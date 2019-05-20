Big Pharma Companies Accused Of Conspiring To Inflate Prices Of Over 100 Generic Drugs By Up To 1000%
At the heart of patents lies a quid pro quo. In return for a time-limited, government-backed intellectual monopoly, companies place their inventions in the public domain after the patent has expired. The theory is that granting patents encourages innovation, although there is plenty of evidence that it doesn't. In the world of drugs, this approach is supposed to allow other pharmaceutical companies to produce generics -- low-cost versions of drugs -- once they are off patent. People benefit because they can buy drugs at much cheaper prices than when they were still under patent.
But as Techdirt has reported, for many years, Big Pharma companies around the world have been trying to renege on that deal with society. One of the main ways is through "pay for delay" schemes. A drug company holding an expired patent buys off manufacturers of generics so that it can continue to enjoy monopoly pricing. A new lawsuit brought by 44 states suggests another way Big Pharma may have been cheating the public. It alleges that top pharmaceutical companies, including Teva, Pfizer, Novartis and Mylan, conspired to inflate the prices of over 100 generic drugs by as much as 1000%:
In court documents, the state prosecutors lay out a brazen price-fixing scheme involving more than a dozen generic drug companies and just as many executives responsible for sales, marketing and pricing. The complaint alleges that the conspirators knew their efforts to thwart competition were illegal and that they therefore avoided written records by coordinating instead at industry meals, parties, golf outings and other networking events.
The complaint alleges that there was an agreement to maintain artificially high prices. This was done collectively to ensure that all the companies involved retained a share of the market, but with enhanced profit margins. According to Reuters, Teva, which describes itself as "The World's Generic Pharmaceuticals Leader", said in a statement:
The allegations in this new complaint, and in the litigation more generally, are just that -- allegations. Teva continues to review the issue internally and has not engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability.
By an interesting coincidence, back in 2015 Teva agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit brought by the FTC against its subsidiary, Cephalon, over a "pay for delay" scheme to keep competitors from launching low-cost generic drugs. It's almost as if the generics industry never learns...
When your business model can literally be stated as "your money or your life," it's time to begin locking people up and filing criminal charges.
Because screw everyone else when money's on the line
It's almost as if the generics industry never learns...
Not so, sounds like they learned quite well...
The complaint alleges that the conspirators knew their efforts to thwart competition were illegal and that they therefore avoided written records by coordinating instead at industry meals, parties, golf outings and other networking events.
... namely, 'if you're going to be a world-class asshole, try to avoid a paper trail.'
Teva continues to review the issue internally and has not engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability.
Beyond the 'internal investigation' that I would trust as far as I could throw their HQ, something else struck me about this statement of their's in that it doesn't actually seem to say that they didn't engage in reprehensible behavior, merely that what they did do isn't enough(according to them at least) to lead to civil or criminal charges.
It's one thing so say 'We didn't do X', another entirely to go with 'What we did do isn't illegal', and if that's not the intent they were going for they should probably fire whoever they've got doing PR, because they seem to be pretty damn bad about it.
Re: Because screw everyone else when money's on the line
Yeah, reading that line I also reacted with the thought "no, no, they have learned".
The overarching thing they've learned is that despite the fines or settlements they periodically have to pay, the bottom line is that crime does pay.
Perhaps if the government stop believing the lies...
They think 'Star Wars' still hasn't made a dollar, the blame piracy not accounting tricks.
They think insulin is gathered from the sex organs of flowers that only bloom under the full moon 1 time every 100 years & its not gouging.
They think adding some buffers so they can call it extended release is innovation worth patent extensions.
Some dude effectively rid of small pox, another got polio and made a buck. Every asshole since then has been making not just a buck but 1000 bucks.
Oooh research!!! Which seems to be focused on researching ways to make the advertising more effective at getting people to 'talk to their doctors' about the drug to get on the newer only slightly better drug with the 50x price hike.
I mean its not like a drug is available outside the US for $22 but in the US its $20000... oh wait.
But we have these awesome programs where if you can't afford your medication the company might be able to help... they only reason they do this is good PR and probably because they get a nice tax write off.
The profiteering is obscene (even worse on the drugs developed with public funding) but what is more obscene is government unwilling to anger powerful donors as we literally have people dying b/c it was get evicted or buy insulin. Hell they still haven't really done anything about the Oxy problems... I guess they just like the donations more than stopping deaths.
Re:
I guess they just like the donations more than stopping deaths.
Of course, dead people don't give them money, large companies do, and it's not like anyone who matters(read: people who give them money) is dying. Not hard to figure out which should be given more priorities if you're a sociopath and/or a politician.
Re:
The issues with drug companies, hospitals, doctors, and medical services are all but one aspect of a much bigger health care issue.
The basic problem is that the consumer can not do price shopping when services are needed in the same form as can be done for any other consumer product.
To evade this various insurance schemes have been tried such as individual insurance, company pay, and government pay. Each of these schemes has the same draw back in that the consumer does not pay for the service so has no interest in what the services cost.
All these schemes thus lead to one form or another of financial overcharging and/or consumer demand rationing which leads to excess profits by criminal means and very pissed off consumers due to either over charging or unavailability.
Re: Re:
"consumer can not do price shopping "
Are you suggesting that if only the consumer could price shop then everything would fix its self?
Yeah, let's blame the victim as that always solves the problem and solves it in the most efficient ways - lol, not.
Re: Re: Re:
Where did the commenter blame the victims? It sure looked to me like the comment was blaming the system. Now which parts of the system are actual causes rather than symptoms?
Profit certainly plays into the issues, but is it the influence of Wall Street with their demands for quarterly profit increases, even when the market doesn't actually create a cause for increased profits? Or is it purely executive greed, that gets perpetuated as the executives turn over and increased competition for the title of highest paid executives gets tested?
Would removing profit from health care fix the problems? Possibly not, but controlling profit in the health care system might go a long way to mitigating issues like this. On the other hand, with what we know about fraud in the government controlled portions of the health care system, it won't eliminate the issue entirely.
Now, if Big Pharma could come up with a pill that cures greed, with a one time dose that could only be sold for $1.00 over cost (that is one that doesn't kill you)...well some dreams are actually fantasies.
out_of_the_blue's corporate heroes, ladies and gentlemen!
I do not understand their game plan here as one can not squeeze blood out of a turnip. With the continual decline of net disposable income, how do these geniuses intend to profit off their hugely inflated prices? Are they betting the government will start paying in order to keep the poor from dying early? With a declining birth rate (which is not a bad thing) and increasing reasons to not bear children (minimum wage is insufficient) what are the captains of industry going to do - increase H1Bs of course ... because it is not their policies that are to blame, oh no
Re:
At the rices they are charging, if one person in several hundred, of those who need the drug, finds the money for the drug they still make more profit that selling at a reasonable price.
Novartis - Gleevec pricing victim here
I watched the price of Gleevec, a chemo drug, go from 3700 for 30 day supply to over 7000.00 USD, rising faster the closer it came to their patent expiration. They also did the pay to not produce a generic route. India got so fed up that they invalidated the patent(s) in question to allow generics to be made within their borders.
When your business model can literally be stated as "your money or your life," it's time to begin locking people up and filing criminal charges.
