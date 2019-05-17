Our Legal Dispute With Shiva Ayyadurai Is Now Over
from the moving-on dept
Click Here to Support Techdirt
It's possible that some of you saw the news earlier this week that the legal dispute, in which Shiva Ayyadurai sued us for defamation over 14 posts on Techdirt, has been settled. Many people -- including lawyers I know -- had been under the impression that this case ended a long time ago, but it has actually continued for nearly two and a half years. As you may recall, back in September of 2017, the district court dismissed the case, largely on First Amendment grounds, saying that everything we wrote about Ayyadurai was protected speech. Unfortunately, the court did not accept our argument that California’s anti-SLAPP law should apply, which would have allowed us to recover our legal fees.
Ayyadurai appealed this dismissal, and we cross-appealed the anti-SLAPP question. For the past 18 months, we have held ongoing negotiations to settle the case, which concluded with the announcement earlier this week. The settlement is that we agreed to add links on the articles at issue, to a statement on one of Ayyadurai's sites that he says is a response to our articles. No money exchanged hands. We found the terms of this settlement acceptable, as basically all of our posts were linking to and responding to Ayyadurai's claims in the first place, so, if he wants to repeat those claims, he is more than free to do so. We have no interest in silencing anyone. We continue to stand by everything that we wrote about those claims, and suggest that you read our posts as well.
You may wonder how it could possibly take 18 months to negotiate a settlement about adding links to old articles -- and, indeed, I wonder that myself. The entire process has been quite a pain for us. I cannot and would not describe this result as a victory, because this has been nearly two and a half years of wasted time, effort, resources, attention and money just to defend our right to report on a public figure and explain to the world that we do not believe his claims to have invented email are correct, based on reams of evidence.
During those 18 months, we stopped all the fundraising we had done around the lawsuit, as, for nearly all of that time, it did appear that a settlement was close, and we did not wish to mislead anyone into believing that we were raising money on the premise that our continued existence was in grave danger only to settle the case immediately after doing so. We did not, in any way, expect this process to drag out this long, and we now have significant legal and other bills that we still have to pay. We are glad the lawsuit is done, but we now need to ask for your support. If we are able to raise more than our bills, any excess will go towards our ongoing reporting. If you would prefer to support us in other ways -- including via Patreon or in exchange for t-shirts and other merch, all the various options are available to check out here.
We are glad this chapter is behind us, and we have a bunch of other plans that we've been working on, which we hope we can now focus on without this major distraction.
Separately, we would like to give a tremendous thank you to our legal team at Prince Lobel Tye, mainly Rob Bertsche and Jeff Pyle, who were truly wonderful partners through this harrowing experience. While I personally hope to never require their services again -- for anyone on the receiving end of this kind of lawsuit, I cannot recommend them more. I'd also like to say thank you to Chris Bavitz at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society for his help and support.
Contribute to the Techdirt Survival Fund and help us recover from this legal fight »
Filed Under: shiva ayyadurai
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Congrats on closing that out Mike.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: closing out
And with only 3.4% opposition. A fairly decent margin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I stand with and believe Techdirt's reporting ..
Ayyadurai did not invent email.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I stand with and believe Techdirt's reporting ..
I know he didn't. As a kid I wrote an email system in the early days of BBSes, well before anything Shiva Ayymadumbass wrote. And I know I didn't invent email either -- the idea came from reading about other electronic mail systems in BYTE magazine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I stand with and believe Techdirt's reporting ..
He wrote a program I believe called 'Email'. The concept predated him by many years. In fact, the protocols for email predated his program by many years. So it was invented by others but not called 'Email'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I stand with and believe Techdirt's reporting ..
I'm going to write a program and call it "The Wheel".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I stand with and believe Techdirt's reporting ..
Exactly. He wrote "email" the program. He did not invent "email" the concept, nor the underlying concepts which existed before he wrote that program. He did not write the RFCs that underpin what we use today. He made a great achievement in writing that program. But, he did not achieve what he claimed.
Shiva is a fraud and a liar because he's trying to claim things that he did not do. End of story.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, this seems like the sort of thing you could write a book about, if interested. I know I'd buy it.
But I also understand if you want to put that headache fully behind you and move forward with defending logic and reasoning in technology. You know, the kind of logic and reasoning that makes it obvious to a sane mind that Shiva Ayyadurai did not, in fact, invent the concept, phrase, or current technology we call email, e-mail, Email, or electronic mail.
I have no difficulty crediting him with creating a since-abandoned electronic mail system back in the dawn of office networking, and I doubt you do either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good to hear. Of course it would consume precious resource and so but I'd like to see this go to the end and have Shiva shoulder the entire legal costs for these frivolous shenanigans. But I guess this is also ok.
I couldn't do much besides getting the monthly insider plan but I'm glad to see you are finally free from this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I was saving something for a moment like this.
A “Cover Everyone's Ass” Disclaimer: This comment neither represents the opinions nor speaks on behalf of Mike Masnick, any other Techdirt contributor or commenter, or Techdirt as a company.
(And a “Cover My Ass” Disclaimer: Most of the non-quoted material below is adapted from comments made on Ars Technica and Techdirt articles about Shiva Ayyadurai. I do not claim ownership of those comments — but I do share the opinions they express.)
