Daily Deal: The Complete Photoshop Master Class Bundle 2019

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Photoshop Master Class Bundle 2019 has 6 courses to help you go from beginner to expert in Photoshop. You'll learn about layers, filters, templates, and more. The courses cover how to create different lighting effects, how to create amazing UX web designs, how to color correct an image, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal