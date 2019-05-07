Accused CIA Leaker Files Complaint Against The Government Seeking $50 Billion In Damages
Tue, May 7th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The regulation of technology is an extremely important issue that impacts all our lives, but it tends to take a back seat in the world of mainstream politics, and when it does come to the fore, the lack of knowledge on display among elected representatives can be... disheartening, to say the least. In some ways that's starting to change as a generation of people who grew up with modern technology gets more and more involved in politics, but we're still a long, long way away from having a majority of tech-savvy (or even tech-literate) lawmakers. This week, we're joined by lawyer and pioneering law blogger Denise Howell to discuss the challenge of even determining whether a politician knows what they are talking about when it comes to tech.

Filed Under: internet, podcast, politics, regulation, technology

    Anonymous Coward, 7 May 2019 @ 4:37pm

    I'm frequently distressed by people such as Michael Chertoff who make public statements about how no one cares about privacy anymore and that we need to have blockchain this or 5G that.

