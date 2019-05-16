White House Sets Up Echo Chamber For Complaints About Social Media Bias Against Conservatives
After months of fact-free complaints about bias against conservatives on social media, the White House has finally decided to engage in a fact-finding mission. And by "fact-finding mission," I mean "knock together a shitty webform to collect complaints." Or build a mailing list for the 2020 election run. Who knows. But here it is in all of its "will this do" glory.
It opens with this statement before it starts harvesting personal info.
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS should advance FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Yet too many Americans have seen their accounts suspended, banned, or fraudulently reported for unclear “violations” of user policies.
No matter your views, if you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with President Trump.
From there, the form asks for first name, last name, citizenship, zip code, phone number (optional), and email address. If you're not a US citizen or resident, the White House's form says it can't help you. That's pretty weird considering this form does nothing more than harvest information, most of it personal. If non-US citizens want to share their personal information -- and their stories of social media bias -- with the administration, they should be able to. But that's how the White House set this up: Americans only.
After that, it's time to start detailing the bias. Pick a platform and start bitching. Start by giving the government the link to your social media account, describe the incident, and upload screenshots of the tweet/post removed for
violating terms of use being conservative.
You also have the option of being added to the White House's newsletter email list. Then you have prove you're not a robot by typing in the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. Fortunately for the bots, the question and answer never change, so not much a bulwark against exploitation.
Finally, you have to agree to the White House's "user agreement," conveniently located at another site and hidden behind a shortened link.
At the White House's site, you'll learn that complaining about bias via this webform gives the government permission to:
...use, edit, display, publish, broadcast, transmit, post, or otherwise distribute all or part of the Content (including edited, composite, or derivative works made therefrom).
Forever.
The license you grant is irrevocable and valid in perpetuity, throughout the world, and in all forms of media.
And there's nothing you can do if the government decides to alter your tweet and turn it into the centerpiece of its next Congressional hearing.
You waive any right to inspect or approve any Content or edited, composite or derivative works made from Content (including those which may contain your Information) before use. You are not entitled to any prior notice before the U.S. Government uses Content or Information. You are not entitled to any compensation for Content.
And even though the government has taken irrevocable possession of your content, it's still your content where it matters most.
You solely bear all responsibility for all Content.
This isn't about political bias. This is about confirmation bias. The White House has asked people to complain about being blocked or banned. Only those with negative experiences are invited to participate and that slant guarantees a bunch of unreliable narratives. Everything fed into this ad hoc complaint box will be vetted by an administration already convinced the social media deck is stacked against conservatives.
This will allow the administration to cherry-pick what it needs to back up the claims it's been making for months and ignore everything else. It will give the President a stack of printed-out tweets to wave at social media company execs during the next closed door meeting. What it won't produce is much reliable evidence of bias. The lack of reliability won't matter to the administration or the man at the top.
The real question, though, is what the administration plans to do with this info. It seems the ultimate goal is to talk itself into believing the bias problem is bad enough the First Amendment and Section 230 immunity will need to be damaged to make it right.
But, for now, at least the government has given the public a platform to complain about beverage companies threatening to send their urine to journalists.
The White House launched a cool new tool to report political bias on social mediahttps://t.co/nNHCcqUWd7 pic.twitter.com/esghnZdEfH
— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) May 15, 2019
Filed Under: bias, campaigns, conservative bias, content moderation, echo chamber, social media, social media bias, white house
Companies: facebook, twitter, youtube
Reader Comments
The First Word
There is a whole lot of disdain in that write-up.
In the last two years the accounts I followed that have been banned have been moderate views. The common thread has been an especially influential account, often one that engages in independent journalism filming live from the ground or building out insightful commentary. Private citizens creating content that competes with digital media.
The digital media loves painting accounts as racist, Nazi, sexist, homophobe, extremist.
And too often the public parrot the digital media depiction unexamined.
There is documented experience that when the press covers a topic you are an expert in you can spot numerous inaccuracies. What does that say about the accuracy of other content? Then you go on and read other news as informative shortly thereafter, forgetting all about it.
We have an inversion.
Digital media today are extremist.
Tech giants revealing themselves fascist corporations in support of establishment politicians who have no intent of relinquishing power by democratic process.
And too many who blissfully support that arrangement unexamined, unquestioned.
Because you can't have freedom of speech without being able to compel service from those who don't agree with you.
Re:
If hosting companies refused to rent you a server, and/or ISPs reused to give you a connection, you would have a point, but freedom of speech means you will not be stopped from publishing at your own expense. It is very socialist of you to demand that others pay to publish your words.
Re: Re:
The Poes are at high altitude this morn
Re: Re:
The only time you have a real conflict are when these resources are controlled by the government so you don't have a fair change to make your own competing platform.
"I'm not [competent, motivated, whatever] enough to create a platform to broadcast what I want to say to a large enough audience and I can't convince anyone who is to help me do it" is not a freedom of speech problem.
