bundle. Catered for all levels, these project-based courses will get you up and running with the basics of Pi, before escalating to full projects. Before you know it, you'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. You will also learn how to build Alexa Skills that will run on any Amazon Echo device to voice control anything in your home, and how to build your own Echo clone. The bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Government Prosecutor Caught Sending Emails With Tracking Software To Reporters And Defense Attorneys
Dear Kara Swisher: Don't Let Your Hatred Of Facebook Destroy Free Speech Online
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:05 The DHS's Social Media Monitoring Is Causing Collateral Damage, But Doesn't Seem To Be Making The Nation Safer (1)
10:48 Dear Kara Swisher: Don't Let Your Hatred Of Facebook Destroy Free Speech Online (12)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi & Alexa A-Z Bundle (0)
09:34 Government Prosecutor Caught Sending Emails With Tracking Software To Reporters And Defense Attorneys (23)
06:30 If Facebook's Privacy Practices Anger You, AT&T Shouldn't Get A Free Pass (15)
03:29 Mexican Government Pitched In To Help The CBP Spy On Journalists, Activists, And Lawyers (19)

Tuesday

20:13 Rage 2 Drops Denuvo In Record Time After Customer Outcry (30)
15:36 SFPD Finally Admits The Search Of A Journalist's Home Over A Leaked Document Was Probably Illegal (23)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 213: What If Congress Actually Understood Technology? (1)
12:08 Conservative Bias? Twitter Bans Famous 'Resistance' Heroes (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.