Government Prosecutor Caught Sending Emails With Tracking Software To Reporters And Defense Attorneys
Well, this is a new twist on prosecutorial misconduct. Why play fair when you can play with Network Investigative Techniques?
A Navy prosecutor last week sent an email to the editor of Navy Times that was embedded with a secret digital tracking device. The tracking device came at a time when the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is mounting an investigation into media leaks surrounding the high-profile court-martial of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes.
That email, from Navy prosecutor Cmdr. Christopher Czaplak to Navy Times editor Carl Prine, came after several months of Navy Times reporting that raised serious questions about the Navy lawyers’ handling of the prosecution in the war crimes case.
The NCIS claims this is all above-board, which is obviously the case because no one was surprised by the presence of trackers and no one had to issue a statement defending the use of emails containing tracking software. Oh wait. The other thing.
The reporter was more than surprised the prosecutor decided to engage in his own leak investigation to track the source of information covered by a protective order. The prosecutor's employer, the US fucking government, explained via a spokesman that this tracking software was not "malware" or a "virus" and does nothing more than send IP addresses back to the NCIS home base. This is apparently supposed to make this OK.
But how OK is it really? Not very, it would appear. Not only does the use of this NIT violate a handful of laws, it also plays havoc with a handful of protections, Constitutional and otherwise.
The Navy email to Navy Times contained hidden computer coding designed to extract the IP address of the Navy Times computer network and to send that information back to a server located in San Diego. Under U.S. criminal law, authorities normally have to obtain a subpoena or court order to acquire IP addresses or other metadata. Not using one could be a violation of existing privacy laws, including the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.
Defense attorneys involved in the SEALs’ war crimes cases have said that 13 lawyers and paralegals on their team also received emails with a similar tracking device, according to court documents filed by the defense attorneys.
Sure, there's not much to be gleaned from scraped IP addresses, but it's possible that's not all that was picked up by the NCIS's NIT. It could have gathered email metadata as well, which can be almost as revealing as the content of the emails, especially when prosecutors are looking for sources of leaks.
This is problematic for a number of reasons. Targeting journalists to reveal sources does damage to First Amendment protections. Targeting defense attorneys puts attorney-client confidentiality at risk and strongly suggests the government isn't interested in a fair trial.
NCIS insists its prosecutor is in the right, despite all this potential collateral damage. The attorney representing a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes begs to differ.
“The conduct of the prosecution is egregious,” said Tim Parlatore, a New York-based attorney, who is among several, including Marc Mukasey, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, defending the 39-year-old Gallagher. “(Cmdr.) Chris Czaplak should lose his law license and face criminal charges. He illegally spied on the defense attorneys and the media. The prosecutor needs his own defense attorney.”
The US government continues to downplay this as just a normal thing done in leak investigations. But it isn't. It targeted journalists and defense attorneys -- two parties that definitely shouldn't be on the receiving end of anything even mildly nefarious originating from government prosecutors. This prosecutor decided the most important thing here wasn't respecting rights or focusing on the suspect on trial, but rather sniffing out the source of a leak. This doesn't reflect well on the NCIS and it's quite possible there's a benchslap awaiting this prosecutor, if not sanctions and a dismissal.
Not entirely accurate
Um, no, not really. These "tracking devices" are typically 1 pixel square transparent images linked to an external server, i.e. the image is downloaded from some server via http. This is how HTML email, the kind that displays more than simple text, works. The request from your mail client for the image from the server hosting the image passes along the "user agent" (your email client name and version) and your IP address. Nothing more.
There is no chance of exposing "email metadata" or anything else necessary to put attorney-client privilege or news sources at risk. This article demonstrates a typical yet fundamental lack of understanding of how email and the internet work.
Yeah, it's crappy that they're collecting IP addresses but that and the time/date their emails were viewed are all they get out of this. They're also super easy to defeat: Disable automatic remote content in emails and only download remote content for emails for which you choose to do so.
When you've enjoyed doing whatever to people once you call them a terrorist or leaker, you forget the law actually exists.
So much for that evidence
Tainted, collected illegally, inadmissible.
Re: So much for that evidence
Irrelevant.
It does not matter - all the prosecutor is doing is establishing what is the public IP of the email recipient. (I.e. because he email downloaded the "transparent 1 pixel image" embedded in the HTML of the message, he now knows what the IP address is. if it was opened at home, he knows the journalist's home IP. From there, the prosecutor looks for any other people in the suspect group of leakers who may have had chats, sent items, etc. to that IP, thus making them suspects. He searches the navy base firewalls, which log all sorts of data about connections to outside.
