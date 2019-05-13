Miami Plastic Surgeon Sues Two Patients For Negative Reviews After He Had Them Sign Illegal Non Disparagement Agreements
What is it with plastic surgeons suing their former customers over negative reviews? We've written stories with that basic plotline over and over and over again. The latest involves Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein, who the article lets us know, has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Miami." Except, now he's getting attention for suing two of his former clients who left negative reviews online. Even though there's now a law, the Consumer Review Fairness Act, that bars anyone from forcing customers to sign a non-disparagement clause, Hochstein did so anyway. He insists he only recently became aware of that law. But he won't stop suing those customers.
His quotes are truly a work of art.
"I didn't have a choice, this is the last thing you want to do," said Dr. Hochstein.
Yeah, let's review this for a second: you did have a choice. You had lots of choices. You didn't need to sue. Indeed, you shouldn't have sued. Because before this, what people knew of your reputation, was that (and I'm not making this up), you were called "the Boob God." I mean, you even promoted yourself that way:
And, now, your name is splashed all over the news as the boob who decided to sue his patients over a few negative reviews. So you had a choice. And you chose unwisely.
"All I ever wanted was for people to be honest," he said.
Okay. Here's some honesty: don't (1) force people to sign illegal contracts that say they can't ever say anything negative about you, and (2) don't then sue those customers. Beyond being illegal under the Consumer Review Fairness Act, the agreement didn't say "be honest in your reviews." It said that your customers are not allowed to post "negative reviews or disparaging comments or statements about Dr. Leonard Hochstein or his employees." So, it's bullshit that you wanted people to be honest, because if they were honestly negative about you, you were telling them they had to shut up. And now you're suing them.
The article notes that the law doesn't prevent Hochstein from suing his patients, though now that he's getting attention for this, I'd image the FTC or potentially Florida's Attorney General might want to look into the fact that he made a bunch of patients sign such agreements. But still, Hochstein appears to have no intention of backing down:
Dr. Hochstein says he's moving forward with both cases.
"Be honest, tell the truth," he said. "There's nothing wrong with saying 'I didn't like my surgery, I didn't like how it went' and just stop there, don't make things up."
Once again, I feel the need to point out that the contract Hochstein made his clients sign would not have, in fact, allowed them to say "I didn't like my surgery." Because it forbade all negative reviews.
Over the weekend, it was reported that, far from backing down, Hochstein has now asked a court to throw his former client in jail for continuing to talk about the case.
According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Hochstein filed a motion for bodily attachment against Kristen LaPointe, which in basically asks a judge to lock her up until she removes all negatives posts about the doctor as a part of a court order.
Unfortunately, despite "obtaining" those legal documents, The Blast didn't actually post them, so we have to rely on what they claim. Similarly, the NBC article above doesn't link to the actual court records, and a quick search of the Miami Dade court records online finds other unrelated lawsuits involving a Dr. Leonard Hochstein, but not the cases discussed here. So perhaps there are more details here, but doctors suing patients over reviews is never a good look -- especially after having them sign a non-disparagement clause. Asking to lock up patients for their reviews is even worse. And since Hochstein claims he was unaware of the Consumer Review Fairness Act, he might also be unaware of Florida's anti-SLAPP law. He might want to familiarize himself with it, because it certainly seems like he might run into some issues with that law as well.
It’s all in how you say it.
He went from “It’s the Boob God!” to “it’s the boob, God…” with one lawsuit.
And now The Boob is well known for being a litigious ass.
Wonder what those other lawsuits look like?
Re:
Great as long as you are the billing lawyer. Really sad and a waste of time if you are anyone else.
Guest
He is suing 5 women total for negative reviews. His attorney calls and scares women into a lawsuit. Most women tenove reviews before a lawsuit can begin... You can look under the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts search for Surgery Centers of North Miami LLC. There you will see Dr Leonard Hochstein has sued 5 women over negative reviews.
You don't describe whether the contracts were signed before or after the law was passed. In fact, the law forbids offering these contracts ("forced" or not) and forbids the enforcement of contracts that were signed before it was passed.
Per the original NBC 6 article:
Re: Per the original NBC 6 article:
The law doesn't stop him from suing, but it will stop him from winning any of those cases. He had better settle now and retire since a whole slew of negative reviews are about to come out about this slimy person.
Hmmm if he 'had no choice' doesn't that make him a 'thing' (non sentient object) instead of a person?
