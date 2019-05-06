Schools Are Safer Than Ever, But That's Not Stopping Schools From Buying Social Media Monitoring Software
Students socialize via the internet more often than not... you know, just like the rest of us do. More and more frequently, they're being surveilled by their schools. This first came to light a half-decade ago, when documents surfaced showing a California school district had purchased social media monitoring software to keep tabs on its students. Similar stories followed, including one incident where a test publisher admitted to monitoring social media posts of students taking its tests.
In about half the country, this is now standard operating procedure for schools. The Brennan Center for Justice reports schools are purchasing social media monitoring tools with increasing frequency, allowing them to track and surveil students far past the borders of the school grounds.
In an attempt to quantify expenditures on social media monitoring software by school districts, the Brennan Center examined contracts for such software using SmartProcure, a database of government purchase orders. Our review is based on self-reported procurement orders in the database, and thus likely depicts only a portion of school spending on these tools. According to these data, school spending on social media monitoring software has surged in recent years. As the graph below indicates, the database shows 63 school districts across the country purchasing social media monitoring software in 2018, up from just six in 2013 — more than a tenfold increase.
The logic behind the increase in monitoring is flawed. Fears of school shootings and other on-campus violence have increased, even if the amount of actual violence hasn't. Students aren't more violent than ever, as stats compiled by the DOJ show. Juvenile arrest rates reached their peak in 1996 and have declined 72% since that point.
Despite evidence otherwise, schools are claiming "safety" is the propellant driving these purchases. But there's no evidence these tools make students safer. But it's easy for districts to point to historically low levels of student criminal activity as evidence they're doing something right, even if it has nothing to do with monitoring students as they engage in their off-campus lives.
Anyone who's failed to mind the generation gap will be unsurprised to learn these tools aren't the greatest at determining which students may pose a threat to others. As the Brennan Center points out, social media communication is rarely straightforward and the tools aren't smart enough to sort the harmless from harmful.
Aside from anecdotes promoted by the companies that sell this software, there is no proof that these surveillance tools work. But there are plenty of risks. In any context, social media is ripe for misinterpretation and misuse. But the possibility of misinterpretation is particularly high for middle school and high school students, who are more likely to use slang and quotes from pop culture, and who may be especially motivated to evade adults’ prying eyes. Difficulties in interpretation mean that social media monitoring of students is likely to lead to false positives. Moreover, monitoring programs are particularly bad at correctly understanding languages other than English and even non-standard English, which may be used by minority students.
Obviously, these drawbacks are never highlighted by companies selling surveillance tech to schools. And schools are spending other people's money, so due diligence is rarely anything more than an afterthought. The more they buy these tools, the more competitors enter the field, offering varying degrees of expertise that all look like they're top-of-the-line when being pitched to school administrators.
While most of these tools do nothing more than scrap public posts from social media platforms, there are too many downsides to consider this a positive development for students. False positives are a huge concern, especially when schools are relying more and more on law enforcement to handle routine discipline problems. There's also very little justification for schools to continue tracking students as they engage in their lives away from the campus. While the tools may occasionally surface something of concern, the tradeoff being made completely excludes students from the equation, treating their private lives as little more than a source of mostly-useless data.
There's no expectation of privacy in public posts, but there is the expectation that school administration won't be adding itself to conversations taking place off school grounds. These tools subvert that expectation and will likely push more students to take their accounts private, making it that much more difficult for truly concerning social media posts to be seen and reported.
The logic isn't...
...flawed.
You're not looking at it from the "correct" perspective: LIABILITY.
It's no different than mandatory Sexual Harassment and such classes. It creates a cut-out from liability when, not if, such occurs.
If they did NOT have monitoring software, it would be a de facto admission that they didn't "try" to stop XYZ actions from occurring.
Re: The logic isn't...
I think social media monitoring is more a case of having an excuse for teachers not spotting problem signs in the kids. It may also have a lot to do with an authoritarian mindset in school administrations.
Re: Re: The logic isn't...
Gods, nothing to do with mindset, authoritarian or otherwise.
It's a matter of LIABILITY when bad events occur. Then can show they "did XYZ, which is as much as the law allows us to do to prevent ABC from happening in... cue spin doctors..."
