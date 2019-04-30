Announcing: The Public Domain Song Anthology
When we learned about this project a couple of years ago we promised Bob Schwartz we'd run a plug for it when the time is right. Today is Jazz Appreciation Day and the crowdfunding has begun, so the time is now right. Here is Bob’s plug:
You realize something needs to be done and you are the only one crazy enough to do it. This happened when my law and music worlds collided: A D.C. restaurant stopped booking live music due to license demands from a Performance Rights Organization. I suggested that bands could play "originals," and play from a book of Public Domain popular music – but no such book exists – even though as of Jan. 1, 2019 more music is entering the Public Domain.
I realized I knew the very best music, law, and library people to create such a book, of 370 songs, and to give it away – in text and musical notation software, free for creative use and adaptation – as an Open Educational Resource. And to add up to 50 more "1924" tunes next Jan. 1. But this would mean raising all the money in advance to pay the curator / arrangers, who have agreed they would not claim any purported (and dubious) rights in their research, notation, harmonization, notes, or formatting, or in the compilation itself. If any such rights exist they will be licensed cc-0.
I'm happy and relieved to report that the Public Domain Song Anthology will be acquired and sponsored by The Music Library Association (MLA), Peabody Institute (Johns Hopkins), the University of Michigan, and the University of Virginia.
These university libraries and other MLA members have raised their share of the necessary funds, including for the publication of a print volume for subscribing libraries and donors. The rest, according to plan, must come from a public-facing crowd-funding campaign. Mike and Techdirt, who have their own share of worthy causes, have generously agreed to let me include this link to the Indiegogo page for completion of this project, which includes avenues for corporate or foundation sponsorship. For other means, including donor-advised support, contact me or MLA's Open Access Editor Kathleen DeLaurenti. Thanks.
Overly officious, self important, unhearing, asswipes
I am wondering what Performance Rights Organizations would do if a restaurant booked live entertainment that ONLY used music from this book. Nothing good, I suspect.
Re: Overly officious, self important, unhearing, asswipes
Well the Performance Rights Organizations have gone after performers who only used public domain works so....
They would likely demand money for the possibility that music covered by their licenses could be played. Well, that, or try to have public domain music re-recorded so they can claim a copyright on it or something scummy like that.
How about they create an anthology of music written by assholes that think they deserve money for performances of their music in a bar or restaurant? I bet it would fit on a leaflet as there aren't that many asshole bands out there. Maybe Taylor Swift and Metallica.
Re:
The problem isn't the musicians. It's the PROs.
Re: Re:
What do prostitutes have to do wi—oh wait that was an abbreviation. My bad.
Great idea, but...
I'd give it a week, maybe a month before any restaurant/musician playing music from this is send a shakedown letter, 'just in case' the music might be covered or someone plays a song that is still under copyright. Can't be too careful a parasite when the opportunity for easy profit is on the line after all.
I realized long after I left school that the "classics" they had us read were all public-domain works.
Bars and restaurants are no place for intelligent people.
The normal hostility amplified by the internet era, combined with overpricing and a big waste of time makes them loser venues. Also if you're a "winner" your loser waiter will probably spit or piss in your food and drink. Abuses of power should always be presumed. Look at how nasty people are on this site. You want them handling your drinks and talking about you behind your back then using your personal info to rob you? Be their guest.
Re:
You forget that restaurants are killing home cooking, due to that something they deliver that home cooking doesn't seem to. Oh, and entertainment that isn't 'on the tube'.
Re: probably don’t get invited to any
You sound like a real fun person at parties.
