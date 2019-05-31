Why Is The US Government Letting Big Pharma Charge Insane Prices On Patents The US Owns?
As we've discussed plenty of times in the past, when the federal government creates something that could be covered by copyright law, US copyright law requires it to be put into the public domain for the benefit of the public. I've never quite understood why the same is not true for patents. Instead, the US government does big business licensing off patents. While some may argue that this is a good revenue generation scheme for the US government (which theoretically should lower taxes elsewhere), it has significant downstream effects. And that's especially true in the healthcare market.
As we've discussed before, you'll often hear big pharma insisting it needs patents because it takes some ungodly sum to research and bring a patent to market. That number goes up every year. By a lot. In the early 2000s, the numbers was clocked at $800 million. Last year, drug companies were now claiming $2.7 billion. But much of that is a total myth. Indeed, research shows that big pharma is often adding up the costs that the federal government itself spends on encouraging new drug development and adds it to the total cost as if that cost is borne by the pharmaceutical industry, rather than the taxpayer.
And yet, even though the US taxpayer tends to pay for a significant share of the research and development in new drugs, big pharma companies which take over the project down the road get to keep 100% of the profits -- and, thanks to a totally broken patent system that gives them a literal monopoly, they jack up the prices to insane levels (and this works because of our idiotic healthcare setup in which no one ever knows the cost of what we're buying, and insurance companies act as weird middlemen).
I'm reminded of all this in reading a new piece by Dr. Eugene Gu, talking about the absolute insanity of Truvada, an important drug for HIV patients, which is controlled by pharma company Gilead Sciences. Gu outlines a story that reflects exactly what we discussed above. Gilead charges impossibly high fees for Truvada even though most of the development was paid for by US taxpayers:
While the generic version of Truvada is available in many countries outside the United States for around $840 annually per patient, Gilead uses its patent on the drug to charge Americans close to around $24,000 annually per patient. That’s for the exact fixed dose combination of tenofovir and emtricitabine that costs around $60 annually per patient to produce.
[....]
What's infuriating is that American taxpayers funded much of the research and development for Truvada. So much, in fact, that according to the Yale Global Health Justice Partnership it's the CDC that actually owns the patent for the drug. So Gilead has basically been making $3bn a year selling a drug that actually belongs to Americans themselves.
And, as Gu notes, the situation gets even more ridiculous and more corrupt:
And that’s not all. Gilead recently partnered with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and President Donald Trump to roll out a public relations scheme to fool the public. During this, Gilead declared that it would be donating enough Truvada to treat 200,000 patients each year until 2030. While it sounds great on the surface, that basically means it will donate around $12m a year while making billions in profits and getting a tax break.
There are all sorts of reasons why our healthcare system is truly messed up, but the fact that taxpayers pay for the development of critical life saving drugs, but then the government allows big pharma companies to effectively control the patent, extract massive monopoly rents, and then give them tax breaks for donating a tiny percentage... seems particularly fucked up.
Filed Under: drug development, extortion, funding, healthcare, monopolies, monopolies rents, patents, pharmaceuticals, truvada, us government
Companies: gilead sciences
What is, Because we elect the corrupt? Alex.
Re:
I was waiting to see what number you were going to put that on....
Insulin
You want to see a particularly stupid version of this?
Insulin was first used to treat diabetic patients in 1922. Biosynthetic insulin was first derived in 1978. Any patents on the drug itself, or the methods used to create it, have long since expired.
The wholesale cost of insulin (per 1,000 iu) is about US$2.30; in the UK, that amount retails for about US$9. In the US, the cost for that amount is $134.
A 5700% profit margin, on an off-patent, life-saving drug, just by the sheer logic that people with diabetes will either have to pay up or die, is evil, no mistake about it.
Re: Insulin
And they make more profit, despite many people who need it not getting it. if only 3 people out of every 6000 who need it get it, they are ahead on profits. But then this is what happens when any laws for social good are shouted down as being socialist in nature.
Re: Insulin
Most community health centers will give free prescriptions, no questions asked, to patients who can't afford drugs like insulin.
OOO! OOO! OOO!
I know I know why...
Because no one ELSE in the world would pay these prices unless FORCED to...
Because it's in fascism?
I'd assume the same reason for all other industries?
The reasons we don't have net neutrality and planes falling from the sky: our regulatory agencies are captured and work for the industry rather than the public.
That would be my first guess.
Why is TD raging about a company that innovated a drug, took it to market, and is apparently now meeting a market need? I thought that is what TD seeks to encourage.
Re:
You didn't read the article at all, did you?
"...a company that innovated a drug..."
Or, you know, not. At all.