Re: Re: Re: The logic isn't...
How can there be any liability when social media posts are completely off-campus conversations.
Do you think it's justified if school admins put security cameras off-campus in places where their students congregate just so they can make sure there is no liability in case some event happens? And where does it end, cameras in their student's back yards, garages, etc....
That is basically what you're advocating for here, is that because of liability, the school should be aware of anything and everything that the students are doing off-campus.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The logic isn't...
Well, schools have used laptop cameras on their students when they were not at school, so the admins think it is justified.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The logic isn't...
Ya, sounds like school perverts!!! Watching young kids who may happen to be in front of that open laptop in their bedroom as they're getting dressed or undressed. That is so far beyond, I'd sue the school.
What happens OFF-CAMPUS has nothing to do with the school. So long as you are not on school property, you should be off limits. Maybe if Teachers did their jobs and pay attention to the Kids in their class,....
This spying software which is what it is, is way beyond Invasive and creepy and should be banned.
Re: Re: Re: The logic isn't...
"nothing to do with mindset, authoritarian or otherwise"
Others have a different opinion, some of them have facts.
Re: Kids and the lawns they won’t leave
“Gods, nothing to do with mindset, authoritarian or otherwise.”
You have earned a reputation as an authoritarian cheerleader par excellence. You call it what you want bro. But you got boot polish on your breath.
Re: Re: Kids and the lawns they won’t leave
I don't think that's boot polish...
Re: The logic isn't...
Nailed it in one, that was exactly what came to mind as I read the article. Student safety isn't the driving motivation for grabbing software like that, the goal is CYOA for the administration by picking up some software they can point to should something go wrong.
It costs the school nothing(they're spending someone else's money, and it's not like the software is spying on their social media activity), but provides a nice scapegoat should things go south, so why wouldn't they grab it?
Get off my virtual lawn!
And just like that, I am glad I grew up in a time before social media in the vein of Twitter was a “thing” for teenagers.
Re: Get off my virtual lawn!
Eh, they only do that because there aren't any malls left to hang out in.
/s
Another example of proving the adults are more stupid than the kids when it comes to technology.
The kids in the family were already prepared for this type of invasion, setting up two accounts: one for public and one for private.
Not sure why any adult with an IQ above 2 would think anyone would give up information their private accounts.
Unless they're threatening them with expulsion now?
The logic behind the increase in monitoring is flawed. Fears of school shootings and other on-campus violence have increased, even if the amount of actual violence hasn't. Students aren't more violent than ever, as stats compiled by the DOJ show.
I'm rather unwilling to concede this point. Claiming that nothing should be done about student safety because the present level of violence is the same as the past level of violence is insufficient. You must also show that the present/past levels of violence are acceptable. I very much don't accept that present levels of violence are acceptable (or that any levels of violence are acceptable for that matter).
Nor does it make much sense to me to complain about increased fear of school shootings when it's quite reasonable to suggest that the current level of concern over school shootings should have been the default over the last decade. This same logic would suggest that the current heightened concern over sexual assault is flawed because sexual assault has not increased, or that heightened concern over racial violence in the 60/70s was flawed because racial violence had not increased.
Now, I agree that this particular solution is completely worthless and that schools should not be doing it... but that is because more social media monitoring won't make students safer and is an extensive violation of privacy (as you stated later) and not because the newly increased concern over student safety is invalid in itself.
Re:
You must have misread the post. Violence isn't at the same level as before, it is much lower.
"You must also show that the present/past levels of violence are acceptable. I very much don't accept that present levels of violence are acceptable (or that any levels of violence are acceptable for that matter)."
And this is asinine, as it would allow increasing governmental power to near-totalitarian levels as long as even one person is subjected to violence. You can always "do more", but that doesn't mean that you should. Perfect safety will never exist and it should not be a goal as long as humans are humans.
A free society accepts imperfections because the alternative is an unfree society that is (possibly slightly) more perfect.
Re:
Fears of school shootings and other on-campus violence have increased
Fear has certainly increased. But overall violence is down not up.