Or is he asserting that his action are unrelated to his choices (which might make him a psycopath... not sure)?
I'd like here more about this "lack of choice"
Look, he broke the mirror jut by looking in it.
Physician, heal thyself!
Dr. Leonard Hochstein: "What would you have me do? I am already the Boob God.
I can answer this one:
There is a high correlation between lots of money and the reviews. Lawsuits cost a lot of money, and after a surgery, some sizable wads of money are available to the plastic surgeon that the former customer no longer has at their disposal.
So it's more effective to sue former customers over negative reviews rather than future customers.
You're so Vain
Miami Plastic Surgeon Sues Two Patients For Negative Reviews After He Had Them Sign Illegal Non Disparagement Agreements
Please be happy with your natural attributes and you will never have to endure the wrath of a fool by name of Boob God (ie Dr. Leonard Hochstein) and suffer his medical/legal malpractice.
Why is there no penalty for the lawyers drafting these? Disbar!
From https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/business-center/guidance/consumer-review-fairness-act-what-businesse s-need-know
"Congress gave enforcement authority to the Federal Trade Commission and the state Attorneys General. The law specifies that a violation of the CRFA will be treated the same as violating an FTC rule defining an unfair or deceptive act or practice. This means that your company could be subject to financial penalties, as well as a federal court order."
Odd that there's no penalty for the lawyers and law firms drafting or attempting to enforce these illegal provisions. After all, they are knowing accomplices, helping their clients violate federal law... and ignorance of the law would certainly be no excuse.
Re: Why is there no penalty for the lawyers drafting these? Disb
"Congress gave enforcement authority to the Federal Trade Commission and the state Attorneys General.
The Attorneys General discussed this at McDonald's over Quarters Pounder.
Re: Why is there no penalty for the lawyers drafting these? Disb
Odd that there's no penalty for the lawyers and law firms drafting or attempting to enforce these illegal provisions. After all, they are knowing accomplices, helping their clients violate federal law... and ignorance of the law would certainly be no excuse.
The good-faith attempt to reverse or modify existing law, however, is.
Didn't say it's a GOOD excuse, but an excuse nonetheless.
Botchstein, Hackstein, PieceOfShitstein...!
If anyone wants you to sign a 'non-disparagement clause' a part of the conditions of receiving a good or service from that person - the good or service isn't going to be very good.
ESPECIALLY IF ITS YOUR SURGEON!
Re:
It would certainly be a red flag to me, but how many people actually read the fine print, or understand it if they do?
Re: Re:
Dear Lord. I would hope that even if you're the sort of person who doesn't read the Apple ToS that you would read everything put in front of you by the guy you're planning on letting cut into you.
Especially for cosmetic surgery.
I could sort of see if it was a necessary surgery - where a botched surgery is better than no surgery - but not for a boob job.
Re:
If anyone wants you to sign a 'non-disparagement clause' a part of the conditions of receiving a good or service from that person - the good or service isn't going to be very good.
ESPECIALLY IF ITS YOUR SURGEON!
Hopefully the laws barring these contracts are what will be thrown out. Otherwise, the white-collar professionals are sitting ducks for "reputation blackmail." Businesses have a right to dictate the terms under which they do business. "The customer is always right" was a slogan for immigrant employees that no longer applies.
This shows how Section 230 increases the power of negative reviews, power which can easily be abused by judgment-proof or burner-IP users who post. What's to stop a rival practitioner from paying someone to patronize a rival and then destroy the rival with a bad review? This has been proven to have happened before as well.
The only silver lining here is that it applies to attorneys as well as to doctors, though either could still sue for defamation rather than breach of contract, but then there are other laws attempting to restrict even that.
Given how many online reviews are fake, this is not a good thing to silence the doctor by denying due process.
Re: Re:
Makers of false statements can already be sued under current defamation laws.
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, im sure all 5 women he is currently suing are false.... pfffft
Re: Re: Re:
Sure... but what about the ones that you want to shut up that are telling the truth? Of course if there actually is any sort of blackmail involved thats already completely illegal too but what about the ones that just want to tell people about horrible stuff you have truly done... how do you shut those ones up?
Re: Re: Re:
*Hopefully the laws barring these contracts are what will be thrown out. Otherwise, the white-collar professionals are sitting ducks for "reputation blackmail."