Navy Times is not part of the Navy
For those who don't know, the Navy Times is NOT part of the Navy, or the DoD in any way. Sightline Media Group publishes the Navy Times, the Army Times, and the Air Force Times - and frequently goes head-to-head with the powers that be in the military.
As a former sailor ... the Navy Times was most often a realistic counterpoint to the propaganda the official Navy channel published.
Just in case you thought it was OK for a navy prosecutor to go after a Navy publication because they're both DoD - they're not.
CFAA Violation?
"...could be a violation of existing privacy laws, including the Electronic Communications Privacy Act."
What about a violation of the CFAA for unauthorized access of a computer network?
Not entirely accurate
Um, no, not really. These "tracking devices" are typically 1 pixel square transparent images linked to an external server, i.e. the image is downloaded from some server via http. This is how HTML email, the kind that displays more than simple text, works. The request from your mail client for the image from the server hosting the image passes along the "user agent" (your email client name and version) and your IP address. Nothing more.
There is no chance of exposing "email metadata" or anything else necessary to put attorney-client privilege or news sources at risk. This article demonstrates a typical yet fundamental lack of understanding of how email and the internet work.
Yeah, it's crappy that they're collecting IP addresses but that and the time/date their emails were viewed are all they get out of this. They're also super easy to defeat: Disable automatic remote content in emails and only download remote content for emails for which you choose to do so.
Re: Not entirely accurate
According to the story:
It also specifically says software was included, not just an image. But an earlier paragraph describes a suspicious image, so I think you're right that the malware claim is bullshit. I get the impression that neither the reporter nor the squadron tech people know what they're talking about.
Re: Not entirely accurate - Dang. Techdirt's shrieking misled me
Yup, fell into the trap of thinking this was a big deal with code executed, when you're probably right: just pixel based tracking, as GOOGLE and every other SPY corporation uses.
You need to "host out" the known commercial ones to defeat it when merely browsing, though of course that wouldn't work for a custom server.
Re: Not entirely accurate
There is no such option in PINE (nor is it probably even needed)
Another 'solution' is to use a proxy or VPN, as well as make sure that all scripting is disabled, though that doesn't prevent the attacker from using some other zero-day exploit that can peek behind proxies. And let's not forget that TOR was thought to be untraceable, until the FBI proved otherwise.
Re: Not entirely accurate
And it shouldn't work anyway, all email clients I know of (well, all non-Web-based ones anyway) default to not fetching remote content in email bodies at all and you have to deliberately enable it before it'll go fetch the embedded image. A reporter probably shouldn't be using a Webmail client simply because it doesn't let you disable things like remote content and scripts.
Monkey see, monkey do..
Ok, I'm really getting tired of the press continually suggesting that because they're "journalists" they individually deserve more rights than the average person. This is patently NOT the case. The rights of journalists are the the SAME as that of private citizens. The field of journalism enjoys a few extra protections in First Amendment law because of its nature in exposing relevant information to the public at large, but any single journalist has no greater or lesser rights than any single Joe off the street before the Law.
There is no exception in the US Constitution for journalists because it was well understood that the rights of citizens are the same as those of the rights of journalists. Any single individual could be a reporter at any instant of time and serving in the same capacity. It's the pursuit of journalism that has the protection. This has very vividly been exposed with the advent of the Internet and the democratization of news dissemination taking the reporting of news and divesting it of those more traditional media conglomerates and back into the hands of the independent citizenry as it was when the US was founded.
"The prosecutor needs his own defense attorney.”
Doubt it. Prosecutors are rarely prosecuted for any laws, especially federal ones and especially civil rights laws. He may need a specialist in civil law, but even that is iffy because many courts decline to hear cases against prosecutorial civil rights abuses.
Re:
Everyone is a journalist.
This is not criminal court
First off I don't agree with the tactics here.This is a military court that falls under the UCMJ Military code of conduct.
Civilian laws do not apply here they are playing on a completely different field when it comes to law different rules. I don't believe that they don't have to prove guilt rather the defense must prove innocents (at least that's what they told up in boot camp)
Re: This is not criminal court
I can't speak to the specifics of military courts, but I'm pretty goddamn sure being a military prosecutor doesn't make it legal to engage in unauthorized surveillance of a privately-owned newspaper.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amusingly even the US Air Force is annoyed with this and is investigating what the hell is going on.
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2019/05/21/why-the-air-force-is-investigating-a-c yber-attack-from-the-navy/
Not a good sign when your fellow brethren in arms, even if different branch of DoD, thinks you're shady.