Shiva Ayyadurai invented an email system at age 14, almost certainly with little or no awareness of any prior art. His work was impressive, especially given his age. But this invention was in isolation both before and after, and the mainstream evolution of electronic messaging happened independently of his ideas and his code. People invent things in isolation all the time. It makes for a good yarn between nerds at a convention, but little else, precisely because it occurred in isolation. Coming up with an idea and writing the code for it is cool — getting it widely adopted and used, however, is far more noteworthy.
So far as anyone can tell, Ayyadurai has done little or nothing of note since then — and he is still letting this one minor achievement consume his life nearly forty years later. His methods of pursuing his claims are both aggressive and downright malicious. He will end businesses and bankrupt people in pursuit of a trivial vanity claim, regardless of its truth. His refusal to accept that history sometimes gets made by people who started earlier puts him deep into "nutcase" territory, as does his twisting of logic, his moving the goalposts, his appeals to irrelevant legal authority, and his belief in a conspiracy theory designed to make him the victim of racism.
Youthful software development, especially back when the resources for that were both scarce and unfriendly, would be something to put on a resumé. Again, given what Ayyadurai did, that would be impressive enough on its own. He has instead gone all-in on a claim that requires ARPANET to have never existed for his claim to be, at the bare minimum, chronologically coherent. Even if we accept his claims, he admitted that his system did not have any true successors. It was one of the numerous in-house messaging systems that predated widespread email adoption, existed in relative isolation, died without having much broader influence, and was eventually replaced with email as we know it today.
Ayyadurai's argument that ARPANET and other systems people had heard of were just primitive text messaging that wasn't at all like electronic mail could be correct — but only under the right circumstances and reasoning. The ARPANET messaging system was the genuine predecessor of the email systems that were widely adopted by the general public; Ayyadurai's system, which lived and died in isolation, was not.
Then again, Ayyadurai claims to have invented all email:
If his claim was simply that he "invented" an email program in isolation, no one would generally care, one way or the other. His claim would be true and an interesting footnote, yet otherwise unremarkable. When he claims to have invented email in general, accuses others of trying to write him out of history when they point out that his program had nothing to do with the development of email as people know and use it today (including development of the major protocols that govern modern email), and sues someone for pointing that out, he deserves all the mockery he gets.
Supporters of Ayyadurai might make claims of "parallel creation", arguing that both he and the developers of ARPANET are "originators" of what became email. But Ayyadurai himself argues that everything else in development before he wrote his program that people think of as "email" is not email — that his program is the first thing which qualifies as email. When he claims exclusivity in the role, he undermines the entire "parallel creation" argument.
If Shiva Ayyadurai had claimed he independently created a program that reflects more features of a modern email system than other established electronic messaging systems of the time, it might be a truer, more reasonable claim. On its own, that claim would be deserving of respect, especially in regards to the "independently" part. But what Ayyadurai has claimed in practice is nowhere near close to that.
He has mocked those that worked on the projects that resulted in email as the public knows it. He has said their work, and its results, do not count, then constantly redefined the meaning of "email" so he could "win" the argument. He has never offered, and has yet to produce, any evidence that anyone who developed either the ARPANET messaging system or the three major email protocols had ever heard about or seen his work — or that it inspired them to develop modern email. He has filed lawsuits against outlets and people who presented the facts that contradict his version of history (and maybe called him mean names, to boot). If he wanted respect for what he truly accomplished as a teenager, he lost that chance when he tried to have the courts turn his claims into the truth.
Shiva Ayyadurai invented an email system at age 14. That much is true. Everything else he claims about his role in the development of email is willful misrepresentation at best and a deliberate lie at worst.
And if he does not like my saying so, he can sue me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I was saving something for a moment like this.
That's what I understood.
But the lawsuti isn't about email, but defamation.
Masnick didn't limit himself to facts, and repeated charges with variations until provoked a response -- from someone known willing to sue! How smart was that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
By all means, point out anything printed in the articles that now have a link to Shiva’s post at the top which does not qualify as either a true statement of fact or a protected expression of opinion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think his position is that calling Ayyadurai a liar doesn't legally count as opinion based on disclosed fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The courts appear to have believed otherwise, since Ayyadurai had to appeal the original ruling just to make it to this settlement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The courts appear to have believed otherwise, since Ayyadurai had to appeal the original ruling just to make it to this settlement.
Just like a court ruled against AirBnB.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just like a court ruled against Malibu Media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I was saving something for a moment like this.
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
(Unlike Mike)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I was saving something for a moment like this.
From Webster: Invent definition is - to produce (something, such as a useful device or process) for the first time through the use of the imagination or of ingenious thinking and experiment.
Ignorance does not make something an invention. So, no, Shiva Ayyadurai did not invent email at age 14 or any other. Try again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He invented something he might have truly thought was the first thing of its kind (or at least, that is his story nowadays). He did invent the specific system he created, and it is highly likely (thought not outside the realm of either possibility or probability) he did so without any prior knowledge of ARPANET or other similar electronic messaging systems. Under those specific circumstances, calling what he did “inventing” is truthful.
But if you want, call it a chartiable interpretation of what he did. It is the only charity I am willing to give him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Again, ignorance does not make something an invention.
Again, ignorance does not make something an invention. So , no, it is not truthful and neither are you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Again, ignorance does not make something an invention."
Well... I'm with him on the idea that if he really did not have any knowledge of the existing email infrastructure (which I find highly suspect, but let's go with it), then he may actually have invented AN email system from scratch.
