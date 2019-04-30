Deputies Destroy House, Lives To Recover $50 Of Marijuana And A Single, Unbottled Pill
Another life -- two of them actually -- has been destroyed by a law enforcement smash-and-grab operation. Acting on information residing solely in the nostrils of a single law enforcement officer, Alabama deputies destroyed a house and took possession of everything of value in it. C.J. Ciaramella has more details at Reason.
On January 31, 2018, a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy showed up at the home of Greg and Teresa Almond in Woodland, Alabama, to serve Greg court papers in a civil matter.
Greg, 50, wasn’t home, but his wife Teresa told the deputy he would be back before long. About two hours later, after Greg had returned home, he heard loud knocking on the door. He remembers shouting “hang on” and walking toward the door when it suddenly flew open. The next thing he knew he was on the floor—ears ringing, dazed, wondering if he’d just been shot.
Several deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department had kicked in his front door and thrown a flashbang grenade at his feet. The officers handcuffed and detained the couple at gunpoint, then started searching their house. The deputy from earlier had reportedly smelled marijuana, and so a county drug task force was descending on the Almonds’ home, looking for illegal drugs.
The total haul in contraband from the drug raid was less than $50-worth of marijuana. In addition, an officer claimed he found a loose pill containing a controlled substance. It was a pill with a controlled substance, but it was a stretch to call it "loose." Here's the details on that part from the Almond's lawsuit [PDF]:
Inside the Almond residence were two safes that housed an extensive collection of over 80 guns, some of which are antiques; approximately $8,000.00 cash; jewelry; and other personal items, including prescription medications. The Almonds were directed to open the safes. Inside the safes, the members of the drug task force claim to have found ONE LUNESTA PILL outside of the bottle in which it had been prescribed. Lunesta is a non-narcotic class IV controlled substance prescribed to aid sleep.
Using that one pill, the department charged the couple with felony drug possession, on top of the misdemeanor marijuana charge. These charges were taken to a grand jury which proceeded to do what grand juries do best: return indictments.
These drug charges -- for one pill outside of a bottle and $50 of marijuana apparently actually possessed by their adult son -- were the first criminal charges Greg or Theresa had ever faced, coming 30 years of marriage and a few grandchildren after anyone would have expected. The charges have been reduced to misdemeanors but this raid and arrest isn't the end of the story.
Everything that was in the safes disappeared into the Department's hands. So did a bunch of other stuff around the house, along with the cash Greg Almond had in his wallet. The warrant inventory contains far less then the Almonds claim the deputies took. The full list includes the firearms from the safes, $8,000 in cash, wedding rings, medications, antique guitars, a coin collection… pretty much anything the officers felt might have resale value.
As a result of this unexpected loss and the public accusations of drug dealing, the Almonds lost their business, their house, and any hope of earning a living going forward. All that's left is the lawsuit. It's loaded with Constitutional violations and other harms inflicted on the innocent couple by the Sheriff's Department, but it's a long shot considering the wealth of defenses available to government employees. As for the property taken, that's an even longer shot, considering how quickly agencies liquidate property and how low the burden of proof needed to keep this property is in forfeiture cases.
It's unlikely anything the government offers -- if it's held culpable for any of this -- will undo the damage it did in this raid that uncovered a small amount of marijuana and a single pill. The raid that treated a couple in their 50s like youthful cartel members destroyed a house and two lives -- and all of it came as the result of a single deputy claiming he smelled marijuana when he tried to serve civil papers earlier in the day. It only took two hours for the Sheriff's Department to mobilize a small army armed with guns and explosives to extinguish the threat of a burning plant, based on a tip no one could ever possibly corroborate.
Filed Under: alabama, greg almond, police, randolph county, randolph county sheriff, teresa almond, woodland
Reader Comments
The First Word
"I trust the police" ignores the undisputed fact that the couple was still only charged with possessing $50 in pot and a single Lunesta pill.
Those are undisputed in the case.
So even if the cops didn't steal any of the disputed property they still destroyed these people over nothing.
No really, the drug users are the crooks...
Let's see, $50 worth of a plant that is legal in several state, plus a single pill from a legal prescription, versus theft of thousands worth of money and property, the loss of a business, house and livelihood...
Oh yeah, the thugs in blue are really protecting and serving the public there, engaging in behavior that would make the mafia look downright tame and sane in comparison. Actions like this just further the idea I've had kicking around for a number of years that the police are the worst gang operating in the US, because at least when someone without a badge robs you they don't get to hide behind laws that have been perverted to protect them at all costs, upheld by gutless and/or corrupt judges and prosecutors, with at least a slight chance that they'll be punished and the victim will get something more than a legal bill from the proceedings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No really, the drug users are the crooks...
Well at least if you pay the mafia they tend to leave you alone and might even protect you against others. Apparently, paying the heroes in blue - seeing as how your taxes pay their wages - only makes them more aggressive. What a brave new world indeed...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No really, the drug users are the crooks...
