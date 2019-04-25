Appeals Court: Chalking Tires For Parking Enforcement Violates The Fourth Amendment
from the extra-4th-with-bonus-pun-topping dept
A rather surprising conclusion has been reached by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals: a common parking enforcement tool of the trade may be unconstitutional.
Not everyone who's been ticketed multiple times for parking violations has made a federal case of it. Alison Taylor did, though, arguing that Saginaw, Michigan's practice of "chalking" tires was a violation of her Fourth Amendment rights. Taylor had been ticketed fifteen times when she decided to sue. The court sides with her, finding that marking tires to determine whether a vehicle has been parked too long constitutes not just a search, but an unreasonable one, under the Fourth Amendment.
The Appeals Court opinion [PDF] leads off with an almost unforgivable pun:
Parking enforcement officers return to the car after the posted time for parking has passed, and if the chalk marks are still there—a sign that the vehicle has not moved—the officer issues a citation. Alison Taylor, a frequent recipient of parking tickets, sued the City and its parking enforcement officer Tabitha Hoskins, alleging that chalking violated her Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search. The City moved to dismiss the action. The district court granted the City’s motion, finding that, while chalking may have constituted a search under the Fourth Amendment, the search was reasonable. Because we chalk this practice up to a regulatory exercise, rather than a community-caretaking function, we REVERSE.
The route the court takes to reach this conclusion is circuitous and somewhat amusing, especially if one imagines Saginaw city reps watching with increasing dismay as their "easy win" assumptions are dismantled paragraph by paragraph.
The Appeals Court references the Supreme Court's Jones decision to arrive at its determination that chalking tires = search. In that decision, the Supreme Court punted on the issue of tracking devices as searches, opting instead to find the warrantless placement of the device on someone's car as an intrusion in and of itself, a "trespass" onto someone's private property -- in this case, a car.
In recent years, however, the Supreme Court revisited the seldom used “property-based” approach to the Fourth Amendment search inquiry in United States v. Jones, 565 U.S. 400 (2012). Under Jones, when governmental invasions are accompanied by physical intrusions, a search occurs when the government: (1) trespasses upon a constitutionally protected area, (2) to obtain information. Id. at 404–405.
The car may be parked on a public street when chalking occurs, but the placement of chalk on the private property of a citizen is a "trespass" with the intent of gathering information (how long the car has been parked in a certain spot).
[O]nce we determine the government has trespassed upon a constitutionally protected area, we must then determine whether the trespass was “conjoined with . . . an attempt to find something or to obtain information.” Id. at 408 n.5. Here, it was. Neither party disputes that the City uses the chalk marks for the purpose of identifying vehicles that have been parked in the same location for a certain period of time. That information is then used by the City to issue citations. As the district court aptly noted, “[d]espite the low-tech nature of the investigative technique . . . , the chalk marks clearly provided information to Hoskins.” This practice amounts to an attempt to obtain information under Jones.
That's not the end of the analysis. Warrantless searches are permitted if the search is reasonable. The city claimed the chalking/search was reasonable because of a reduced expectation of privacy when parked on a public street. Alternatively, it argued the search was reasonable under the community caretaking exception.
The reduced expectation of privacy exception argument fails because a car legally parked on a public street -- absent any other indicators of criminal activity -- cannot generate the probable cause needed to justify a warrantless chalking. At the point the tire is marked, no law has been broken, nor is there any justifiable suspicion the driver intends to violate the law by parking for longer than is allowed.
As for the community caretaking function, the Appeals Court finds this argument just as weak. The caretaking function is not supposed to be investigatory or carried out with the intent of collecting evidence. Marking a tire gives the government information it can use later to issue parking tickets. This does nothing to make the community safer.
The City fails to carry its burden of establishing that the community caretaker exception applies in this instance. First, on these facts, the City fails to demonstrate how this search bears a relation to public safety. The City does not show that the location or length of time that Taylor’s vehicle was parked created the type of “hazard” or traffic impediment amounting to a public safety concern. Nor does the City demonstrate that delaying a search would result in “injury or ongoing harm to the community.” Washington, 573 F.3d at 289. To the contrary, at the time of the search, Taylor’s vehicle was lawfully parked in a proper parking location, imposing no safety risk whatsoever. Because the purpose of chalking is to raise revenue, and not to mitigate public hazard, the City was not acting in its “role as [a] community caretaker[.]”
The finding is narrow, but it's enough to steer the city of Saginaw to other methods of parking enforcement -- which unfortunately could see an increase in the use of automated license plate readers or surveillance cameras to accomplish the same ends.
The City does not demonstrate, in law or logic, that the need to deter drivers from exceeding the time permitted for parking—before they have even done so—is sufficient to justify a warrantless search under the community caretaker rationale. This is not to say that this exception can never apply to the warrantless search of a lawfully parked vehicle. Nor does our holding suggest that no other exceptions to the warrant requirement might apply in this case. However, on these facts and on the arguments the City proffers, the City fails to meet its burden in establishing an exception to the warrant requirement.
This doesn't mean the government won't ultimately secure a win for tire chalking. What it does mean is the case heads back down a level for more exploration of the issue. This is a ruling on an appealed motion to dismiss by the city. All this means for Alison Taylor is her case isn't dead yet. But if this holds up, a lot of cities using similar enforcement methods are going to have to try a different approach. Unfortunately for those in the Sixth Circuit's jurisdiction, this may mean more reliance on ALPRs and other tech that has its own unanswered privacy-related questions.
Filed Under: 4th amendment, 6th circuit, chalking tires, parking, parking enforcement
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
entitlement
Of course a woman can't be bothered to actually learn to move her car, no, everything is someone else's fault.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: entitlement
ummmm - wut?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: entitlement
What the actual fuck? Grab another 40oz of Magnum and get back in your trailer, you troglodyte.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Damager
Interesting that I haven't seen anyone talk about damaging someone's private property. Some wheels and tires can be thousands of dollars and while chalk will wash off it is still an abrasive item. I'm sure someone, somewhere has sued a city for scratching their $2k rims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Damager
It is vandalism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Damager
Yep. I had this done to me once right after I’d paid a significant sum to have my car detailed, including the black and shiny tire treatment, then this parking goon comes along and puts a big ol’ chalk mark down the side of my front tire. Yay for the 6th Circuit.
In this hi-tech age, there’s no need to physically touch the vehicle. It would be simple enough to use smartphone cameras to accomplish the same goal, also without the need to use ALPRs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Vandals i tell you!
Yes indeed. Just look at these criminal vandals:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad to Worse
And now instead of chalk, they will take a picture of the license plate and record it. So much less invasive, eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seriously
A "warrentless chalking"?!?!?
This ruling is just asinine.
The car owner is entering into a transaction by using a scarce public good - street space - in exchange for a bit of chalk on their tires. There's no criminality implied or expected!
By this logic, one might argue that issuing tickets to ride the bus is a "warrantless search."
After all, why does simply riding a bus constitute probable cause?
And how is automated license plate reading not a "search" by this definition?
Unbelievable that's it has even come to litigation, but seems like a relatively simple terms of service on the parking meter would nip this in the bud. Just insane that it's even required though
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously
"Terms of Service" on a meter is a terrible idea. Fortunately, this isn't about metered time limits, it's about posted time limits.
I like thinking of the parking as a scarce public good. Tire chalk is more like the city checking you into your spot in a cost-effective manner.
Seriously, this is why people hate lawyers. "Unreasonable"? Not to normal people. "Search"? Are you serious? This is why we can't have nice things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Seriously
Tire chalk is more like the city checking you into your spot in a cost-effective manner.
A time-stamped photo would be a more reliable check-in mechanism. If there's nothing preventing some stranger from putting chalk on your tires, what's to prevent me from walking around chalking tires as well?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously
Did you bother to read the article or the opinion? Because that would have answered your question.
Chalking physically trespasses onto private property. Visually reading a license plate does not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bad to Worse
Ah, but a license plate picture alone can't prove that you didn't get in your car before the time limit expired, drive it around the block, and then park it in the same place again. They'd have to take two photos of the car in some way that proves the car hasn't moved.
Cross-article reference - maybe I should go patent "a method for photographically confirming automobile movement over a discrete time interval"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Bad to Worse
I've never understood how the chalk proves that the car hasn't moved, either. If I drive around the block with a chalk mark on the side of my tire, it'll still be there when I arrive back in the parking spot, so how does the meter maid know I didn't move the car just because there's chalk on my tire?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bad to Worse
I would guess that the parking enforcement officer always chalks the tires in the same place. Then, if the chalk mark is in a different place when they return, they know the car has moved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bad to Worse
Wouldn't they put the mark on the tread, so it wears off if moved? It looks like that in this article's picture.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bad to Worse
If that's what they're supposed to be doing, then my city is doing it wrong.
This seems like a great way to utilize all the vagrants that have invaded the city of late. Just find the closest vagrant and pay him a few bucks to keep your tires chalk-free and you have all-day parking...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Bad to Worse
They usually either (1) chalk the tire in the same basic spot -- which would unlikely to be where it was when you returned or (2) I've seen them chalk the tire and the ground in the same spot, so unless you align the chalk marks, moving the car will still get you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bad to Worse
Driving away and returning doesn't usually help. Most ordinances specify that you can't park in the same zone for more than the specified time. They don't say anything about being in exactly the same space.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Parking citations and towing is big business and we cannot have the whiny complaints of the little people interfering with big business now can we? I suggest that the tires of the rich and influential be chalked and see what they think about it - and yes I know they have private parking, that makes it even better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's either a stretch or a joke
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals missed April 1st by 21 days, or maybe they have a calendar that they read differently. So maybe it's just stretch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's either a stretch or a joke
I think it far more likely that the Judge(s) involved have been the victims of over-zealous parking citations themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Chalking
I've only ever seen chalking where the officer places a chalk line on the road right behind the tire, rather than on the tire. It accomplishes the same thing, why not just do it that way?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is ridiculous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply