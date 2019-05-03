Unsurprisingly, Larry Klayman's Veiled Threats And Insulting Of Judges Isn't Helping Roy Moore's $95 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Just Because The Rest Of The World Doesn't Have A 1st Amendment, Doesn't Mean It Can Trample Online Speech
Defamation

from the Klayman-&-Moore-Show-heads-to-Manhattan dept

Fri, May 3rd 2019 12:05pm Tim Cushing

Roy Moore, alleged sexual abuser of teens and apparent front runner for US Senate seat, continues to sue entertainer Sacha Baron Cohen for ruining his pristine reputation. Moore was duped into appearing in a segment with Cohen in which Cohen pretended to have acquired a "pedophile detector" crafted by the Israeli Army. During the bit, the alarm beeped twice in the vicinity of Moore.

According to Moore's own lawsuit, this subterfuge and subsequent beeping caused him $95 million in reputational damage because it gave viewers the impression he was, and I quote, "a sex offender." Unfortunately for Moore, this is an impression many viewers likely already had, thanks to an extended news cycle featuring a line of women accusing Moore of engaging in inappropriate behavior with them when they were teens.

Even more unfortunately, Moore has decided to hire Larry Klayman as his lawyer. I suppose if you're going to lose, you may as well lose as loudly as possible. The lawsuit is far from over, though. So, that's going to give Moore the opportunity to pay Klayman repeatedly for irritating presiding judges and otherwise fail to advance Moore's case.

Right now, there's an argument over jurisdiction. Moore wants the lawsuit to remain in the Washington DC court, arguing that the "injury" occurred in this location since that's where the bit featuring Moore was recorded. Cohen wants it moved to Manhattan, since that's where Moore is legally bound to bring a lawsuit according to the agreement he signed with the defendants (Cohen, CBS, and Showtime) prior to taping.

The judge has decided to move the lawsuit to Manhattan despite Klayman's protests to the contrary. Klayman and Moore were likely going to lose this jurisdictional decision anyway, but Klayman made sure the loss would leave an impression on both the judge in Washington DC and the judges awaiting assignment of the incoming case. Zoe Tillman has the details at BuzzFeed.

Monday's hearing didn't start well for Moore, who was sitting in court next to his wife, Kayla Moore, also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Klayman, Moore's attorney, introduced his client as "chief justice," the title Moore held when he served on the Alabama Supreme Court. [Judge] Hogan noted Moore was a "former" judge, however, and had Klayman acknowledge Moore was no longer on the bench. Moore was removed twice from the state Supreme Court before running for Sessions' seat.

Klayman had another awkward exchange with the judge later in the hearing. Hogan asked Klayman about an argument he'd made in a brief about Cohen and Showtime preferring New York because they were more likely to get a "left-leaning" judge there. Klayman initially said he didn't believe he used that term, but walked that back when Hogan cited the page number where it appeared. Federal judges tend to bristle at arguments about their political leanings, perceived or real.

Representing a pretty much defamation-proof client in a $95 million defamation lawsuit can't be easy. But Klayman is insisting on making it as difficult as possible for both him and his client.

In what appeared to be a veiled threat, Klayman told the judge that but for the fact that Moore was a "gentleman," Cohen wouldn't be walking around now. Asked to clarify what that meant after the hearing, Klayman told BuzzFeed News, "He would have been punched out on the spot."

Yes, that's what everyone's always saying about Roy Moore: he's a gentleman. In this case, though, he's managing to invert an old adage about legal representation. It's said the man who represents himself has a fool for a client. In this case, the fools are on both ends of the equation.

Filed Under: defamation, larry klayman, roy morre, sacha baron cohen, satire, venue

Reader Comments

The First Word

Re: Re: Conviction

"Ethics violations, in this hyper-sensitive age have no meaning, everything and anything can be used as an ethics violation."

I would think that judges who are peers and worked with Judge Moore would have an inkling as to whether he was ethical or not.

From the linked article above:

"The Alabama Supreme Court today upheld the decision that removed Roy Moore from his position as chief justice."

—Anonymous Anonymous Coward
made the First Word by Gary

View by: Time | Thread


  This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Itaka Umbrage, 3 May 2019 @ 12:16pm

    It's falsified supposedly objective "evidence" so defamation.

    According to Moore's own lawsuit, this subterfuge and subsequent beeping caused him $95 million in reputational damage because it gave viewers the impression he was, and I quote, "a sex offender."

    The stunt was over the line.

    As indeed is your repeating of "alleged" claims.

    On the meta view: has Techdirt nothing to say that promotes its own positives and isn't simply nasty? -- NO, you hide so much as can your agenda of destroying copyright, promoting piracy, attacking conservatives, promoting corporatism and globalism, including unlimited immigration into the US.