The problem is that this con artist is trying to claim that he invented THE email system. The thing currently called email relies on numerous RFC and standards and concepts, many of them developed before he wrote his program, other still very much in discussion among people (Shiva not being one of them) to create the way it currently works.
Shiva may or not be lying about having written an email implementation from scratch and therefore having "invented" that. But, what he wrote is not the email format that's currently used by anybody else. Even taking him at face value, he's still a lying little shit because he's claiming to have written the familiar public standard rather than his specific implementation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I personally think the claim is at least plausible, given both his age and the year when he first started writing his code.
Which was my point, yes — he invented an inter-office network messaging system that, much like similar systems of its day, lived and died in isolation before being replaced by what we know today as email.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I was saving something for a moment like this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And let us never forget that Shiva is a lying liar mcpants on fire who did not invent the concept or original implementations of email
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cost of litigation?
Would you be willing to share the cost from this endeavor?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cost of litigation?
I second this. It would be interesting to see the timeline and cost information broken down like, Date, Task, Cost
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
You can be sure Masnick is a millionaire: lawyers get a report on how much defendant might pay, and my guess is that 10% in cash was expected.
So after given Ivy League "Doctorate" and house in Frisco, no visible means of support for 20 years, but undoubtedly given money to buy tech stocks when cheap that are now worth millions, THAT MILLIONAIRE now asks YOU to pay for his egregious and prolonged assaults. -- He could have just mentioned Ayyadurai once, but no, he bore down on it repeatedly for clickbait, and to greater degree than sites he re-wrote from.
By the way, DE FACTO, he's wrong on defamation law too.
While out lawyer fees isn't enough, I'm sure that Masnick has gotten his first real lesson in life: DON'T go out of your way to attack people.
Friends come and go, but enemies accumulate.
Politics is the art of addition, not subtraction.
Don't be mean on the way up, 'cause you'll come down one day.
People in public view can't afford to be other than strictly polite.
As I've noted before (though tiny franction of my motive in writing here) Masnick went out of his way to call me an "asshole", and now I get a little revenge. Sweet it is.
THIS is the day I predicted when new here long ago, that the site would be brought down by allowing vile comments that show its own nasty nature.
[And on the meta-view: what do I have to lose by being petty? So long as Masnick sticks with the current site format, you can only "hide" this as you do with my every other comment! -- And if he now changes it, I've won a point there too!]
So, HA, HA! -- But yes, I'm disappointed wasn't much more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Techdirt looks up to me right now. Have you tried checking your router’s parental control settings, young man?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
NOT compared to ten years ago! Which is the obvious time frame. You snowflakes have no memory beyond two weeks ago, nor any substance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let me get this straight. You hate the site so much that you keep obsessive track of its traffic, its so-called “zombie” accounts, and anything else you can use to point out just how much you hate it?
Christ, just fuck the Techdirt servers already.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There's a reason I consider them TD's #1 fan(atic)...
I'm pretty sure there are a higher than zero number of people with legal restraining orders who were less fixated on whoever they were stalking than Blue is regarding TD, and yet somehow they still seem to think that exposing their obsession with the site is somehow going to make them look better/TD look worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
"NOT compared to ten years ago!"
When did Siva's failed lawsuit being? Not 10 years ago..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
Ha! Large pots and huge kettles come to mind. Surprised the courts haven't been asked to sort you out in short order.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You’re so jelly I could spread you on a bagel right now
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
"By the way, DE FACTO, he's wrong on defamation law too."
Hmm. Gonna agree with the federal judge who concluded otherwise, which is why (ahem) Shiva Ayyadurai had to appeal.
I wonder how much Shiva Ayyadurai paid in lawyers' fees to have a link added to an article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
DE FACTO he's out some hefty sum AND isn't going around defaming anyone, let alone Ayyadurai, now is he?
Man, you kids strain for every gainsaying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
If you defend yourself against a lawsuit and win, the fact that winning cost money doesn't make you wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
Techdirt readers "strain for every gainsaying." Written by the guy who thinks settling for a hyperlink after having your defamation case dismissed on the pleadings is a big win for the plaintiff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
I am guessing that between his disaster of a political campaign and him paying Harder out of his pocket, he is pretty much broke when it comes to his settlement from Gawker. I'd expect that is why he really really really wanted to get out of the lawsuit.
The links are just his way of trying to save face.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
but yet somehow the judge agreed with him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
What did he get wrong about it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
Um crazy person that is just a no. Ayyadurai kept bringing it up in multiple news outlets, and threats to anyone factually pointing out that Ayyadurai did not in fact create our entail system, or its precursors. Techdirt covered those outbursts as journalists.
Ayyadurai obviously didn't like being debunked yet again. And lost on top of his claims being thrown out.
The site is still here, and yes, you are an ass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
I don't know about millionaire, but your thinking that Techdirt was his only source of income is a bit short sided. And thinking that anyone 'gave' him money to invest for himself, rather than for them, is just more wonky than the normal imagination can comprehend. Also, so what if he has done well for himself, is that something you have concerns about? Are you really relating his success to your own failures? You also forget the Floor 64 operation:
Now what is that? Who pays for what Floor 64 does? I bet it is a bunch of businesses, and that they not only find what they do helpful, but I bet they have many repeat clients. I don't know for sure, but it is reasonable to assume that a company that is more than 20 years old is doing something right. And the fact that they have been around for more than 20 years distinguishes them from the lies you tell (well 'tell' is giving you more than you deserve, imagine and spout is a better definition of what you do). Got anything from this reality?
