Daily Deal: Raspberry Pi 3B+ & 37 Sensors Starter Kit

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit is perfect for anybody with an interest in STEM projects. You'll get a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. Great for kids and adults alike, this kit will help you build games, robots, tools, and much, much more. It is on sale for $130.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.