Makers of false statements can already be sued under current defamation laws.*
If they can find the poster. As other posts here note, IP addresses prove nothing, while "burner IP" addresses can make the poster impossible to find. In the case of extortion from individuals in other countries, they can be impossible to sue, and many use this flaw in Section 230 to extort money from white-collar professionals who would not be harmed in the absence of Section 230 (which is yet another example of how Section 230 can harm people).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Non-disparagement agreements aren't going to help with that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Non-disparagement agreements aren't going to help with that.
Correct. Only a modification to Section 230 would. The one I'd like to see is if the platform cannot identify the publisher, to prove third-party authorship, it is treated as the publisher. This would halt anonymous defamation (against which people have no defense) in its tracks.
Search engines should also be held to a higher standards given how many people use them. Defamation by an individual in a small corner of the internet is one thing, but should rise to the level of a constitutional harm the second it appears in Google results.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How many lawsuits are you gonna file today jhonboi?
Of course it would put a stop to anonymous defamation…seeing as how it would also put a stop to UGC on literally every website that both operates out of the United States and allows any kind of user-generated content. (That includes this comment section, too.)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
An anonymous poster wishes to destroy anonymous posting, it seems that you have not thought this through.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
An anonymous poster wishes to destroy anonymous posting, it seems that you have not thought this through.
All poodles are dogs, but all dogs are not poodles.
I do not wish to destroy anonymous posting, merely immunity for third-party distribution of anonymous defamation.
Hope that clarifies things.
Make platforms legally liable for anonymous posting and you will destroy anonymous posting.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You're really quite dense, aren't you?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Correct. Only a modification to Section 230 would. The one I'd like to see is if the platform cannot identify the publisher, to prove third-party authorship, it is treated as the publisher. This would halt anonymous defamation (against which people have no defense) in its tracks.
No that would only halt anonymous posts - like yours. Once the reviewing site has a valid email address, their diligence would be done under that idea.
Also, if they had to determine this before the post goes up, that would block all posts as you well understand. And would likely fall under some form of prior restraint.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If they're saying "I'm Fred Ishkabibble, and I wasn't satisfied with the job Dr Boob...." and it's a REAL patient, identifying them isn't a big deal.
If it's "I'm not going to use my real name, but Dr Boob...", chances are it's just Jhon looking to cause trouble.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Free speech is more important that the potential harms of said speech. Congress shall enact no laws abridging Free Speech.
Now go away.
Re: See this is why you’re called Lyin Cryin jhon
“This has been proven to have happened before as well.”
Number of times jhonboi has claimed this: Hundreds
Number of times proof has been offered: ZERO
Re: Re:
Suing 5 women.... disgusting
Re: Re:
Back again with this bull shit. Please leave... NOW. In other words, GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE, YOU ARE NOT WELCOME.
Gee I should post those reviews of lawyers who openly interact with hackers from Anonymous via social media, or who have ties to anti-Semitism that are also easily proven through those associations.
Re:
Yes. Put up or shut up. Please.
Re: Re:
Yes. Put up or shut up. Please.
That's funny: you think I answer to you.
Re: Re: Re:
I know you don't answer to me. I'm merely expressing annoyance that you keep making claims without backing them up.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I know you don't answer to me.
Exactly.
I'm merely expressing annoyance that you keep making claims without backing them up.
I've had to retain an attorney to ensure that when I do finally drop all this, my legal rights are protected. The second my name becomes public, about 150+ posts from this site will become actionable defamation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So those reviews of lawyers you're talking about are reviews that you have written? Otherwise I don't see why citing those reviews would imperil your anonymity.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Also, I'm annoyed when you do things like claim that intelligent conservatives have been silenced but refuse to name those conservatives, or claim that something goes against common law but refuse to name what parts of common law, areas where not backing up your claims have nothing to do with maintaining your anonymity.
Re:
You’ve been saying that for a year and a half bro. At what point are you gonna realise that we all know you’re full of shit?
Re: Re:
You’ve been saying that for a year and a half bro. At what point are you gonna realise that we all know you’re full of shit?
A single person speaks of itself as "we." DID?
The truth can be spoken at any time.
These folks are gnats, very low priority.
Re: Re: Re:
You're the gnat, bud. Annoying people having an otherwise good conversation/debate about the topic at hand. Super annoying at that but still a powerless, gutless gnat.