While Floor 64 manages Techdirt, it is not the same entity. To ask readers of Techdirt to support a defense that should not have been necessary, except for the depraved attitude of the person persecuting them (no defamation found by the court) is not unreasonable. What was unreasonable was filing the lawsuit in the beginning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
I don't know about millionaire, but your thinking that Techdirt was his only source of income is a bit short sided. And thinking that anyone 'gave' him money to invest for himself, rather than for them, is just more wonky than the normal imagination can comprehend. Also, so what if he has done well for himself, is that something you have concerns about?
Money is very easy to make if one values it that way. Some of the greatest artists of all time died broke, and some of the worst made fortunes. One famous female singer once gave $100 to a woman singing on the street saying "you're more talented than me."
Masnick went after Shiva because Shiva had sued Gawker. He goes after many litigants, which indicates an odd fixation of sorts. Most people on the internet just aren't preoccupied with who is suing who. In his article, he added enough "mean things" to result in a lawsuit which dragged on and which wasn't a SLAPP (probably because Shiva did not file it for any reason other than a genuine belief he was defamed, and not to say silence Mke's protests about cellphone companies invading privacy). A SLAPP needs more than a "spiteful motive" as a rule.
Mike's personal attacks on Shiva, and his allowing vicious attacks through his comments section, suggest a "sore winner" who really won't leave much of a mark on this world, at least not one most would be proud of. Sure, he has money and an MBA, but AOC went from being a waitress from the Bronx to a member of congress who has already changed the world more than Masnick ever will. As for true success, a waiter who can seduce a supermodel while working room service in a hotel she's staying at probably has everyone beat.
I don't think Shiva should have sued, and he certainly should have quit while he was ahead after Gawker (since he could then say he won that suit and proved his point), but that's now his legacy, and not one I find particularly impressive. Even if everything Shiva said about his email "invention" were true, it's kind of like the story of who invented Buffalo wings. Three stories say it was the Anchor Bar, and a fourth say it was a Jamaican named John Young who made what we should be calling "American Jerk Wings." Young is the most likely candidate, but I doubt Anchor Bar would sue me for saying that.
Shiva actually had a much more compelling case in the media because he was definitely a pioneer of some sort.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, going for the "why did you make me hit you" angle now. Big surprise from the guy whose entire argument for 230 repeal consists of revenge porn and rape fantasies. You seem awfully fixated on the angle of men seducing women, now why is that bobmail?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah, going for the "why did you make me hit you" angle now. Big surprise from the guy whose entire argument for 230 repeal consists of revenge porn and rape fantasies.
No, it's based on the harm Section 230 inflicts.
You seem awfully fixated on the angle of men seducing women, now why is that bobmail?
The only fixation is yorus on me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, it's based on the harm Section 230 inflicts.
Entirely based on fictional scenarios of women being called hookers.
The only fixation is yorus on me.
Which is why you keep posting on stories you swear you don't care about.
Pull the other one, Whatever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
It's ironic, of course, that you're just lying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: crybaby jhons up from his nap
“who has already changed the world more than Masnick ever will”
Those grapes are so sour they turned to vinegar on the vine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The ARPANET messaging system was well in development before Ayyadurai ever wrote one line of code for his “EMAIL” program. None of his work inspired the development of the IMAP, POP, and SMTP protocols. None of his work predates RFC 733, the document that turned “best practices” on the ARPANET system into a binding standard and paved the way for modern email. (733 was published in 1977, whereas Ayyadurai's work on “EMAIL” began in 1978 at the earliest.) Nothing about his program had any practical effect on the development of modern email by the people who truly developed it. If Shiva Ayyadurai is a “pioneer”, I am the Space Pope.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If Shiva Ayyadurai is a “pioneer”
Now now, let's be perfectly fair here.
It takes a special sort of accomplished individual to plan a gambit so twisted, so impossibly inconceivable...
It results in a real Indian getting scalped by a fake Indian.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
(Unlike Mike)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
I wasn't really buying any of your bullshit but that story about the singer giving somebody on the street $100 really swayed me. I'm on board. Everybody with money is a talentless hack compared to poor people like me.
But Masnick and TD still didn't defame Ayyadurai.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
De Facto, he's RIGHT on defamation, as proven by de fact that the court dismissed Ayyadurai's lawsuit. So enjoy your revenge, I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
Juz de facs mam
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Millionaire MM now asks YOU to subsidize his lying!
Defacto. You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just reading about this guy makes me think he’s one of those “I am vengeance beware” types
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He is. Techdirt was not the first outlet he sued.
Though I have to wonder why he has yet to sue SIGCIS, considering its article on Shiva Ayyadurai’s claims goes even further than the Techdirt articles in claiming Ayyadurai did not invent email and starts out with this summary:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Just reading about this guy makes me think he’s one of those “I am vengeance beware” types
Kinda like that buffoon Van Dyke, of White Power fame:
https://www.popehat.com/2017/07/09/texas-attorney-jason-l-van-dyke-fraudulent-buffoon-violence -threatening-online-tough-guy-vexatious-litigant-proud-bigot-and-all-around-human-dumpster-fire/
Tha t makes for an entertaining read as Van dyke looses his shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That makes for an entertaining read as Van dyke looses his shit.