    You can't actually state your own philosophy because know it's extreme, destructive, and LOONY.

    So you're stuck with endless sniping. And you are not gaining readers, can't even get the few fanboys and astro-turfing "Gary" out today.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 12:25pm

      Re: It's falsified supposedly objective "evidence" so

      +1 for being first, -1000 for being unoriginal and still using the quite frankly overplayed "arguments" as all the other astroturfers.

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 12:27pm

      Re: It's falsified Troll

      Oh Hey Blue Balls! Thanks for stopping by and reading all my fine comments here on TD.

      I was just wondering where your super-better news site with it's balanced stories, no moderation and cabbage is?

      Thanks!

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 12:29pm

      You can't actually state your own philosophy because know it's extreme, destructive, and LOONY.

      Projection, thy color is blue.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 12:30pm

      Re: It's falsified supposedly objective "evidence" so defamation

      Google lists Techdirt very high up for many terms relevant to their articles.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 12:57pm

      Re: It's falsified supposedly objective "evidence" so defamation

      Care for a few horizontal rules?

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 12:40pm

    Endorsement

    Hey, Moore must be a Fine Person - he got Trump's repeated endorsements.

    Oh, maybe he should be suing Trump instead for making him lose his election?

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 12:55pm

    Allegations do not mean guilt, we are all afforded the assumption of innocence. If there is misconduct the correct place to address that is in front of a judge and 12 peers not in the press, not with a book deal and certainly not to BuzzFeed.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 1:12pm

      Re:

      You are talking about a court of law, the court of public opinion is a bit different.

      I do not need to have a court tell me whether I should trust someone or not.

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 1:27pm

      Conviction

      Are we talking about the same Roy Moore that was removed from the bench for ethics violations? Twice?
      The one where multiple accusers stepped forward?
      And were able to document their claims by showing for example that he was banned from the mall for perving on young girls?

      A Fine Person! Loved by Trump!!

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 1:51pm

        Re: Conviction

        With out a conviction it all just innuendo and hearsay.

        When people break the law there is a conviction, no conviction means there was not sufficient evidence to prove the crime.

        Ethics violations, in this hyper-sensitive age have no meaning, everything and anything can be used as an ethics violation.

        Telling that just because our duly elected president likes some one that makes them automatically a bad person. Roy Moore here but I would make the same argument for John Podesta. Punishing someone with out a conviction is wrong.

        • icon
          Gary (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 1:57pm

          Re: Re: Conviction

          Shunning is a form of punishment.

          But getting your assed kicked off the bench, that is a fact not hearsay chummer.

          And I'm not implying that being endorsed by Trump is a bad thing. I'm saying straight out that Trump has no problem endorsing scumbags.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 2:02pm

            Re: Re: Re: Conviction

            But getting your assed kicked off the bench, that is a fact not hearsay chummer.

            Not a conviction either, friend.

            • icon
              That One Guy (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 2:07pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Conviction

              Not all findings of guilt require a conviction, unless you want to imply that judges get removed from office(twice) on nothing more than whim.

            • icon
              Gary (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 2:09pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Conviction

              I'm not accusing him of a crime. I'm saying he's a scumbag and pervs on little girls.

              But it's easier for you to believe he is a great person surrounded by liars. So be it.

              By your reasoning his accusers Can't be lying, because Moore couldn't sue them (all of them) for defamation and presented his case before 12 jurors.

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 2:09pm

          Re: Re: Conviction

          "Ethics violations, in this hyper-sensitive age have no meaning, everything and anything can be used as an ethics violation."

          I would think that judges who are peers and worked with Judge Moore would have an inkling as to whether he was ethical or not.

          From the linked article above:

          "The Alabama Supreme Court today upheld the decision that removed Roy Moore from his position as chief justice."

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 1:05pm

    Moore is lucky he is not rotting in jail where he belongs. If he were smart, he would stfu. I say give him more rope.

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 3 May 2019 @ 1:50pm

    They threw a rally for Roy Moore at the local mall but he never showed up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    That One Guy (profile), 3 May 2019 @ 1:52pm

    What next, literally slapping the judge in the face?

    Falsely presenting his client as a judge to an actual judge, getting caught making claims that they want a certain venue because the judge there are more likely to be sympathetic(which seemed to have nicely blew up in their face), insinuating that their client would really like to punch the defendant with the downright laughable claim that the only thing holding him back is because he's a 'gentleman'...

    Looks like another entry is brewing for the 'This is what NOT to do' book that competent would-be lawyers can refer to.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 May 2019 @ 2:06pm

      Re: What next, literally slapping the judge in the face?

      Looks like another entry is brewing for the 'This is what NOT to do' book that competent would-be lawyers can refer to.

      Competent lawyers do not need such a book, and why help those who should be shut down avoid their fate.