I wonder if any of them are yours.
Re:
I wonder if any of them are yours.
Revealing my name would not change anything I've posted, only what is posted about me. Seems your logic is failing you.
Re: Re:
Nothing was posted about you since you won't name yourself. Moron.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Totally wrong. You don't get instant retro-defamation. Anything said to an idiot anonymous poster is not said to a named individual. You might get some future defamation but I dare say it's totally deserved. You're an utter douchebag and a complete moron.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I've had to retain an attorney to ensure that when I do finally drop all this, my legal rights are protected. The second my name becomes public, about 150+ posts from this site will become actionable defamation.
Claiming to have filed legal documents that you've never filed is fraud, Jhon. Frad, Scammer, Liar, and weirdly obsessed with TD.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am interested in this legal theory, could you please post some supporting facts and court cases that show where anonymous postings are actionable?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
about 150+ posts from this site will become actionable defamation.
I am interested in this legal theory, could you please post some supporting facts and court cases that show where anonymous postings are actionable?
You can't defame an alias (at least most people think you can't), but if someone outs my name, then the posts directed at the alias become posts directed at my legal name, and therefore actionable.
I've been called a scammer, rapist, and a bunch of horrible names. Scammer is the one I take issue with the most. "All self-help/how-to books are scams" is not valid either. People with genuine expertise need copyright protection to share it in book form. Those who write about news produce perishable content that doesn't face the issues. A good how-to book could share knowledge which took years to make.
A while back, some mail-order guru had a how-to-make-money-in-mail-order infomercial that definitely wasn't a scam. He had made money in the 1970s during the gas crisis by selling alcohol stills by mail order that allowed people to produce their own gas.
Even dating-advice books like "The Rules" aren't scams, even if people think they are low quality. The discussion about that guy's work (Herzog?) who people attacked as "crap" elicited responses that the quality of a work is irrelevant to its need for copyright protection.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But all self help guru's are scammers.
Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
Gee I should call the police about when you threatened to rape the mentally disabled people.
Re: Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
Gee I should call the police about when you threatened to rape the mentally disabled people.
So in response to me mentioning posting a truthful review of an attorney, you are threatening to report me to the police for a posting I did not make. Interesting.
I wonder if the two congressmen who have an article on this site embrace all these comments.
Re: Re: Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
Now if said attorneys had any ties to this site, a threat to call the cops on me over a posting I did not make here would be quite significant.
The California State Police and Attorney General might be interested in this.
Re: Spoiler alert: the answer is no
I wonder if one of your innumerable impotent threats has ever worked?
Re: Re: Spoiler alert: the answer is no
I wonder if one of your innumerable impotent threats has ever worked?
This is the Boolean flaw called "slanted language."
Re: Re: Re: Spoiler alert: the answer is no
You clearly don't know what Boolean is.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Spoiler alert: the answer is no
Doubt they have anything more than rudimentary math skills at best thanks to the atrocious state of the public school system.
Re: Re: Re: Spoiler alert: the answer is no
4/10 for deflection. Not enough rape threats to keep the reader interested.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
lol
You realize your threats are without basis or merit, right? Or are you really that deluded?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
You realize your threats are without basis or merit, right? Or are you really that deluded?
I was threatened with a countersuit and a post claimed one of my posts was defamation, so that allows me to sue for declaratory relief that it's not. In the course of that, my name comes out, and every defamatory post directed at "John Smith" becomes actionable. I'm having an attorney look into this.
Re: Re: Re: Two can play at the vague innuendo game
I wonder what lovely other things you have said that can be found out through discovery?
And my father can defeat your father in a bare-knuckle fight.
Reason to bitch
I asked for 36 D's.
I got 35 C's. Check em out.
What's not to complain about?
Boob God in training, or what? Sheesh.
Re: Reason to bitch
I don't think it works like you think it works.
The number is torso circumference so unless liefeldesqe body modification was involved, I very much doubt injection of polymers will have such an effect on ones physical dimensions.
I wonder what lovely other things you have said that can be found out through discovery?
Only one way to find out!
Re: who’s vaguely threatening now!
Expect my subpoena any day now.... any day now.
Re: Re: who’s vaguely threatening now!
Expect my subpoena any day now.... any day now.
If that's directed at me that gives me cause to seek declaratory relief and subpoena your identity.
Re: Re: who’s vaguely threatening now!
It was a small subpoena.
