And Now The Prime Minister Of Canada Is Threatening To Fine Social Media Companies Over 'Fake News'
Oh good. Now Canada wants in on the "fake news" action.
Canada is introducing a digital charter that will impose "meaningful financial consequences" on tech companies if they don't reign in misinformation on their platforms, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Trudeau made the announcement during a speech in Paris at the Viva Technology conference. He said that social media companies have “failed their users” and announced the Canada will establish a new digital charter aimed at universal access, countering online extremism and misinformation, and transparency.
Not included in this announcement:
- What "misinformation" means in this context
- How fines will be handed out
- What collateral damage this will cause to free expression
- Why any of this is necessary
Apparently, this all flows from the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand. On top of "eradicating terrorist and violent content… once and for all," the Canadian government will apparently be punishing tech companies for failing to eradicate anything the Canadian government believes isn't real. The phrase "meaningful financial consequences" was used.
Perhaps the biggest misconception government officials hold about social media platforms is that moderation is easy. They find a few examples of stuff they think should be banned and they assume anyone can do the same thing, even when dealing with millions of uploads a minute. They also believe moderators should instinctively recognize this content immediately, no matter the context, and act to remove it before it's seen by others.
Something as nebulous as "fake news" is going to be a lot harder to moderate than "terrorist and violent content." Even the latter has its own issues, as much of what's considered "terrorist and violent" can also be newsworthy or crucial to law enforcement investigations.
"Fake news" tends to be whatever top government officials declare it is. If that's all it takes, tech companies will be fined as often as grandstanders open their mouths. As we've seen here in the US, President Trump can't go more than a day without calling someone or something "fake news." If that same hostility towards the press is shown in Canada -- and it's not inconceivable someone like Trump could become Prime Minister -- tech companies will have two choices: pay fines constantly or subject their users to a ton of moderation collateral damage.
This won't make things better for Canadians. And it won't do them any favors when it comes to them expressing themselves online. Demanding more moderation using meaningless buzzwords is a great way to open up a portal to moderation hell. If the Canadian government can find a better approach to tackling "fake news" than perpetually fining social media companies, it probably should excuse itself from the discussion.
Too big to moderate is the online version of too big to fail.
Re:
Too big to moderate is the online
Good content moderations is impossible at any scale.
Re:
Exactly. This is what I've been saying for a while now, though I prefer the term "too big to succeed."
Fake Out
It'll be interesting if someone has to fact-check all the statements coming from the White House. That would pretty much shut down El Cheetos.
Re: Fake Out
The Orangutan in Chief wouldn't get to post anything at all.
Re: Re: Fake Out
As policy this is very much in keeping with the Frankfurt School philosophy to effect social change. Effeminate in Canada or Orange in the US - which is more willing and eager to destroy society in order to save society. Effeminate is definitely winning the race.
Global warming
Well this ought to finally get rid of all that global warming fake news.
People are putting more effort into stopping people from talking about extremism than they are stopping the actual extremism.
I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy
If you can't name your sources, and link to them, it's fake news. Period. No more fake anonymous nonsense. That's a very reasonable yardstick. If someone beats reality to the punch and makes an intelligent plugin that automatically ignores all news that doesn't have proper vetted real sources, I'd install it in a second.
Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy
What would you consider to be a primary source? A circular round of one fake source referencing another fake source with a primary source?
Re: Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy
You just described Fox-Breitbart
Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy
That's easy. Me!
Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy
You're setting a very high bar for intelligence here. Keep in mind that a system as intelligent as a human being would, by definition, frequently get taken in by misinformation, because that's what happens to even very intelligent human beings. So you're basically saying "if we had a system that was smarter than us, it would be smarter than us."
Re: I'd Think Defining Fake News Should Be Very Easy
So witnessing something in person and then blogging about it makes it "fake news" because there is nothing about it online to link to yet?
Anonymous sources for news should not be allowed anymore?
A whistleblower may rely on anonymity to protect themselves from blowback against the people/organization being exposed by the whistleblowing. Your proposition would render all such whistleblowing “fake news”, even if all the information exposed is factual.
Well 99% of Canadian parliament will now eventually be banned sooner or later.
Re:
Nah, just the opposing side, or those on the correct side who wander off the reservation.
Re: Re:
“Just the opposing side”
I did not say that SM did not have to be proactive in the bannings or what it considered “extreme”😈
My my members of parliament you certainly have said ALOT of things open to interpretation now that I think of it.
Remember people "fake news" is just a buzzword for "A thing - either true or false - that the government or other people don't like people saying".
If the Snowden leaks happened today, governments would be calling them fake news. If this law was in place they'd be demanding social media remove news and discussion of the leak or face fines.
Remember the goal is to eleminate violent/terrorist content. NOT eleminate voilence/terrorism
Re:
That's a pretty extreme view of this proposed legislation. They want to kill any news they don't like, not just violent or terrorist news. Things like:
You get the picture.