From the article: "What's infuriating is that American taxpayers funded much of the research and development for Truvada. So much, in fact, that according to the Yale Global Health Justice Partnership it's the CDC that actually owns the patent for the drug."
Re: Re:
TD regularly rails against patentees, saying that the act of invention palls in comparison with the act of innovation. Here some people at the CDC appear to have invented something during the course of primate studies, but done nothing thereafter to take a drug to market for human applications. IOW, Gilead appears to have innovated as has been repeatedly and consistently applauded here. Why an innovator is now being lambasted is not readily apparent.
Re: Re: Re:
Oh, your confusion is because you're being intentionally obtuse.
Re:
Because they didn't innovate the drug. The patent belongs to the CDC (i.e., the government, i.e. the citizens) as it mentions in the article.
Re:
ok..
A PEN, not the drug goes up in Price over 600x..
This is the most popular pen, most available, and Hospitals get a cut and so do Doctors for prescribing this PEN...Where are the other pens? that cost 600x less?
WOW, a pharma buys a drug from a college or Uni... easy to make and easy to distribute... School dont get anything more and the Pharma charges 100x the price that the School could have it made for..
Pharma dont want to loose a Drug that makes Lots of money, to Generic, so add's a Stomach aid, and remarkets it and has NEW IP..and keep the price up..
Drug goes generic, Pharma Wages war on Generic maker, who settles, because he aint making TONS of money on the drug, give PART of his profit to Pharma, so they stay off his back, and he raises the price of generic..
Drug goes generic, pharma loved that drug, it has many uses, so Creates 2nd company to make generic, and over prices it, and Chases all the others trying to MAKE the generic out of market..
Should I continue?? WHAT IS FAIR??
We could goto Mex/can and get the drugs <1/2 the prices, and FORCE our system to COMPETE. But Pharma has a law to fight that also..
CDC patents on vaccines
There is information out there on whether the CDC has patents on vaccines.
When the capitalist has enough...NEVER
Most of this is based on a few things..
When the Capitalist is gaining enough money FROM consumers that he CAN buy the gov. and not loose his own money..HE WILL.
We are stuck in a no rules card game...WE used to be the cards, and now they dont need/want us. They want to SPREAD out to the rest of the world, and they are. Adding more and more cards, as the old cards are worn nad falling apart, and wont take much more.
Then we can talk about the stock market..Look this up if you wish, but a STOCK in a corp is worth nothing anymore. Because a Stock certificate can be given with Nothing in it. you get no vote, you dont even get money back if they DONT want to give money.. REALLY. its a long term long with 0% interest, and NO time limit. It used to be, that you Could own a part of a business, and its profits.
The idea of being on the TOP, used to mean you Shared the profits, and not much in wages...NOW you get wages, bonus for those that did the work, Extra bonus because you did something, AND the PROFIT.. And if fired, you get severance Equal to 10 years retirement..
At least Sports teams have a life expectancy..
then lets talk Gov.
What is a 40 year politician...DEAD, there should be no such thing.
What is a 20 year politician..retired, there should NOT be such a thing.
What is a ballot box...a Choice between 2 person you probably have never seen or met, and would rather vote NONE OF THE ABOVE...but that isnt a vote, so they Count and see who got enough votes, not counting yours..
being a politician, is a family business..(most time) 1 knows the ins/outs and passes it to the next..with all the corruption.
the good politicians QUIT. starting back in the 70's when they voted a SALARY, for themselves. and has been Falling ever since. Before that time they worked in gov, about 6 months out of the year, and then WENT HOME to work (mostly farms) and the gov. paid travel(bus/train) and a few other expenses while in DC. nothing more. They didnt get paid, then bonus's, a 2nd or 3rd home, and retire in 20 years to 3/4 wages.
they pester the rich and corps to give money for the next Election they need, and pay it back by cutting regulation/restriction and looking the other way.. and not paying attention to those that ELECTED THEM..
I wish for...
a button that says NONE OF THE ABOVE on election day, COUNTED..
A VOTE of "No confidence" of our gov. and representative..
they dont like these options. and have voted them Down many times in the past. And they have NO RIGHT to do that, its OUR VOTE.
Re: When the capitalist has enough...NEVER
Sorry... you lost me at capitalist. Can you summarize your point in a single easy to read paragraph?
Re: Re: When the capitalist has enough...NEVER
Whats the Difference between capitalist and Fascist?
NOT allot.
1 takes our money, the other Wont give us any..you decide which.
Usually they own part of the patent, since even if it's their lab, there are standard splits between the doctors/inventors and the universities which employ them.
Tech transfer 101.