Re: Re: Re:
I think AC's problem is that at some point conservative ideas are blocked from the Internet. Any platform the size of facebook requires the ability to do business with a wide range of internet companies to manage hosting, billing, CDN services etc.
Each of those firms are starting to tell conservative sites to go away, yet when a cake shop tells a gay person to go away it must be the same as when the CDN says they won't do business with you.
If somehow all internet firms told conservatives as a group they won't do business with them then there could be a freedom of speech issue, but even here the most you would perhaps win is ICANN asking domain registers to be content neutral as ICANN is a quasi government agent.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am not of the opinion that society owes any extreme point of view the time of day, much less the key to the city. Possibly it is time for Conservatives to acknowledge they are an extreme radical bunch, but that will not happen.
Dear Conservatives, Society does not have to listen to your bullshit.
Re: The Section 230 shield separates HOST from USERS.
It doesn't COMPEL hosting, but sets up the needed immunity from liability. (Too much.) That's the DEAL.
Section 230 must be interpreted in accord with common law and Constitution. No statute can set up "private" censorship that effectively removes Rights from "natural" persons.
ALL access to the Internet is through corporations. You are directly advocating soft fascism of corporate control, then. As I wrote below, you no doubt believe it's just "conservatives" and you're willing for them to be suppressed because think they're run by people with the Correct View who are good and pure. But corporations are amoral, only seek power and money -- as indeed their owners The Rich do. Corporations and mere statute are the means that Nazis used to do an end run around the Rights of persons. When They come for you, won't be anyone to speak up, they won't even a "platform" to do so.
Re: Re: The Section 230 shield separates HOST from USERS.
"It doesn't COMPEL hosting"
But you want it to.
"Section 230 must be interpreted in accord with common law and Constitution."
In a court of law maybe, however you are not in a court if law now are you?
What is private censorship ... is that like what rich folk do when they are covering up stuff? You know, SLAP law suits, copyright infringement claims, patent claims ... you know the drill.
"All access to the Internet is not thru corporations."
No it's not
What is soft fascism ... is that like being half pregnant?
What is a natural person ... is that like the opposite of a test tube baby?
You've got an angle ... what is it?
Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative complaints,
and defends the anti-American globalist corporations which are de facto censors, propaganda outlets, and controllers of "news", particularly claiming that they're still "private" even though authorized by statute, and so have no need to uphold the most American principle of all: FAIRNESS.
Oh, they're subtle about it, 'cause if get too blatant for still quite a while, there'll be a backlash.
But the "lunch counter principle" still applies. You wouldn't accept "conservatives" wielding the same power, but when believe vast amoral corporations are on "your" side, are willing to over the saying about "when they came for me, was no one left".
You should keep in mind that the average Democrat (and even most D-after-name politicians) still strongly believes in FAIRNESS. Silly-con Valley and you kids are VERY few in number, just inflate yourselves and then believe your own boasting.
Readers will see the effect right here: Techdirt can't stand ANY opposing views, but uses the lie of "the community" to disadvantage dissent: the actual "hiding" is of Techdirt's BIAS.
Re: Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative complaints
But the thing is, you don't matter. Conservatives are the agonal gasp of a dying mentality and I'm glad they're losing their shit over stuff they themselves would do 10 times worse.
Re: Re: Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative compla
Conservatism isn't dying at all. It's being silenced and shouted down a lot but since it's more connected to reality, it will resurface again. Look at all the walls #metoo has crashed into, like when liberals began being accused.
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative co
Reality is a bit harsh on those who have denied it for a long time, some can dish but they can't take.
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative co
"more connected to reality"
Lol
Re: Re: Re: Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative co
I always put it down to people with jobs don't have the time to sit on facebook and it's ilk all day long...
Re: Re: Techdirt echo chamber long downplays conservative compla
Bad faith speech by a private entity is not protected speech. The only free speech one gets is that which is sanctioned by the federal or state constitution of which does not run private entities like incorporated bodies. The only laws which the Federal constitution can enforce is to fictional strawmen or persons designated as citizen in an actual court of law in any jurisdiction.
I find it hilarious that conservatives have their feels hurt by "easily triggered libs" and "snowflakes."
They can fuck off and create their own platform if they don't like the service.
(Similar in how an LGBTQ couple can fuck off and get a cake from somewhere else if the baker doesn't agree with their lifestyle.)
You reap what you sow, assholes.
In the grand scheme of things, he no longer has the 'Witch Hunt' narrative to keep the base energized... the next best thing is to claim how UnAmerican it is for a platform to suspend or ban you, just because you told those "darkies" to go back to Africa & take those 'Wetbacks' with you too!
This also ignores their favorite game of screaming others should be banned for offending them but allow them to be just as offensive without consequence.