The author of the article seems quite petty for someone who supposedly has accomplished so much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Still drunkies
Well you did call his kids shitstains. So you have that going for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Still drunkies
": Still drunkies
Well you did call his kids shitstains. So you have that going for you
And didn't call YOU anything.
His mouth speaks for itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Being it on motherfucker
Oh you’ve called me plenty of names bro. Or has the alcohol taken your long term memory too.
Speaking of, you got a real purty mouth bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
after his various I can honestly say it does not matter.
His character out speaks Any “old” tech he says he had a hand in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
a few questions
How much money (legal expenses, travel, etc) did the cost of fighting this lawsuit total up?
How much money was raised and how much is still owed?
Or is there a reason why such financial disclosures should not be made public?
While it's appreciated that there's a disclosure that excess money raised above and beyond actual expenses will basically be switched into a general revenue fund, wouldn't it be more responsible to simply cap donations when the necessary funds are reached, rather than continue fundraising indefinitely for a cause that no longer exits?
(personally, I'm much more willing to donate money when the funding is tied directly to a law office [ideally with the promise that donations will absolutely not be paid out as part of a settlement] as bait-and-switch fundraising [whether planned or not] is sadly all too common)
Anyway, it's great to see that Techdirt did not pay out or get snuffed out like Gawker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: a few questions
How is is any of our business what the financial details are? While it would be interesting, it is still none of our business. If any fundraising efforts exceed the actual costs of the litigation, and Mike says they will be spent on reporting, I think it is reasonable to assume that they will be. It is not like this is a public entity, it is private. And while it, like any other private business, is supported by customers, you and I are customers, and don't have any reason to inquire into the finances of companies we support.
Now, if Techdirt were a publicly traded company, it might be different, and then only a little so, as even publicly traded companies don't give out all details of every transaction they make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bye Felecia dot gif
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is shocking
Many butthurt users that abuse the DMCA use defamation claims as an attempt to (indirectly) say that “this is insulting and it should be illegal”, which is babyish. Immernant uprising (the Slaughtering Grounds dev that attacked Jim Sterling), Derek Savage (a person who developed Cool Cat Saves the kids attacked IHE until he apologizes) are just two examples. Seeing SLAPP as a gateway, this is a real concern.
The thing is, defamation is the act of making false statements to ruin someone else's reputation. If it's truthful, it's not defamation as often the person making such claims is the one who is embarrassed himself for doing it.
Imagine this: Alex Thomas Mauer, that person goes after videos containing not just music, but also critics calling him out for false DMCA'ing such videos. Alex Thomas Mauer couldn't successfully claim that those are defamation because he is the one doing bullshit to youtube, so he is to blame.
Reporting someone's actions isn't defamation. Techdirt, you deserve my donation, the EFF is constantly at war to defend freedom of speech (and other things).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why no anti-SLAPP award?
I'd be really interested in knowing the court's reasoning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why no anti-SLAPP award?
Look at the previous article linked -- it was mostly a procedural question. The suit was brought in Massachusetts (no or weak SLAPP) and Techdirt thought California SLAPP should apply because that's the state they are located in. As the previous article pointed out, this is why a strong Federal anti-SLAPP law is needed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Expect us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Little late, but still just as welcome
The settlement is that we agreed to add links on the articles at issue, to a statement on one of Ayyadurai's sites that he says is a response to our articles
Given the articles in question had extensive links to supporting evidence(if said evidence wasn't already in the article)... yeah, I'm going to go with what an AC said and file this under 'pathetic attempt to save face', as anyone gullible enough to read the actual evidence only to be swayed with word-games, attempts to redefine words and 'nuh-uh!' arguments was a lost cause from the get-go.
(As an aside I find it telling that that was what he decided to settle for, given that he could have, at any time, posted a 'response' in the comment section of any of the articles in question. He could have easily presented his side of the story and what he considers evidence at any time he cared to, yet for some strange reason he never seemed to do so. Now, this might have something to do with how posting in an open comment section would allow people to fact-check anything he said and compare it to the evidence available to show when and how he said something wrong, but as someone who has no problem confidently asserting how right he is I'm sure that such a consideration wouldn't have been seen as any sort of problem, which brings the question right back to why he didn't do so. Moot point now I suppose.)
On TD's side of things however, given this was a pretty blatant attempt to drive it under for daring to challenge Shiva's claims with things like 'facts' and 'evidence' I'd call this pretty much a total win, albeit an expensive one. TD has to add some paltry links, while leaving everything showing that what those links leads to is wrong, and gets to continue on, business as usual. Sure sounds like a win to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Useless waste
If Shiva put as much time, money and effort into developing something useful as he has trying to force people to believe he invented email, he might have created something worth crowing about. Instead, useless waste. It's pretty sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Useless waste
You mean like some Law students who spend six times as much effort APPEALING a low grade, as they should have put in originally, to get the mark they now "demand".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Useless waste
he does...
he was promoting tamil spices curing diabetes...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Useless waste
Yeesh, no wonder he's so focused on the email thing, he really doesn't have any accomplishments to his name once that gets tossed as groundless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Useless waste
One thing-self worth
All makes sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Glad it's over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He "invented" a fantasy delusion that he was responsible for the existence of what civilization has come to know as email (by whatever spelling you prefer). The only one who has outdone him in the fantasy delusion arena is Donald Trump, whose fantasy delusions know no bounds.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But only one of them was able to successfully run for office.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you define success as winning the office. Others might define success as upholding that office with integrity and dignity and doing good for ones constituents, which is not limited to friends or payees.
