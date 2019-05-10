Coalition Of Rights Activists And Journalists Wants To Know Why DHS, CBP, And ICE Are Spying On Activists And Journalists
from the can't-be-authoritarian-without-exceeding-your-authority dept
Early this March, documents obtained by NBC San Diego showed the DHS was targeting journalists. activists, and immigration lawyers for enhanced screenings and device searches by the CBP. The previously-secret database held dossiers on people suspected of doing nothing more than participating in Constitutionally-protected activity.
The DHS provided no explanation for this collection of dossiers. The CBP attempted to explain its participation in rights violations by first claiming it was necessary to secure the border. Then it said every one of the 59 journalists, lawyers, and activists in the leaked documents were "present" during "violence" that "broke out at the border" last November. That these people would be present at such an event is unsurprising, given the amount of attention being paid to our southern border and immigration in recent months. That the CPB would decide this justifies dossiers, enhanced screenings, and invasive device searches is a bit more disturbing, as it has the potential to negatively affect a number of Constitutional rights.
The Center for Democracy and Technology -- along with dozens of humans rights activists and journalist entities -- have sent a letter to the head of the DHS, demanding this surveillance stop immediately and that an investigation be opened to determine this effort's origins, as well as its extent. It also demands DHS and CBP hand over all policies, guidelines, and documents detailing what information the agencies collected during this possibly-unlawful surveillance.
But there's more to the letter than demands and expressed concerns. CDT's letter also recounts further details that have come to light over the past couple of months, including ICE joining the unconstitutional party to engage in immigration and customs enforcement by… surveilling political protests?
In addition to CBP, ICE engaged in questionable conduct that threatens the rights of free expression and association. ICE-HSI created a spreadsheet of protests that occurred in New York City between July 21 and August 17, 2018. The list contained the names of the groups sponsoring each protest, the political goal of the protest, and the number of people who signed up on Facebook to attend the protest. One spreadsheet was labeled “Anti-Trump Protests.” ICE’s surveillance activity does not appear to be predicated upon any suspected violation of a law ICE enforces.
While we do not see evidence that ICE created records with personally identifying information, it is unambiguous that ICE documented First Amendment-protected activity, which may violate the Privacy Act of 1974 and warrants further investigation. To the extent ICE is monitoring and creating records of First Amendment-protected activity of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, and to the extent such records are not pertinent to and within the scope of its authorized law enforcement activity, such conduct is in violation of the Privacy Act.
The DHS and its subsidiaries are keeping the homeland secure by using Constitutional rights as a doormat. There's nothing about this surveillance and targeting that even remotely suggests the end result will be a safer America. There can be little doubt these activities are being engaged in almost solely for the purpose of dissuading journalists from covering border activities, immigrants from finding good legal representation, and activists of all sorts from expressing their displeasure with the government.
The answers these entities are seeking probably won't arrive any time soon. Most likely, it will take pressure from Congress, along with a number of FOIA lawsuits, to make this information public. The current administration seemingly has no problem with the collateral damage its border-focused directives are creating. And with zero pressure to fall in line with the Constitution coming from up top, it's likely these abuses will continue unabated for immediate future.
Filed Under: 4th amendment, activists, cbp, dhs, ice, reporters, surveillance
Reader Comments
…unless you happen to be one of the people or organizations being protested against.
Given that the entire main stream media is in the pay of the Progressive wing (ie Communist) of the Democrat Party it is very encouraging that the government is investigation what hate action the Progressives are hatching now.
Re:
Entire Main Stream Media ... including Fox News, Brietbart, Infowars,
This makes no sense does it?
progressive is synonymous with communist ... wow, I was unaware of this stunning revelation. I'm saved!
hate action, is that what they are calling it now?
Re: Re:
Dumb conservatives are allowed to exist because they are excellent fodder for liberals.
Genuine, intelligent conservatives have been silenced.
Re: Re: Re:
Silenced how?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
By liberal SJW mobs who play dirty when they "have" to, i.e., when they can't refute conservative logic.
On another note, given that Google invades everyone's privacy, maybe this will wake journalists up to this problem, particularly since Google's "dossier" on every citizen doesn't even have to be accurate. Sauce for the goose and all that.
Re: Re:
Have you tried watching them on TV? If so you are a fool. If not you are ignorant.
Re:
Given that the MSM are in the pocket of the Communists, that pretty much guarantees that the sheeple are going to follow their lead and elect the Reds.
Good thing that the government will have established the precedent of violating the rights of its political opponents by spying on them! There's no way that could possibly backfire on the right wing when the left wing inevitably takes power!
Re: Re:
Everyone knows the lefty progressive communists are plotting a coup in order to install their King Emperor so that they can force everyone to do their bidding. Boy are they going to be disappointed. lol
Re: Re: Re:
They don't have to install anyone, just call the other guy racist/sexist/intolerant and take away the jobs and internet platform of anyone who isn't PC.
Re:
It's hilarious that this sort of Thought Process for a Belief System exists.
Makes perfect sense...
...if you look at it from an information gathering perspective.
The "targeted groups" are exactly the kind of people who keep detailed notes.
Joe the Plumber, Pedro the Gardener, and Susan the Home Health Aide are unlikely to keep notes, pictures, etc. of anything that might be even remotely interesting to an intelligence service.
Re: Makes perfect sense...
Nice stereotyping.
Re: Re: Makes perfect sense...
What, that journalists, activists, and lawyers are going to be of more interest than plumbers, gardeners, and home care workers?
Re: Makes perfect sense...
Racist much?
It's amusing how you think I'm rooting for the activists and journalists here.
Google creates a dossier on every individual in the United States, and it doesn't even have to be accurate, as they are immune under Section 230. This impacts lives far worse than anything mentioned in this article, yet people DEFEND this massive invasion of privacy that includes large-scale defamation.
The above is an example of a logical conservative viewpoint which will be attacked with ad-hominems by liberals inflicting that "mob justice" they claim does not exist.
Wow.
This entire thread so far could be interpreted as satire of political discourse in the US.
Maximum Poe.
