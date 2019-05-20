Daily Deal: Readitfor.me Standard Plan

A leading book summary service for entrepreneurs, executives, and business coaches, Readitfor.me condenses the most important books into twelve-minute summaries that will keep you up to date on the most important trends in the business world. You'll get summaries of best sellers, classic reads, and books that will help you solve specific problems like productivity, tough conversations, management, and more. The one year subscription is on sale for $29.