One can pay to get in, but doing right by the job is another matter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If you define success as winning the office.
Um, yeah.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There's a theory that Trump never actually expected to win. He was making a lot of noise about election fraud before the vote, and seemed to be pushing toward setting up a Fox-style media channel after the election. He knew he didn't have the popular vote, and so the thing seemed to be a grift to ensure that when Hillary won, he could live large on a right-wing hate machine for the duration of her term.
Then, he won due to the electoral college. That's why the presidency has been so full of loud noise, barely prepared plans, 3am Twitter rants, high staff turnover and vacant positions. He never expected to win, and still hasn't got a clue what to do about it. He's the dog chasing a car with his teeth on the bumper wondering what to do.
I'm not sure if that's actually true, but there is a ring of truth to it to my ears at least.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He wanted to finish a close second to increase the value of his brand. He also may have been testing social media in preparation of running his own site that does it someday. This gave him the freedom to say whatever he wanted, which got him election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Putting links to opposing view means site required to be FAIR.
This is actually BIG victory for me because Masnick has not even been able to dodge the falsity of a favorite assertion: that pretending to be objective but actually partisan simply isn't allowed.
Oh, you can argue isn't a clean victory but was FORCED monetarily to that admission / action, but actually IS "fair" that one millionaire can force another to cease blatantly one-sided fact-free lying. The principle stands.
We'd all have ability (as of old) to obtain Truth and Fairness at affordable cost if lawyers didn't have a monopoly on the "practice" of law, AND The Rich were taxed enough weren't so vastly advantaged.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No website is not required to be fair. Even in this case, the “fairness” is the result of a prolonged legal battle where one party tried to destroy the other through attrition — a battle, I might add, that ended with Ayyadurai settling for a link to his website placed on several articles here rather than winning his case on its merits. He received no other alterations to the articles in question. He received no monetary award. And most importantly, he did not receive a judiciary stamp of approval on his claim that he invented modern email as we know it.
Shiva’s “victory”, such as it is, looks even worse when you realize it took him over two years to achieve. I hope he enjoys it, for whatever worth that “win” holds for him. At least it looks slightly better than losing an election by 57 points.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whoops.
I really need to proofread my diatribes better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Please continue.
Your tears are delicious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Please continue.
Your tears are delicious.
Then pouring yours down the drain would be even funner.
People who say things like that are just bullies, and proud of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Said the subpoena man. Why is it unsurprising that the person who sues an insignificant website is not the bully but a troll responder is?
Someone sounds triggered.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
*Said the subpoena man. Why is it unsurprising that the person who sues an insignificant website is not the bully but a troll responder is?
Someone sounds triggered.*
Must be the person who claimed to have e-mails from two congresspeople taking their side against other here, or the pussy-whipped guys who overpaid for their women getting browbeaten by said women for not "defending their honor." If I can help them finally get laid by their own chicks, by all means I'm happy to help out. I know how desperate they are. One look at their WAs and anyone does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hmmm... close, but nah. Sounds more like the guy screaming about hookers, rapists and mailing lists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cryin Lyin Jhons hitting the bottle again
“Someone sounds triggered.”
Still thing king of projection. Careful bro you’re throwing well over the legal limit of hissy fits per day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Speaking of weak mined bullies
Bro did you even see all the shit you wrote while you were blotto earlier?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Speaking of weak minded bullies
Bro did you even see all the shit you wrote while you were blotto earlier?
I was helping those desperate nice guys to get noticed by the women I reject.
The one-sided use of shaming devices is amusing. You're like the people who try to shame Trump. Good luck in 2020.
Why again do rich men get laid so easily? Oh yeah, women have price tags.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Speaking of weak minded bullies
The one-sided use of shaming devices is amusing.
Is this amount of self-reflection supposed to constitute some form of accomplishment for you?
Or are you gunning for funniest post of the week after a response to you got profiled as insightful?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Speaking of weak minded bullies
That’s what you’re going with eh, that’s pathetic even by your desperately low standards. You really truely are an old, impotent, fuckwit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Putting links to opposing view means site required to be FAI
There were no "fact free lies" involved at all. Except, of course, your lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Putting links to opposing view means site required to be FAI
Presenting lies as equal to facts is not "fairness"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And to think Hamilton was gloating a few days ago, claiming that Harder was planning an appeal in the works to sue for the original lawsuit portraying him as incompetent.
The meltdown from out_of_the_blue is EPIC. Completely expected, but bonus points for being EPIC. You and your RIAA cockmasters failed to kill the site, dumbass, nice going!
That sound you hear is out_of_the_blue, Hamilton and Jhon Boi Herrick MyNameHere Smith angrily masturbating each other in righteous protest.
Hahahahahahaha!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And to think Hamilton was gloating a few days ago, claiming that Harder was planning an appeal in the works to sue for the original lawsuit portraying him as incompetent.
The meltdown from out_of_the_blue is EPIC. Completely expected, but bonus points for being EPIC. You and your RIAA cockmasters failed to kill the site, dumbass, nice going!
That sound you hear is out_of_the_blue, Hamilton and Jhon Boi Herrick MyNameHere Smith angrily masturbating each other in righteous protest.
Hahahahahahaha!
This is called a "double bind": when they post like that, it's....something, but anything others do is a "meltdown."
