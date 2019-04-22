State Investigator Granted Immunity For Hours-Long Detention Of Doctor At Gunpoint During A Search For Medical Records
How far can a law enforcement officer go to ensure an administrative search -- one looking for records, rather than contraband -- is carried out without interference? Pretty damn far, it appears.
A case before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals alleges Fourth Amendment violations during a search for medical records. Dr. Ikechukwu Okorie was on the receiving end of a search due to the state licensing board's suspicion he was over-prescribing opioids. Okorie wasn't facing criminal charges. The state board of licensing had suspended his license while it investigated. Okorie sought recertification. The board agreed to meet with him but also sought an administrative warrant to search his medical office for evidence it needed to make a determination on his recertification.
Serving a warrant of this type -- one not linked to any criminal accusations -- takes a village, apparently. From the decision [PDF]:
According to his complaint and Rule 7 supplement to that pleading, a large team made up of the following executed the warrant: five Board investigators, a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent, a Hattiesburg High Intensity Drug Trafficking Agent, and two federal DEA agents.
Lots of bored federales hanging around Hattiesburg, it seems. That initial show of force -- nine officers, most of them armed -- was followed by more shows of force. One officer in particular -- a board investigator -- was especially enthusiastic about ensuring Dr. Okorie didn't leave the premises or disrupt the search.
On entering the clinic, Board investigator Jonathan Dalton brandished his gun and pushed Okorie into his office. He then served Okorie with the warrant. After reviewing the warrant, Okorie attempted to leave his office to discuss it with his staff. Dalton stopped Okorie. He pushed Okorie down while saying, “if you don’t sit down I will put you down!” Okorie feared for his life. Dalton eventually allowed Okorie to instruct his staff to fax the warrant to his lawyers and print the requested patient records. But while Okorie did so, Dalton stood next to him with his gun drawn.
This is extremely odd behavior for a Board investigator, especially since Dr. Okorie had approached the board to ask for a recertification hearing. But that wasn't the extent of the investigator's abuse of his position.
Once Okorie briefly spoke with his staff, Dalton brought him back into his office, where Okorie was detained for the remainder of the search. After two hours had passed, Okorie asked to go to the bathroom and was told no. Okorie “plead[ed]” with Dalton, explaining that he would have to urinate himself if not allowed to use the restroom. At this point, Dalton, “with his gun drawn,” escorted Okorie to the bathroom. Dalton forced Okorie to leave the bathroom door open the entire time, even though a female investigator and other individuals were present. Dalton also instructed Okorie to keep his hands where Dalton could see them. Only when the agents were done executing the search, three to four hours after it began, was Okorie allowed to leave the clinic.
The lower court granted the investigator immunity, ruling that it was not clearly established government agents couldn't act like unreasonable assholes during an administrative search not related to a criminal investigation. Sure, it seems excessive, considering how many officers were present during the search (nine) and how cooperative Dr. Okorie was, but there's a dearth of caselaw related to the Fourth Amendment and administrative searches.
The Fifth Circuit Court notes that these cases are becoming more common -- suggesting the government behaves just as badly during non-criminal searches. This is the third case dealing with administrative searches it has seen in the last year. Unfortunately for everyone who isn't a law enforcement agent, the cases haven't been perfectly identical, so government employees keep escaping being held personally responsible for rights violations.
The last case the Fifth Circuit examined dealing with these issues resulted in a win for the accused officer and a blistering statement from Judge Don Willett on the farce that is qualified immunity.
The court is right about Dr. Zadeh’s rights: They were violated.
But owing to a legal deus ex machina—the “clearly established law” prong of qualified-immunity analysis—the violation eludes vindication. I write separately to register my disquiet over the kudzu-like creep of the modern immunity regime. Doctrinal reform is arduous, often-Sisyphean work. And the entrenched, judge-made doctrine of qualified immunity seems Kevlar-coated, making even tweak-level tinkering doubtful. But immunity ought not be immune from thoughtful reappraisal.
[...]
