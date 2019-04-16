Techdirt Podcast Episode 208: A Free Speech Chat With FIRE
from the content-moderation-and-more dept
It's time for another special cross-post from a different podcast. Mike was recently a guest on the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education's So To Speak podcast, for an interview about Techdirt, free speech, content moderation, and a range of other topics. If you didn't catch it there, you can listen to the whole interview here in this week's episode.
FREE speech isn't so FREE when it's a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, given all the tax and student loan breaks.
One day I'll do a LOOOOONG article about that trainwreck.
tech sociopaths
No mention of the hackers who took down 1600 Uk and ecuador websites to prtest against Julian Assange arrest.
Not mention of Notre Dame of course.
Tech dirt, you live in a cave , right, in your own little dark world without any light?
tech sociopaths !
