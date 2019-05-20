Flip Side To 'Stopping' Terrorist Content Online: Facebook Is Deleting Evidence Of War Crimes
Getting Worse Part 1: Intuit Routinely Lies To Customers To Avoid Paying Refunds For Tax Prep Work

Daily Deal: Readitfor.me Standard Plan

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, May 20th 2019 10:33amDaily Deal

A leading book summary service for entrepreneurs, executives, and business coaches, Readitfor.me condenses the most important books into twelve-minute summaries that will keep you up to date on the most important trends in the business world. You'll get summaries of best sellers, classic reads, and books that will help you solve specific problems like productivity, tough conversations, management, and more. The one year subscription is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Flip Side To 'Stopping' Terrorist Content Online: Facebook Is Deleting Evidence Of War Crimes
Getting Worse Part 1: Intuit Routinely Lies To Customers To Avoid Paying Refunds For Tax Prep Work
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:38 ICE Tops Its Old Record, Spends Another $820,000 On Cellphone-Cracking Tools (3)
13:29 Another Federal Magistrate Says Compelled Production Of Passwords/Biometrics Violates The Fifth Amendment (4)
11:50 Getting Worse Part 2: Intuit's CEO Informs Employees That Free To File Was Hidden For The Public's Own Good (20)
10:38 Getting Worse Part 1: Intuit Routinely Lies To Customers To Avoid Paying Refunds For Tax Prep Work (14)
10:33 Daily Deal: Readitfor.me Standard Plan (0)
09:32 Flip Side To 'Stopping' Terrorist Content Online: Facebook Is Deleting Evidence Of War Crimes (21)
06:23 Forget Huawei, The Internet Of Things Is The Real Security Threat (24)
03:25 Big Pharma Companies Accused Of Conspiring To Inflate Prices Of Over 100 Generic Drugs By Up To 1000% (34)

Sunday

13:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (13)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 12th - 18th (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.