They are like someone spastically pointing at someone and jumping up and down while calling them crazy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And here comes John Smith/horse with no name/The Anti-Mike/MyNameHere/Whatever/Just Sayin' to clench his fist in tearful trembling.
You know, at least Shiva Ayyadurai knew when to stop being a glutton for punishment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
And here comes John Smith/horse with no name/The Anti-Mike/MyNameHere/Whatever/Just Sayin' to clench his fist in tearful trembling.
You know, at least Shiva Ayyadurai knew when to stop being a glutton for punishment.
If you call what you're doing "punishment" you're weaker than Masnick, and he's about as mentally weak as it gets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh, I'm not doing a thing. I'm not the obsessed maniac tossing rape threats and scenarios left and right on a website he loathes with every fiber of his being.
You choosing to be here shows your desire for punishment, not mine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's because your side lost, and the side that's not yours... won. Imagine that.
You want to give it a name so badly? Call it "gloating".
But your reaction and blue's? Now... those are meltdowns.
A sour, spiteful, scummy display of what happens when everything you hoped and dreamed for collapses and crumbles in a colossal, crushing catastrophe.
And it's fucking beautiful to watch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
when they post like that, it's....something, but anything others do is a "meltdown."
That's because your side lost, and the side that's not yours... won. Imagine that.
I didn't have a side in this, didn't care about the outcome.
You want to give it a name so badly? Call it "gloating".
People who "gloat" are generally petty.
Say, where's the alleged e-mail from those two congresspeople? Post it.
But your reaction and blue's? Now... those are meltdowns.
We have an internet psychic! It says more about YOUR investment in this site that you'd characterize my posts like that. You're obviously obsessed with me.
I'd say the reaction to Article 13 was far more extreme. Guess what? The internet hasn't broken any more than it did after FOSTA passed.
A sour, spiteful, scummy display of what happens when everything you hoped and dreamed for collapses and crumbles in a colossal, crushing catastrophe.
And it's fucking beautiful to watch.
Except you're watching your own hallucinations, which I suppose you would find appealing, as your brain created them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Whatever helps you sleep at night.
blue takes that as a compliment, I know.
You'll have to ask the guy who calls you an impotent fuckwit. Personally I prefer to call you Herrick.
IP address snowflakes literally shows you having a long diatribe that anyone who scrolls up from this message can see. You're the one with an investment in this site. Better still, you're the one with an investment in a site you HATE. Now that's obsession.
And the world hasn't been broken any more than it did after the Black Death, diphtheria, smallpox, cholera, Zika fever, etc. For that matter, human trafficking and prostitution hasn't been broken any more than it did after FOSTA passed. In fact the police, the biggest supposed beneficiaries of this law, has pointed out FOSTA made it even HARDER to stop.
Also FOSTA wasn't needed to destroy Backpage, but you knew that already.
Uh huh. Your reaction is clearly a hallucination.
The "just to be clear, I'M breaking up with you" reaction is priceless, Herrick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It’s as much evidence as you’ve ever provided
“Say, where's the alleged e-mail from those two congresspeople? Post it.”
I did bro. You were just too drunkies to remember.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It’s as much evidence as you’ve ever provided
*“Say, where's the alleged e-mail from those two congresspeople? Post it.”
I did bro. You were just too drunkies to remember.*
Of course he did, that's why it's not given here or linked to, or found anywhere else but in his head.
I'm sure congressmen love having someone make a claim like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It’s as much evidence as you’ve ever provided
Of course he did, that's why it's not given here or linked to, or found anywhere else but in his head.
Did you get your head stuck in a mirror or something today?
Oh, alright. Here, have a funny vote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Would be a real shame if that happened
Sorry bro I refuse to provide more evidence than you do. So you’ll just have to trust that I emailed them and not, say, used your own extremely dumb tactic of vague threats and empty lies against you and that you fell hook line and sinker for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Would be a real shame if that happened
Two actual congressmen are being name-dropped here.
Let's see what they say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Would be a real shame if that happened
I'll file it next to the waiters who called women hookers from 4chan comments posted 5 years ago that you can't seem to find.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Except you're watching your own hallucinations, which I suppose you would find appealing, as your brain created them.
Sounds like someone is practicing medicine without a license. That is something a self-help scammer would do to sell worthless ebooks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The internet hasn't broken any more than it did after FOSTA passed.
Gee, I guess you're right.
Which means you won't complain about all these FOSTA votes, right?
Here, have one more! Hahahahahaha!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"I'd say the reaction to Article 13 was far more extreme. Guess what? The internet hasn't broken any more than it did after FOSTA passed."
Two things: first, article 13 passed but it hasn't been implemented yet. There's still several things that need to happen before it's actually in force. You should read up on how things actually work, because you're very confused about how things operate in the real world.
Second - FOSTA didn't break the internet... but nobody said it would. What people said is that it would be both ineffective and unnecessary for dealing with the things it claimed to be dealing with, while driving sex trafficking further underground and making life much more difficult both for sex workers and law enforcement. Which HAS happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
while driving sex trafficking further underground and making life much more difficult both for sex workers and law enforcement. Which HAS happened.
So you're saying it's hard out there for a pimp.
That's so crushing to hear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Actually, no. Sex workers and law enforcement finding it even harder means that pimps have found it even easier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So it's hard out there for a ho, as it should be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you think it should be harder for policemen to stop ho's and pimps, then?
Nice going.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why was this truth censored?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Why was this truth censored?"
