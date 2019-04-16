Wherein The Copia Institute Updates The Copyright Office On The First Amendment Problems With The DMCA
Free Speech

from the content-moderation-and-more dept

Tue, Apr 16th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

It's time for another special cross-post from a different podcast. Mike was recently a guest on the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education's So To Speak podcast, for an interview about Techdirt, free speech, content moderation, and a range of other topics. If you didn't catch it there, you can listen to the whole interview here in this week's episode.

Filed Under: content moderation, fire, free speech, podcast

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Apr 2019 @ 2:03pm

    FREE speech isn't so FREE when it's a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, given all the tax and student loan breaks.

    One day I'll do a LOOOOONG article about that trainwreck.

  • identicon
    schlampe, 16 Apr 2019 @ 3:56pm

    tech sociopaths

    No mention of the hackers who took down 1600 Uk and ecuador websites to prtest against Julian Assange arrest.

    Not mention of Notre Dame of course.

    Tech dirt, you live in a cave , right, in your own little dark world without any light?

    tech sociopaths !