Every hear of the game of punch buddy. You punch him;he punches you.
This is small backwoods small town Alabama. The only thing outsiders, including those on other parts of Alabama can be sure of is something happened. Don't know what but one can be assured that what one heard is NOT what happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wouldn't it be loverly
If the Almonds had inventories, pictures, registration numbers of all the things taken by these thieves with badges, then their lawsuit could demand the return of the actual original property along with a few million dollars for the loss of income, past, present, and future, and a few million more for the pain, suffering and embarrassment caused by these out of control agents of the law, and win. The sad part is that it will be the tax payers that bear the brunt of a lawsuit win, rather than the officers and departments they represent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That cop ain’t gonna suck itself you know
Hey Bamboo. You got some work to do bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
GuYs, It'S jUsT a FeW bAd ApPleS!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is why you should video the contents of your home, carefully, and have a copy where it won't be seized in a raid. You never know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you could also demand a Representative of the COURT come by, as you WILL NOT open the safes without your rights..
Go ahead and Carry those 2000 pound safes away, but until a judge is around to WATCh over everything...I aint opening them..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hopefully, you can't just carry them away. I have mine bolted down. Safe does no good if you can cart it off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"This is why you should video the contents of your home, carefully, and have a copy where it won't be seized in a raid"
I prefer living in a country where the local police aren't roided up bullies with a bunch of toys they're itching to use. Thanks for the advice though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"I prefer living in a country where the local police aren't roided up bullies with a bunch of toys they're itching to use."
Fortunate for you to live in a country like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A. C. A. B.
’nuff said.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The police may have assaulted a couple, stolen their belongings, and destroyed their business, but at least we can rest safe knowing that we live in a stable society free of the corrupting influence of drugs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How are we supposed to rest after the Lunesta was confiscated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or, it might all be bullshit
Or it might all be bullshit in a bullshit lawsuit with bullshit claims by gun obsessed criminals that are lying about their property to try to rip off the police force.
It’s a little hard to know.
But as a normal American, I think the police are probably more credible.
IMHO
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or, it might all be bullshit
Wondered how long it would be before somebody showed up on their knees.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Or, it might all be bullshit
Or with a healthy sense of skepticism
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'It might be different than what the source article says but I don't know, however since accepting it as accurate would make the police look bad I'm just going to assume that it's completely wrong and the victims were actually hardened criminals' is not 'skepticism', if anything that's a display of heavy bias in a willingness to ignore anything that might challenge it on nothing more than the fact that accepting it would challenge that bias.
(Hell, I flagged it as Funny myself given it reeks of poe)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I trust the police" ignores the undisputed fact that the couple was still only charged with possessing $50 in pot and a single Lunesta pill.
Those are undisputed in the case.
So even if the cops didn't steal any of the disputed property they still destroyed these people over nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hell, the ADHD meds I take are schedule II, and pills of mine often end up loose all over my place, because guess what? I HAVE ADHD.
The mother of the bride at the wedding I was at lately spilled her pills all over the floor while getting ready to head out. Did she pick them all up? Who knows?
Trumping up a bullshit felony charge over the same shit is absolutely inexcusable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I think that pot is still a schedule I drug.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: That’s not egg on your face
Did bamboo log out to avoid even more embarrassment or is this a new cop-gobbler eager for a taste of the bois in blue?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or, it might all be bullshit
"But as a normal American, I think the police are probably more credible"
You spelt "brownshirt" wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Or, it might all be bullshit
Having seen the police in action many times. Lying, making Up laws that don't exist, etc,..I'm almost more likely to believe criminals these days over the police, which is the largest GANG in the U.S. They have their own FLAG that has a BLue line in it to separate them from US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just curious....
....so, does all that boot polish act as some kinda lubricant for the main event? Or does it work the other way around?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or, it might all be bullshit
...you are not a normal person, or even a decent American by any stretch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or, it might all be bullshit
Judge has actually already dismissed the misdemeaner charges.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stop with the passive voice
Tim, you're a writer with some seriously interesting viewpoints that are worth reading; why do you hide those behind the passive voice?
The passive voice is fucking hard to read.
