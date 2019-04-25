Watch: The Latest Avengers Movie Is Already On Torrent Sites, But That Won't Stop A Torrent Of Sold Theater Tickets
Way back in 2012, the Washington Post published an article entitled 'Why Hollywood Is Doomed'. The thrust of the post is that the major movie studios were entirely too focused on restrictive copyright laws and draconian enforcement efforts when any simple look at Hollywood revenues would show that great movies make great amounts of money. That is the correlation that Hollywood should be focused on, not imaginary stances that every instance, or even a majority of instances, of piracy represents lost ticket revenue. The author's example of this was the original The Avengers movie, which is nearly universally accepted as just a fantastic flick, but which was also heavily pirated. Despite the piracy, the box office take worldwide for the movie was $1.5 billion, on a budget of $220 million. It was such a triumph, in fact, that it solidified the MCU series of movies that have made so much money that throwing actual numbers around at this point is pointless.
Fast forward to today, when Avengers: Endgame is set to release in America this week, but where it was initially released in China. The strategy behind releasing to China first was explicitly to minimize the effects of piracy in that country. That strategy doesn't appear to have worked all that well, as the film is already on torrent sites ahead of the US release, due to several cam-versions of the film being created in China.
In anticipation of this somewhat inevitable event, TorrentFreak sources put systems in place to check for the movie being shared on BitTorrent. Between 4:00pm and 5:00pm local time, those triggers went off, indicating the jewel in Marvel’s crown had already hit the Internet.
Within minutes of the initial seed appearing, dozens of exclusively China-located users began sharing a 1.2GB torrent of the movie. There are also other variants, around the 2GB mark. We are currently unable to confirm the quality of those releases.
Copies of these files quickly moved to English-language torrent sites, ahead of the US release. Subsequent uploads of the films alleviated the major concerns over the first files, which had poor quality due to the nature of camming a film in a theater, subtitles showing up that most folks won't want, and a wonky angle from which it was filmed. The later files were of a much higher quality.
But here's the thing: it won't really matter. The only real question around Avengers: Endgame is just how insane an amount of money will it rake in? Will it finally unseat Avatar for the highest grossing film ever, or will it only be the fourth Avengers movie to settle into the top ten of all time? When these are the questions revolving around a film that is pirated before its release in major markets, it's hard to see those questions as representing a real problem that requires legislation and strict enforcement, no matter how understandably frustrating this is to the movie makers.
Why piracy is no threat to this movie is also easily understood. First, the Avengers movies are generally just great movies. People want to see them. And they want to see them in the best way possible. Which brings up the second point: these pirated files are generally not a substitute for the theater experience for a movie like this. The bigger screen, the sound, the social aspect of going to see this film with your friends and family; these are not things that can be replicated with a computer and a home theater setup. And that's the formula: a great movie and a theater experience. That formula is why nearly every movie in the top-ten grossing films of all time was released in the internet era. Piracy doesn't keep the revenue from pouring in.
None of this excuses piracy, of course. That isn't the point we're making. It's a matter of the focus and level of emphasis the studios, the MPAA, and their well-captured legislators are putting on the "problem." The Washington Post had it right: focus on making great films and the problem is minimal.
No amount is enough for those that want it all
Despite the piracy, the box office take worldwide for the movie was $1.5 billion, on a budget of $220 million.
Yes, but you see if it weren't for copyright infringement of the movie then it would have been $1.5 trillion, as everyone knows that every single download is a lost sale and if someone downloads a copy they would never decide to go out and see it in the theater and/or buy a copy later on.
The fact that infringement exists and yet films still rake in absurd amounts of money would be a good argument if you were talking about rational people not filled to the brim with greed, but when you're talking about people who can look at a $1.5 billion and respond with '...is that it?', it's not likely to make a dent, especially when the dreaded Piracy makes such a useful boogieman for other purposes.
Re: Any price is too high for those who have teh internets.
You can't compete with free. That's been proven over and over.