Animal abuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
good job
Congrats. :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Masnick should have just won his appeal. He caved.
No wonder this story broke on Friday afternoon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We get it, you're absolutely devastated this site you don't care about gets to exist and all you can do is spend the weekend flooding this comment thread to over three hundred shitposts like you did last week. Soooooo much not caring. Did you remember to tell us you don't care? Because here you are to tell us again! So, soooooo much noooot caring.
You're a terrible liar, Herrick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Did you really expect MyNameHere to like it when due process is enforced?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
We get it, you're absolutely devastated
These internet psychics should open up a 900 number.
Masnick caved rather than win his appeal. Now he has to play nice with the man who claims to have invented e-mail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Masnick caved rather than win his appeal
Except the one who appealed the decision wasn't Masnick.
It was Shiva.
And Shiva failed to rape the site as you so desperately hoped.
Oh, yes, you claim not to care. Which is why you keep lurking on this topic and tut-tutting every time the detractors' distress is pointed out.
How's that Paul Hansmeier defense fund coming along by the way, bobmail?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Masnick caved rather than win his appeal
Except the one who appealed the decision wasn't Masnick.
It was Shiva.
And, by caving and settling, Masnick did not defeat Shiva's appeal, or his cross-appeal.
That's a clear loss.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And yet, the only true concession given to Ayyadurai in this settlement was putting a link to a page full of self-serving bullshit across the top of several articles on Techdirt. The articles were not changed otherwise. Techdirt did not pay for Ayyadurai’s legal fees. His arguments for defamation were all but laughed out of court by the judge who initially ruled on the matter.
If Techdirt/Mike Masnick “lost”, Shiva Ayyadurai had a far worse loss in comparison to what he wanted out of a win. It was not a “losing to Liz Warren by 57 points”-level loss, but it was close.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: it’s almost like you’re so jealous you can’t see strai
Wow you bitches went from “Shiva will appeal and he will win.” To “Masnicks victory was slightly less than complete therefore he lost utterly” in record time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Everyone can celebrate the end of this lawsuit (How much money?)
The battle that is being fought on Techdirt is not about Mike. It is about morals, and good vs. evil, and the triumph of Western Civilization over all others. It is a uniquely American battle, about American ideals, unique to American History. Not the history of Europe, who have already abdicated their freedoms, or the history of China, who have never known them. Not the history of Russia, or Japan, or Korea. Western civilization, now unique to the USA, and with no better leader than Donald J. Trump, the Magnificent, the POTUS.
In the midst of this battle, Mike is a single soldier, who has suffered the trials and tribulations of actual warfare, in the legal arena. He has survived, not unscathed, as has his opponent.
As one human to another, I cannot help but empathize with Mike and with Shiva, both chose to do battle, in public, both reached their limits of commitment and ferocity and strength of character, and now both have relented. God bless them both with the wisdom that they may have gained from their very personal and very human experience.
And now the battle with rage on. WIth Trump as the leader of Western Civilization, against an evil occupation of the House of Representatives, with evil-doers like Omar in positions of power, and with more soldiers, not so different than Mike and Shiva, doing battle for the cause they are committed to. Bill Barr, the Kraken, who jokes with Nancy Pelosi, upon first meeting, about whether she brought her handcuffs.
And here is god’s truth: Bill Barr is a better comedian than anyone on the evil god-less disgusting left
Good luck, Mike. I’ve been through it too, and wouldn’t wish it on anybody, except for a lot of money. By the way, do you have a lot of money?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Everyone can celebrate the end of this lawsuit (How much mon
Go soak your head.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hi, Hamilton. Late to the mourning party, eh? Unfortunately for you, Jhon boi and blue shook all the fists they could and still can't get over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Everyone can celebrate the end of this lawsuit (How much mon
You know Trump would like nothing more than the push the American public further into subservience than any president before him, right? That dick you're sucking is attached to the worst president we've ever had.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FYI, Mike only “relented” to putting a hyperlink on top of a few pages. And like Mike, Shiva had to pay all his legal bills out of pocket rather than have the “other side” pay them. Techdirt still remains operational, the articles with those new hyperlinks remain otherwise untouched, and Shiva remains the guy who lost at the court hearing to determine whether his suit could go forward (and lost the Senate election where he tried to unseat Liz Warren).
But please, tell me again how a link anyone can ignore (or even adblock) is the exact same level of victory as would have been a ruling of defamation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thanks for asking
I don't know why I read that article, as it looked like old news, but when I saw that you had outstanding legal bills and were asking for help, I couldn't say No. I renewed my Friend of Techdirt status (which had lapsed. Why didn't you ding me?)
Anyway, I hope my contribution can help keep you going. There is nothing else on the Internet for copyright and patent issues like Techdirt and I read RSS from Techdirt every day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thanks for asking
I wouldn't donate without full financial disclosures of the person with the tin cup.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Curious
So, who will be suing you next, backed by copyright industry dark money?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There once was an out of the blue
Who hated the process of due
Each Shiva he'd paid
Was DMCAed
And shoved up his ass with a screw
His buddy, the horse with no name
Said Shiva was free of all blame
When horse was asked why
He gave out a cry,
"Shiva wiped off my face when he came!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the case looked like it was supposed to be ended for a looong time but it kept being dragged out by shiva for this eventual settlement wouldn't that constitute vexatious litigation and techdirt could request some partial reoayment of legal fees?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
By settling, and caving, Masnick waived all that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply