Records Requests Show Even More California Police Departments Started Destroying Records Before The Public Could Get Its Hands On Them
More details are coming to light about California's opacity activists. Faced with impending transparency, a handful of law enforcement agencies decided to fire up the shredders rather than risk turning over police conduct records to the public under the new public records law.
Inglewood's police department was given the go-ahead to shred years of responsive documents last December in a council meeting that produced no record of discussion on the matter or the council's determination.
Public records requests filed after the new law went into effect in January uncovered moves made by the Fremont city council to help local police rid themselves of records the public might try to request. The city lowered the retention period for officer-involved shooting records from 25 years to ten and allowed the department to destroy 45 years of police misconduct records it had decided to hold onto until it became inconvenient for it to do so.
Darwin BondGraham of The Appeal has discovered even more record destruction by California law enforcement agencies occurring ahead of the law's implementation.
Union City, a suburb adjacent to Fremont, also destroyed a large number of police records in June 2018 while SB 1421 was moving through the legislature toward the governor’s desk for signature.
Police shredded reviews of officer-involved shootings, vehicle collisions resulting from high-speed pursuits, and use of force reports from 1983 to 2015, according to documents obtained through a public records request.
In addition to these records, Union City police memory-holed 12 records detailing incidents in which officers fired their service weapons, including two "unintentional" shootings.
Meanwhile, over in Livermore, more police records were being purged, although city officials claim the destruction of records prior to the new law taking effect was just "routine" yearly destruction, rather than an attempt to rid the PD of documents it would rather not hand over to requesters. Routine document destruction is indeed part of most government agencies' practices, but some of what was done during this last purge seems anything but "routine."
Livermore is in the process of destroying files for 27 complaints made to the police department’s internal affairs unit during 2012, according to documents obtained through a public records request. A list of files doesn’t reveal the allegations in these cases, whether they were sustained, or whether any officers were disciplined.
Also on Livermore’s list of records to destroy are hundreds of use of force reports spanning 2008 to 2012, and six reviews of officer-involved shootings that occurred in 2009, 2011, and 2012.
While it's true California law only mandates retaining these records for five years, the purges happening here (and elsewhere in the state) show police departments are holding onto these records for much longer than they're legally required to. These records must have some value to the agencies if they're willing to retain them this long. And if they have value to police departments, they certainly are of some value to the general public, which deserves to know how the police forces they pay for are behaving.
Departments are willing to hold onto misconduct/shooting records for decades, but only start destroying them when it looks like they might have to share. Agencies can point to mandated retention periods all they want, but the argument doesn't wash if they're only sticklers about it when transparency is being forced on them.
Might as well print 'We are SUPER corrupt' shirts at this point
No really, could you be a little more obvious that you're destroying incriminating records? I think there might be a penguin or two on some remote chunk of ice that hasn't yet figured out that all this destruction of evidence just as a law was passed to allow the public access is a dead giveaway that the various departments have lots of damning records they'd like to keep out of the public's hands.
If the law has had one major unintended side-effect, it's in highlighting which departments are just moderately corrupt, and which ones are completely rotten top to bottom.
Re: Might as well print 'We are SUPER corrupt' shirts at this po
That shows your sheer bias. You have zero evidence -- yes, for the lack -- but you have already judged them.
The police are then justified in keeping records from the hands of those who are not investigating but have already condemned them and need only some hook to hang a charge on. -- Does it at all occur to you that you are doing exactly what you so often accuse the police of?
Thanks for so well exampling my point below. (I didn't even read yours first! Just know how you pirates think.)
Re: Re: Might as well print 'We are SUPER corrupt' shirts at thi
They're destroying conduct records the moment it looks like they may have to release them to the public. Your trolling is going to fall on deaf ears here, because pointing out that such conduct is a giant corruption red flag is hardly "bias".
It's routine for Techdirt to innuendo against police.
The inescapable conclusion from long-term reading here is that you left-lib-commies intend to raise every possible objection based solely on hatred of police -- not what they've actually done, but at Techdirt you clearly hate the police as such and love law-breaking. Whether it's cheering when drug mules get loose on technicality, or hoping that those who download child porn will escape by way of a mere Court Rule, advocating piracy, hating on Copyright and Patents, or advocating unlimited immigration besides not informing ICE when dangerous criminals are released (see the Massachusetts judge who's now indicted for helping one slip away), you appear to simply hate police and give every aid to criminals. -- Therefore the police are justified in removing so much as possible from sheer troublemakers. Left-lib-commies are NOT trying to make a better society any more, only to disrupt any way can.
Frankly, I'm sure that you've forgotten any good purpose you might have once had, and just go with these pieces as routine filler. You have no passion. You neglect much larger outrages against justice like the Jussie Smollet hoax -- and the even larger scandal of it being dropped that outraged even Rahm Emanuel -- because doesn't suit your agend.
No. Bureaucracies file papers regardless. -- But they're certainly a hazard now! No cop wants to get tangled in meaningless cases long past. (Yes, I know I'm assuming, but that's likely.) Unintended consequence of well-intentioned law, huh?
Re:
Keep gobbling that cop cock, blue.
If you have nothing to hide...
burn all of the records of it.
Ha this is nothing compared to what the LAPD did to documents and actual evidence related to the death of Robert Kennedy. Google that some time and prepare to be angry.