To some observers, qualified immunity smacks of unqualified impunity, letting public officials duck consequences for bad behavior—no matter how palpably unreasonable—as long as they were the first to behave badly.
There's no dissent attached to this one, even though it ultimately finds in favor of the government. The court says Okorie's claims are valid. There was nothing about this search that justified the show of force by Dalton.
Though law enforcement has understandable safety concerns when initially securing any scene, cf. Bailey v. United States, 568 U.S. 186, 195 (2013) (noting that Summers recognizes a need to “secure the premises” and for officers to take “command of the situation”), that would not seem to support hours-long detention of nonviolent individuals present at an administrative search. Yet Dalton allegedly drew his gun while accompanying Okorie and made him keep his hands visible at all times, even two hours into the detention. By this point, concerns about safety did not justify such intrusive measures. And with nine agents present in the office to execute the search, the need for such an intrusive detention was even lower.
[...]
Nothing indicates Okorie would have been uncooperative had he not been detained, and certainly nothing indicates that a drawn gun was necessary to keep Okorie restrained.
Even so, the lack of anything on point means Dalton can't be held accountable, seeing as he was the first to violate someone's rights in this particular manner.
As we have discussed, that at a minimum affects the balancing of Summers’s interests in analyzing the intrusiveness of a detention even if it does not outright eliminate the government’s right to detain without probable cause. But we have never considered the question, and only a few other courts have. The dearth of caselaw on this question might indicate the government rarely detains people while executing administrative searches, a fact that would be consistent with Okorie’s view of the Fourth Amendment. The consequence, though, is that Okorie is unable to point to caselaw clearly establishing the unlawfulness of this type of detention. As a result, qualified immunity defeats Okorie’s claim.
Here's the silver lining: if any armed officer decides to violate someone's rights this way in the future during an administrative search… well, they've been duly warned.
Going forward, an hours-long detention of a person during an administrative search of a medical clinic or similar establishment, during which a gun is drawn, will be unlawful absent heightened security concerns.
That's the bright line. It's very specific, dealing with only one type of search, and has requirements that could possibly be overlooked if the government can make the court believe the search presented "heightened security concerns." Careful with those "furtive movements," searchees.
It's been said that if you repeat the same lie enough times, people will begin to believe it's true. Is that why you kept saying that this was a minor search and the doctor was never under suspicion of any crime?
They were looking for evidence of him over-prescribing opioids, and had a warrant for it. In case you failed to read between the lines here and missed the subtlety, that means they had good reason to believe he was abusing his position of trust and acting as a drug dealer. Which is a very, very serious crime. Probably more than one, in fact.
Doctors who do that can be very scary, very dangerous people, just like any other drug dealer. In light of that, I don't see how the cops did anything wrong with taking reasonable precautions to make sure he couldn't make trouble for them or the people around them.
Re:
Did you not read in the article that this was NOT A CRIMINAL warrant?
That being the case, why would weapons be necessary?
Re:
Okorie sought recertification. The board agreed to meet with him but also sought an administrative warrant to search his medical office for evidence it needed to make a determination on his recertification.
Page 3 of the Fifth Circuit's Decision: No criminal sanctions are associated with any of the cited provisions.
Re:
You failed to note a significant point, it was not a criminal search, but rather an administrative search to see if his license could be returned. Someone looking for restoration of a license is hardly going to be dangerous to those checking to see if it can be restored.
Re:
I see somebody watches a lot of TV.
... and, as others have pointed out, doesn't read a lot of actual case material before spewing authoritarian bullshit...
Re:
So what crime were they investigating? According to the article itself, this was not a criminal matter, so why treat the doctor as a criminal suspect?
Re:
Re:
"Which is a very, very serious crime."
Yet, FTA:
"Okorie wasn't facing criminal charges"
"a warrant of this type -- one not linked to any criminal accusations"
Yet again, you lie in the very basis of your argument, but as long as cops have the right excuse to violate civil rights, you're all for it.
Apparently Andy wasn't along on the raid...
... to have a talk with Barney Fife...
That detention sounds like kidnapping when someone other than law enfircement detains someone. Sure its different because of the administrative search, but the act is the same. Too bad this government hates the people of this country and treats everyone like the enemy until a court of law lets you go free. You will still never feel free while this rogue inquisition is empowered by law making judges.
So, as I understand QI, if you killed the President, obviously you are going to fry. But the Trump estate and/or his family could not sue a cop for the assassination as it has not been determined that a cop committing an assassination has not been adjudged to infringe the Pres. constitutional rights. That is beyond fucked up. Then again with US ADAs taking bets on whether cops can rape minors if they are 15 and the NY case involved cops raping a 14 year old, the entire judicial system seems to be fucked up now. Thanks judges for your collective lack of spine
Re:
Qualified immunity is a made up term and is nowhere in the constitution of criminal law. It is a free pass for rights violations, as long as you are part of the government. If a normal citizen did exactly the same thing to the officer involved, you had better believe the person would be behind bars right now.
Re: Re:
'Qualified immunity', and it's partner 'good faith exception'(among others), is a legal abomination that should never have been accepted or allowed, as it not only sets up a two-tiered legal system but creates situations like what's covered here, where those that should be held to higher standards and face higher punishments for violating the power and authority they are granted are instead held to lower standards(if any), and can completely avoid punishment for actions that would have seen a general member of the public thrown in a cell in a heartbeat, under the apparent idea that public officials are just too damn stupid to grasp basic concepts unless they've been explicitly spelled out for them, despite the fact that a member of the general public would most certainly not be granted the same leeway.
Re:
So, as I understand QI, if you killed the President, obviously you are going to fry. But the Trump estate and/or his family could not sue a cop for the assassination...
Unless he's killed in Ford's Theatre or Dealy Plaza.
Re: Re:
With the same kind of gun, otherwise it is a different circumstance and QI attaches (like a damn leach).
Ah the classic excuse, 'No one is dumber than a public official'
To some observers, qualified immunity smacks of unqualified impunity, letting public officials duck consequences for bad behavior—no matter how palpably unreasonable—as long as they were the first to behave badly.
Probably because that's exactly how it works in practice, as evidenced by this very case where it's agreed that what the investigator did was a violation, yet they still get off without punishment merely because they were the first to violate someone's rights in that specific manner.
'Qualified immunity' is a bullshit idea that should never have been allowed, because it does allow public officials to duck responsibility for their actions, under the idea that (for example) someone can be both considered qualified to have a deadly weapon as part of their default gear and at the same time be so monumentally stupid that they have to have the most basic concepts spelled out to them explicitly before they can understand them.
Going forward, an hours-long detention of a person during an administrative search of a medical clinic or similar establishment, during which a gun is drawn, will be unlawful absent heightened security concerns.
Great, so all they have to do is merely threaten someone with a gun, rather than actually draw it, and the next thug with a badge will be able to escape being held responsible for their actions, because after all if the case isn't exactly the same then how could they possibly know?
They may have bemoaned how the system/doctrine looks tailor made to allow those that should be held to higher standards to be instead held to the absolute lowest(if any), but for all their empty talk they still upheld that very idea, making it clear what they really think about the matter, and gutless judges like them are the very reason such a system/doctrine works for those that it protects from the consequences for their actions.
Congress has some work to do
Here is a list of things that Congress has failed to act upon (in no particular order), and not only should they, but clearly need to. I not only don't expect them to, I am also very afraid of what they might do if they did.
That list is not necessarily comprehensive and some of the items might need further definition or clarification.
Going forward
"Going forward..."
Let me rephrase: if you are detained and if it is in a medical clinic and if it occurs during an administrative search, then you should make sure it is at gunpoint and lasts at least a couple of hours. You'll likely need that long anyway to figure out how to credibly prove it in court. And anything less, well, forget it.
Okay, I'll bite. What about the other eight representatives of the law present? They must have been alright with it, I guess? Crazy.
Are you sure that the US is a country that can point fingers at others and label them as "dictatorships"?
This has sounded pretty GESTAPO to me...