Just... please stop using it. Learn what the active voice is and use it. In the meantime, I'm going to have to skip your pieces because, well, your writing sucks. It's not worth wading through your word soup to find the point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stop with the passive voice
Seconded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stop with the passive voice
"I'm going to have to skip your pieces because"
...you've learned to be an adult and exercise choice for yourself rather than demand other people conform to your wishes all the time?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stop with the passive voice
I don't think this is much passive voice? But w/e you are entitled to your opinion on the article's readability. I found the article easy enough to read.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Stop with the passive voice
Agreed; I only see four instances of passive voice ("has been destroyed," "were taken," "have been reduced," "is held culpable") in this article. Unless you're deathly allergic to passive voice, that doesn't seem like very much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stop with the passive voice
Enjoy a Steven Pinker talk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And while this is going down, a white 26 year old school bus driver (and probably a future Republican elected official) in New York state got away with raping a 14 year old girl by way of probation. That's all he was sentenced to since, according to the "judge", he only raped one victim. Yes, the "judge" actually said that! This is MAGA. This is how we make America "great again". This is life in der Neue Amerikan Diktatorship. Your orders are: GET USED TO IT!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How fucking weird are you? You sound German.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh you poor thing with TDS. Just making up stuff with no facts. More likely the Bus Driver was one of you crazy Democrats like yourself. How we make America great again is locking up idiots like you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Actually, it's by kicking the idiots out of power and start making it a virtue to elect competent people, rather than just picking a team that you''ll worship no matter what. Yet, here you are playing the silly team game and cheering on as the country burns down around you, just because the guy doing it is wearing your team colours.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
A simple search of the latest news stories will avail you of the facts in this matter. Try again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Dickeyrat,
Flagged for off-topic, baseless, and tin-foil. But you do get points for packing all that nonsense into such a compact space!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, that happened. It turns out that in the state of New York, third degree rape (which some other jurisdictions call statutory rape) is a Class E Felony. In the absence of prior felony convictions, a Class E Felony has a maximum sentence of 4 years probation. So yes, the Judge sentenced them to probation because, in the absence of prior convictions, or multiple concurrent felony convictions AKA "raping more than one victim," that is the only punishment allowed by law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perhaps federal legalization of pot would put a stop to this.
People often underestimate state sovereignty. Some southern states close bars on Sunday, though people just order up enough at 11:45 to drink until closing time at 3 or 4.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Almost time to riot
At what point, exactly, do we say ENOUGH and start rioting in the streets and shooting cops?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Almost time to riot
At the point that you wish to be shot dead by every legal gun owner within your proximity. I assume you are a Muslim, right? Right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Almost time to riot
Wow, I had a dream about a Muslim that ran in the streets waving a gun. I was hanging out like I usually do late in the afternoon on my rooftop with my custom deer-targeting telescoping sights with 3D imaging and feedback. Have you seen those? They are so cool. They see the target, they measure the distance, they estimate speed and predict future position, and then sensitize the trigger so you fire at the EXACT MOMENT you need to turn their head into pink powered fairy dust.
In my dream, anyway. And there was that Muslim, waving a gun shouting about cops, and then BAM! Pink fairy dust all over the sidewalk.
Maybe I was dreaming about this guy that posted above. Could be if he’s Muslim with a beard, dirty clothes and a rag around his head. If he looks like that well then WOW, that’s Amazing!
What do you say, on Random Anonymous Coward poster? Are you a Muslim with a dirty rag on your head?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have issues, so how about we start with your expressed (and possibly sexually driven) desire to commit lethal violence against Muslim people, then work our way out from there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Almost time to riot
Nope. About as white as it gets. I own guns too...the lack of police doesn't imply that people will start arbitrarily shooting other people either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Almost time to riot
"Nope. About as white as it gets."
Erm, not to be that guy - but being Muslim doesn't really imply that you're not white, although they would certainly be counted as a minority in that religion (as would a white Buddhist, Hindu, etc.)...
"the lack of police doesn't imply that people will start arbitrarily shooting other people either."
The use of the term "legal gun owner" implies that he's a resident of that gun fetishist fantasy world where people with guns will immediately become superheroes the moment something bad happens without the cops being able to stop it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And here I thought ammosexuals hated Hollywood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Bad cops, bad cops, whatcha gonna do?
Watcha gonna do when they come for you."
Reality TV shouldn't be this surreal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, that's...
...Alabama checked off the list of "safe states to retire to".
We need to make more states, there's only three unchecked, and I'm not so sure about those...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, that's...
You could get five more by granting statehood to American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Or by using Draper's plan and splitting California into six pieces.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems like this is a dangerous game to be playing. How many lives can be destroyed before someone wants revenge?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stories like this, and there are many, make me think I am in an abusive relationship. This is very similar to spousal abuse where a little stupid thing sets off the abuser who afterwards apologizes and promises to not do those things anymore ... rinse and repeat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You’ve never really been abused until you post an honest American opinion on Techdirt.
For example, say out load that you LOVE our President, His Majesty Donald J. Trump, POTUS, the Magnificient.
THen listen to the responses.
That’s real abuse. (NOT) (55555)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
People physically beat you up because of things you posted online?
Did you make a police report?
Any hospital bills?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"For example, say out load that you LOVE our President, His Majesty Donald J. Trump, POTUS, the Magnificient.
THen listen to the responses."
You get mocked for loving a conman as king, meaning that you reject the principal of democracy that the country was founded upon? Or just for being a childish fool more interested in making up silly nicknames than he is in looking at the real world?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The moment the USA has a king, God will destroy it.
Just sayin'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
War on Cops? BS War on Us....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
