And Now The Prime Minister Of Canada Is Threatening To Fine Social Media Companies Over 'Fake News'

Free Speech

from the please-stop dept

Fri, May 17th 2019 9:30amTim Cushing

Oh good. Now Canada wants in on the "fake news" action.

Canada is introducing a digital charter that will impose "meaningful financial consequences" on tech companies if they don't reign in misinformation on their platforms, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau made the announcement during a speech in Paris at the Viva Technology conference. He said that social media companies have “failed their users” and announced the Canada will establish a new digital charter aimed at universal access, countering online extremism and misinformation, and transparency.

Not included in this announcement:

  • What "misinformation" means in this context
  • How fines will be handed out
  • What collateral damage this will cause to free expression
  • Why any of this is necessary

Apparently, this all flows from the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand. On top of "eradicating terrorist and violent content… once and for all," the Canadian government will apparently be punishing tech companies for failing to eradicate anything the Canadian government believes isn't real. The phrase "meaningful financial consequences" was used.

Perhaps the biggest misconception government officials hold about social media platforms is that moderation is easy. They find a few examples of stuff they think should be banned and they assume anyone can do the same thing, even when dealing with millions of uploads a minute. They also believe moderators should instinctively recognize this content immediately, no matter the context, and act to remove it before it's seen by others.

Something as nebulous as "fake news" is going to be a lot harder to moderate than "terrorist and violent content." Even the latter has its own issues, as much of what's considered "terrorist and violent" can also be newsworthy or crucial to law enforcement investigations.

"Fake news" tends to be whatever top government officials declare it is. If that's all it takes, tech companies will be fined as often as grandstanders open their mouths. As we've seen here in the US, President Trump can't go more than a day without calling someone or something "fake news." If that same hostility towards the press is shown in Canada -- and it's not inconceivable someone like Trump could become Prime Minister -- tech companies will have two choices: pay fines constantly or subject their users to a ton of moderation collateral damage.

This won't make things better for Canadians. And it won't do them any favors when it comes to them expressing themselves online. Demanding more moderation using meaningless buzzwords is a great way to open up a portal to moderation hell. If the Canadian government can find a better approach to tackling "fake news" than perpetually fining social media companies, it probably should excuse itself from the discussion.

Filed Under: canada, disinformation, fake news, fines, free speech, justin trudeau, social media

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 9:40am

    Too big to moderate is the online version of too big to fail.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 17 May 2019 @ 9:42am

    Fake Out

    It'll be interesting if someone has to fact-check all the statements coming from the White House. That would pretty much shut down El Cheetos.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 10:03am

      Re: Fake Out

      The Orangutan in Chief wouldn't get to post anything at all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 10:48am

        Re: Re: Fake Out

        As policy this is very much in keeping with the Frankfurt School philosophy to effect social change. Effeminate in Canada or Orange in the US - which is more willing and eager to destroy society in order to save society. Effeminate is definitely winning the race.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 9:45am

    Global warming

    Well this ought to finally get rid of all that global warming fake news.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 9:45am

    People are putting more effort into stopping people from talking about extremism than they are stopping the actual extremism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Zof (profile), 17 May 2019 @ 9:49am

    I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy

    If you can't name your sources, and link to them, it's fake news. Period. No more fake anonymous nonsense. That's a very reasonable yardstick. If someone beats reality to the punch and makes an intelligent plugin that automatically ignores all news that doesn't have proper vetted real sources, I'd install it in a second.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 9:53am

      Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy

      What would you consider to be a primary source? A circular round of one fake source referencing another fake source with a primary source?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 9:56am

      Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy

      If you can't name your sources ... blah blah blah ...

      That's easy. Me!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 17 May 2019 @ 9:59am

      Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy

      If someone beats reality to the punch and makes an intelligent plugin that automatically ignores all news that doesn't have proper vetted real sources, I'd install it in a second.

      You're setting a very high bar for intelligence here. Keep in mind that a system as intelligent as a human being would, by definition, frequently get taken in by misinformation, because that's what happens to even very intelligent human beings. So you're basically saying "if we had a system that was smarter than us, it would be smarter than us."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 17 May 2019 @ 10:14am

      Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy

      So witnessing something in person and then blogging about it makes it "fake news" because there is nothing about it online to link to yet?

      Anonymous sources for news should not be allowed anymore?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 May 2019 @ 10:15am

      A whistleblower may rely on anonymity to protect themselves from blowback against the people/organization being exposed by the whistleblowing. Your proposition would render all such whistleblowing “fake news”, even if all the information exposed is factual.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 9:56am

    Well 99% of Canadian parliament will now eventually be banned sooner or later.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 May 2019 @ 10:09am

      Re:

      Nah, just the opposing side, or those on the correct side who wander off the reservation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 10:31am

        Re: Re:

        “Just the opposing side”
        I did not say that SM did not have to be proactive in the bannings or what it considered “extreme”😈

        My my members of parliament you certainly have said ALOT of things open to interpretation now that I think of it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 10:06am

    Remember people "fake news" is just a buzzword for "A thing - either true or false - that the government or other people don't like people saying".

    If the Snowden leaks happened today, governments would be calling them fake news. If this law was in place they'd be demanding social media remove news and discussion of the leak or face fines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 10:06am

    Remember the goal is to eleminate violent/terrorist content. NOT eleminate voilence/terrorism

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 May 2019 @ 10:10am

      Re:

      That's a pretty extreme view of this proposed legislation. They want to kill any news they don't like, not just violent or terrorist news. Things like:

      • Trudeau Fellates Mexican President
      • Canadian Government Nosedives Into Fascism
      • Truth Proves Better Than Lies

      You get the picture.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