Netflix, for example, has borrowed another 2 billion just to stay operating. It's about 12 billion in debt, and about that much again in commit to various projects. -- In ANY prior era to current wild "QE" printing of "money", Netflix would have gone to bankruptcy already. -- And when the producers get their streaming on line in next couple of years, Netflix's content will dry up: it's own isn't popular.
Re: Re: Any price is too high for those who have teh internets.
Netflix expenditures has nothing to do with competing with free but everything to do with getting original content so they can compete with the other streaming services. Especially in light of the new streaming services that's coming from Disney, Warner Media and Apple.
Online
I'd pay cash money to watch a good quality rip in my home. 3 frakkin hours in the theater?
Hollywood is doomed if they can't get over their love of the theater.
Re: Online
This ^
Theaters are doomed, not the movie industry.
Re: Re: Online
Theaters are doing just fine; take a look at the latest Sky is Rising report.
I can understand why some people prefer home viewing; nothing wrong with that. But it's simply not having the devastating impact on movie theaters that some people are claiming. Truth is, most people who like watching movies watch movies at home sometimes and go to the theater sometimes.
Re: Online
Someone has to produce the content. So movie production companies will be around. Whether they stay like they are, probably not. One of the major threats to the studios as they are now is the fact that it is relatively easy to produce quality videos with small group and relatively minimal money. This will means that some very low budget videos will be quite high quality and many become incredibly popular. Plus, the relatively low costs means the total gross does not have to be very high to turn a real profit. Also, streaming services will hurt both cable and theaters as many will not tolerate the stupidities the cable companies or the theaters owners.
Similarly, we could tax Google for half its income.
It'd survive.
Big corps and popular movies can survive big losses because past the magical self-sustain threshold.
But protecting the very popular is not the basis of copyright. It applies to every work.
Fact is that even the garage bands (which Techdirt used to example instead of Hollywood's biggest) cannot sustain production without some income.
Piracy most affects the small creators just trying to get a start, often literally just to put food on the table: they want only enough to sustain and a bit for bigger productions.
Techdirt has now shifted from at least some trying to find new financing / encourage new creators to just claiming that piracy doesn't harm creators because... Hollywood blockbusters still turn a profit. -- How low you've sunk, kids.
Here's what happens to directors who buy into the notion that giving away to pirates works at all (note that Techdirt never followed up on this after trumpeting the attempt):
In a new piece published by pro-industry, anti-piracy alliance Creative Future, Schenkman rips into pirates big and small. While noting that the sci-fi sequel has been downloaded almost a million times with uncounted streaming views on top, just 7,000 people supported it with donations.
https://torrentfreak.com/man-from-earth-director-slams-pirates-promotional-love-affair-ov er-181105/
Re: Similarly, we could tax Google for half its income.
How about you link to the followup article with a real interview of Schenkman?
Let me help you: https://torrentfreak.com/pro-copyright-bias-is-alive-well-and-still-hiding-the-full-story-181111/
It 's seems Creative Future did some "creative juggling" in their article of what Schenkman actually said so it fit their narrative. Can't really say I'm surprised they did it...
So you where saying?
I caught a prerelease screening of the first Avengers movie. They told us (after we were already in line) that we weren't allowed to bring phones in, and made a big security-theater show of wanding us before we were allowed in.
I don't really need to tell you that the movie got leaked before release anyway, right?
But hey, at least we could be sure there wouldn't be any damn phones ringing during the movie.
Honestly, the thing that to me, will kill theaters is the amount of people talking and texting during movies.
It's gotten so bad in atlanta that I will generally wait for a week or so after a movie releases to then go in the middle of the day on like, wednesday, just so i can get a theater alone to watch the movie in, assuming I just don't wait for it to be available to rent on my xbox.
I have massively slowed down on pirating movies(and games for the same reason), possibly due to being a bit older now, but more likely that my tastes have changed and now, I see movies as either "I want to see it" or "I'm not interested" whereas before, I remember watching movies just to watch them, because it "might be" interesting.
They believe their own accounting tricks...
lets make them open the books up, close up the Hollywood accounting BS and see some real numbers...