Add to this Ted Cruz threatening @Jack b/c the moments were just people mocking him and not his good sound bites about fighting the alien menace... I don't think its a good look to demand that a CEO take you by the hand & explain how user curated content works when you're supposed to be a big boy able to read & understand.
We're going to see edited tweets rolled out before Congress demanding changes, with no one paying attention to how they were edited & modified to fit the narrative. But considering how much POTUS & his circle lie to everyone about everything from the mundane to the lets start a war to appease my Capt. Kangaroo looking appointee... perhaps Congress should put on their big boy pants & stop feeding the 'they hate conservatives' theme, and put more effort into 'Making America Great Again' by making sure POTUS gets a lesson in civics, economics, & the rule of law.
Re:
I can see sex offenders and pedophiles claiming that their free speech rights being denied online like the homophobic xenophobic evangelical religious bigots and racists they are.
So they can edit your complaint but it's still yours? That makes no sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh it makes sense depending on the type of sense you are talking about.
Logic? It doesn't add up no matter the number system you are using.
Kickstarter has banned whole genres of perfectly legal projects in a manner most would consider left-leaning. Should they be allowed to? Why should PayPal care who uses its service?
There are lines that need to be drawn where, yes, if one provides infrastructure to the public, it has to let the public use that infrastructure. What's next: banning anyone from crossing a bridge in a foreign car?
Re:
The lengths that some go through to try to get something controlled by any govt is pretty pathetic. They are a PRIVATE company and can do as they please. Trying to get more authority really isn't very conservative is it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And that is how a PRIVATE COMPANY owning an international bridge crossing held cross border trade hostage..... Detroit.
It was a stupid idea that legalized robbery and the company fights with tooth and nail and goodfellas to prevent a new second bridge crossing being built to deal with the traffic.
Re:
Why do you care what types of projects Kickstarter decides to host on its private service?
Re: Re:
It's not about them being private, but about the power they wield beyond their primary business. That actually can raise antitrust concerns. "Group boycotts" are an antitrust violation.
I Have Seen The WebSite
There is no security whatsoever. It is ripe for exploitation by bots ... and most programmers are not conservatives. This is not going to end the way you thing it is oh Golden Golem of Greatness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hold on ... corporations should be democratic?
Re: Re:
They expect corporations to treat the their freeloading bad faith speech trolling, bullying or stochastic terrorism as Socialism.
Re:
Ah, yes, and of course, the best way to stop "fascist corporations in support of establishment politicians" is to give establishment politicians the power to force corporations to host speech.
Re:
Please let us know who these people are that have been banned so we can make an opinion on our own as with whether they have moderate views or not.
Just a few examples please.
Anyone found a sitte that IS...
Conservative..
Ummm,,,,
Please define..
Please tell me how they have not created their own site.
And with the BS flying around, make the rules for ALL SIDES..
It appears the company they're using for collecting all this information is called Typeform, which is a Barcelona, Spain company.
What happened to America first?
Wait, what?
Uh, says who? "Freedom of Speech" means that the government has no business meddling with speech. Like prescribing to social media platforms a stance towards Freedom of Speech.
We are talking about the First Amendment of the Constitution. That's the Bill of Rights, namely rights of the governed that the government explicitly is not allowed to meddle with (even though it already is supposed to only meddle in those points spelled out in the first part of the Constitution).
So what does the government think it should be doing? Meddle.
Really, the kind of failures currently occupying the White House is appalling, and it's not like this has started only with the current administration.
Re: Wait, what?
Though not required of private actors, freedom of speech is still a core American value.
Instead of getting caught up in the Wild West social media, maybe the White House should spend its time investigating the crackdown on Wrongthink by the banking industry, which is already highly regulated and under the thumb of the federal government (though many would argue it's the reverse).
What amazes me is that snitching on your neighbours for having different opinions was literally a Soviet and Nazi tactic. Now, the people who claim to be against socialism and communism are unironically adopting the same tactics.
It's not exactly surprising given the ways those words seem to be misunderstood by certain factions, but these are the very things that I remember in the cold war that made people the "bad guys" without question.
The relative popularity or longevity of a political belief is wholly irrelevant to its right to equal access to the airwaves.
Internet censorship has been self-correcting since censorship destroyed AOL, literally preventing it from becoming the internet itself for all intents and purposes.
The internet was built to survive a nuclear war. Censors are nothing by comparison.
Re:
AOSmell - lol
So which troll is going to report TechDirt?
Can't wait to see the bogus reasons especially since you don't have to have an account, your speech is not blocked, and horizontal lines work.
I am pretty sure that there will not be any fake submittals by people trying to be funny. The use of funny satirical names will not be allowed and neither will disrespectful comments disrespecting our great and honorable leaders in the whitehouse, congress and the scotus. These anti-american socialist commie basturds should be put in jail along side of Hillary.