You can cry "Think about the children" but will monitoring Facebook make them safer? Is this money well spent when the school is underfunded, the teachers are underpaid, and basic supplies are rationed and/or donated from the parents?
Re: Re:
Teacher's underpaid is a myth. They are paid quite well because of the UNIONS. In fact, I think they're paid to much. Kids are getting dumber. Pay should be based on results.
The biggest problem is the huge bureaucracy that is eating up funds that should be going to the students. Doesn't matter how much money you give schools, it's never enough. They'll suck up every last penny but it won't go to the students or improve the grades.
Wasting their time spying on students like this outside of school on social media is beyond creepy. Money wasted on crap that doesn't do anything to make schools safer.
Re: Re: Re:
Teacher's underpaid is a myth. They are paid quite well because of the UNIONS. In fact, I think they're paid to much. Kids are getting dumber. Pay should be based on results.
I get it, you are against paying teachers - because you hate kids.
And firefighters, and unions. Nurses - just playing cards on duty.
Your facts are in question. But I'm sure you are a Fine Person.
Re: You obviously didn’t learn much.
It sound like you should get a refund based on how poor your schooling was.
Hasn't there's been software around for protecting children from the dangers of the internet since as long as the internet has been around? Programs like NetNanny and others, widely deployed in schools and public libraries, which were seen as a joke back then by any computer-literate kid. Maybe that's a reason why they seemed to die out by the early 2000s. Are the new generation of softwares really much different from the old, other than perhaps having a better marketing team?
"Juvenile arrest rates reached their peak in 1996 and have declined 72% since that point"
This does not show what you claim it shows at all..
Arresting less teens does not equate to "schools are safer than ever" whatsoever.
The vast majority of teen arrests will have nothing to do with either school or safety but will be for things like shoplifting at the mall.
How about you look at the number of people killed or injured at school instead which has most definitely not been going down.
Re:
Maybe you should take your own advice.
CDC: School-Associated Violent Death Study
Bureau of Justice Statistics: Indicators of School Crime and Safety: 2018
Re: Re:
Hey look, real facts!!!
Re: Re:
Here are a couple recent numbers
https://www.chds.us/ssdb/incidents-by-year/
https://www.chds.us/ssdb/number-killed-by-year/
But I could be wrong I will fully admit I have not done a lot of digging and I don't really have a horse in the race. I do however take umbrage at claiming a downward trend in teen arrests must mean schools are safer.. It's a huge leap.
Re: Re: Re:
Which would be a fair criticism if that were the only metric used in the article. It isn't.
Indeed, this is the sentence before the one that brings up arrest statistics:
Your statistics are explicitly related to school shootings. The article does not posit that schools are safer from shootings than ever; it posits that schools are safer from violence than ever. Shootings are a subset of violence. "School shootings have increased" and "school violence has decreased" are not contradictory statements.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fears of school shootings and other on-campus violence have increased, even if the amount of actual violence hasn't.
Or as Dara O'Briain noted in one of his standup routines...
'Well so what? You know what I mean? Zombies are at an all-time low level, but the fear of zombies could be incredibly high. Doesn't mean you have to have government policies to deal with the fear of zombies, it's ridiculous for Christ's sake.'
How does this work? I am assuming these are private cell phones and private social media accounts that the school thinks they have unfettered access to.
Where does the school think their authority originates? They have no jurisdiction and no authority outside the school grounds.
Re:
From what I understand this doesn't involve the schools forcing the students to cough up their account info.
The monitoring is done based on the names, locations, keywords and such as scanned off Facebook. Then they build it out - Judy Smith in Oakport is friends with Bobby and Sally, also from Oakport. And they all checked in at the school play.
You should't be surprised how easy it is to build up a large database of names. Even if half of them are krap - monitoring companies sell Fear not accuracy.
I can see now why, when I used run a VPN when I ran my online radio station, why, I used to see a lot of connections from high schools, going to social media sites. Their encrypted connection to my proxy meant that what they doing could not be monitored by network admins.
Those high school students who were using my proxy did not violate the CFAA in any way, so dont get me started on that.
Bypassing network filters does not violate the CFAA, so these students all over the United States who were using my VPN to access social media from school did not break any federal laws.
