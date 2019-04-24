Marcus Hutchins -- The Guy Who Stopped Wannacry -- Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Charges
Almost two years after Marcus Hutchins, a.k.a. MalwareTech, was detained by the FBI at the airport as he left a security conference in Las Vegas, the government finally has finally gotten its man.
Charges were stacked and restacked over the past couple of years, as the government brought pressure to bear on Hutchins, who maintained his innocence right up to the point he signed the plea agreement [PDF]. Faced with possibility of spending several years in jail -- and evidence of his past, somewhat shadier exploits continuing to surface -- the man who saved the world from the Wannacry ransomware has pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges. This means the government will be dropping the other eight charges against Hutchins, which will hopefully keep the researcher from spending several years in jail.
The defendant voluntarily agrees to plead guilty to Counts One and Two of the superseding indictment.
The defendant acknowledges, understands, and agrees that he is, in fact, guilty of the offenses described in paragraph 4. The parties acknowledge and understand that if this case were to proceed to trial, the government would be able to prove the facts in Attachment A, as well as the facts set forth in Counts One and Two of the superseding indictment, beyond a reasonable doubt. The defendant admits that these facts are true and correct and establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The information in Attachment A is provided for the purpose of setting forth a factual basis for the plea of guilty. It is not a full recitation of the defendant's knowledge of, or participation in, the offenses.
The agreement says both counts carry a possible five-year sentence each, but it seems unlikely it will ask the judge to depart upward from the guidelines. Marcy Wheeler's back-of-the-envelope math puts this at about six months per charge, given Hutchins' lack of criminal history. It may end up being more than that if the DOJ pitches something longer as some twisted form of payback for Hutchins exercising his right to defend himself against criminal charges. That's not exactly unheard of.
Hutchins has also posted a short message at his personal website, admitting guilt and apologizing for the damage he may have caused.
As you may be aware, I’ve pleaded guilty to two charges related to writing malware in the years prior to my career in security. I regret these actions and accept full responsibility for my mistakes. Having grown up, I’ve since been using the same skills that I misused several years ago for constructive purposes. I will continue to devote my time to keeping people safe from malware attacks.
Hutchins' plea brings an end to a dubious DOJ prosecution -- one that makes the unproven assertion that creating and selling malware is a criminal act, whether or not Hutchins himself engaged in illegal acts using this malware. And it only further blurs the lines security researchers operate in, increasing the chance that research -- which often includes the creation and deployment of malware -- will be treated as criminal activity.
Filed Under: conspiracy, doj, fbi, guilty plea, malware, malwaretech, marcu hutchins, wannacry
What about the programmers who wrote WannaCry
Shouldn't the government to prosecute itself for creating malware? I mean, they just prosecuted this guy for creating malware even though it was never proven that he actually used it. Just because the malware was used by other people to cause damage, he's guilty of felonies.
Seems to me, since the government wrote wanna cry, and some bad actors used it to cause significant harm to many businesses and people within the United States, that the government should prosecuted self for conspiracy.
No good deed goes unpunished.
note to self...
Although I've never done anything remotely of interest to the DOJ, remember to steer clear of the USA. Just in case.
Re: note to self...
Given the Library of Congress put up an FAQ in 2012 saying the number of laws in force in the US of A are uncountable don't sell yourself short. There is a law you've broken for the good AG to present to the Grand Jury.
Actually, the line's been drawn and clear for decades: many legitimate security outfits won't hire someone who has distributed malware, no matter who to, or why.
Creating Proof of Concept code that performs no malicious action is significantly different from producing software that has the express intent to harm, and distributing it to others.
Deploying malware on systems you don't fully control is also highly frowned upon.
Show me a "security researcher" who knowingly distributes malicious software, and I'll show you someone who is likely a criminal, whether they would call themselves one or not.
Re:
[edit] creates and distributes / deploys -- obviously all sorts of people share malware samples that are already in the wild, for the purpose of testing them.
Re:
The security community may have drawn that line, but why on earth would you expect the DOJ to respect it?
As you may be aware, I’ve pleaded guilty to two charges related to writing malware in the years prior to my career in security. I regret [taking guilty pleas] and accept full responsibility for my mistakes...
That's how I read it.
Re:
He was sorrta screwed - when the male FBI agent met him in Vegas he was dressed up wearing border patrol gear. Then Judge Stadtmuler stated the FBI agent was not out of uniform. The 5 different times written and crossed out on the paperwork was also not problematic as far as the Judge was concerned.
Based on tweets - Marcus blew through $100k to get him to this point and was broke. No way he had money to take it to trial with Federal trials costing over $300k and the appeal which might have costed $1 million.
With the superseding indictment claiming "lying to the FBI" he'd have that to deal with.
