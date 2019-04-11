House Passes Net Neutrality Bill, McConnell Promises It Won't Survive Senate
from the ill-communication dept
Yesterday the House voted 232-190 to approve the Save The Internet Act, three-page legislation that would fully restore not just the FCC's 2015 net neutrality rules, but its authority to police the telecom sector. As we've long noted, the Ajit Pai FCC's repeal involved effectively neutering the FCC at the telecom sector's behest, then shoveling any remaining oversight authority to the FTC, which lacks both the authority and attention span to effectively police telecom giants. The idea that telecom oversight would be lost in the cracks was, of course, the entire point of the telecom lobbying gambit.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where Mitch McConnell has already stated it will be "dead on arrival." The bill also needs to somehow avoid a Trump veto, which the White House all but guaranteed with a statement this week saying Trump would be advised to veto the measure. Why? The administration proclaimed it was because killing net neutrality had resulted in incredible benefits to American consumers:
"Since the new rule was adopted in 2018, consumers have benefited from a greater than 35 percent increase in average, fixed broadband download speeds, and the United States rose to sixth, from thirteenth, in the world for those speeds. In 2018, fiber was also made available to more new homes than in any previous year, and capital investment by the Nation’s top six Internet service providers increased by $2.3 billion."
As I noted over at The Verge some of those statistics are a bit shaky, and there's zero evidence any of them had anything to do with killing net neutrality. The 35% bump in broadband speeds, for example, is pretty well in line with past growth, and is courtesy of a lot of things, ranging from relatively inexpensive Cable DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades, to the rise of community broadband efforts (which the Trump FCC opposes). And the "record fiber" growth that the White House credits to "light touch regulatory" policies was courtesy of fiber build out merger conditions affixed on the AT&T DirecTV merger by the previous FCC.
There's some hope among activists that the bill passes the Senate, then avoids a Trump veto by appealing to his "populist" streak (whatever that means any more), given that the rules have overwhelming, bipartisan support. That's always seemed like a long shot given Trump's blind fealty to these companies so far. Still, even if the vote fails, the loss will provide a voter scorecard ahead of the 2020 elections, making it abundantly clear which politicians actively respect the will of the public and the need for level internet playing fields, and which prioritize the revenues of giant natural telecom monopolies.
The best chance to reverse the repeal has always been with the courts. Especially given the numerous, often utterly bizarre procedural missteps the FCC made during the repeal. If the lawsuit filed against the FCC by 23 state AGs, consumer groups, and a handful of smaller companies like Mozilla is victorious (a ruling could pop up within months), it could immediately restore the 2015 rules and the FCC's full authority over ISPs.
Filed Under: donald trump, fcc, house, mitch mcconnell, net neutrality, senate, veto
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I really miss the Dingo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He protected the baby. Very very rare thing to have lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Truly a good dingo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At this point I’m more convinced it’s actually easier to set up your own ISP and prepare to out legal the bastards when. They inevitably try to do what is in their nature once they get paid to stop you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"House Passes Net Neutrality Bill, McConnell Promises It Won't Survive Senate"
I doubt Mitch will survive 2020
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He will win in 2020. El Tortuga cannot be stopped!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Never underestimate the ability of the US voting population to continue to vote for incumbents that don't care what their constituents want.
People get incredible amnesia around voting day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Don't care what their constituents want"? He blocked an Obama nominee to the Supreme Court and changed the rules to push two Trump nominees through.
Mitch McConnell is doing exactly what Kentucky voters want. What do you think is higher-priority for them -- net neutrality, or Trump's agenda?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Voter Memory was calculated at two weeks decades ago.
Which basically means that if you can keep away from negative headlines for the two weeks before Election Day, whatever you've been up to before then won't be at the top of voter's minds when they hit the polls.
I'd shorten it from two weeks to a single week now. The internet speed of dissemination means Joe Voter is getting hit with a thousand more "news articles" than they were getting from print and TV.
When trump was still kicking the crap out of all the "official" republican candidates, there were more stories about him than could be kept up with - many on the order of space alien conspiracy. None of them with any standing, just throwing out every ludicrous statement anyone against him getting the nomination could think up in the hopes some idiot would believe them.
That went super-viral just before Election Day. And it drove any actual negatives about him from the minds of the voters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do you think he'll be primaried, or are you legitimately suggesting that Kentucky will elect a Democrat?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Authority?
How about responsibly with some big hammers at the ready?
Service with a smile only goes so far.
Service with a smile and a hammer gets things done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It really bothers me when a politician won't even CONSIDER a bill simply because it doesn't follow the party line or someone from another party put it forward. Even more so when there is evidence that many citizens are in favor of what the bill is seeking to correct, or even worse, when there are close to two dozen States who are writing and passing their own laws regarding the matter.
Once enough states get their own law passed the telecoms are going to start screaming that 'every state has different laws, it is impossible for us to comply with each state individually! (so we just wont comply with any of them!)'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That isn't what I'd call "overwhelming".
And McConnell needs to retire. This idiot is so anti-public it's amazing he's survived this long in the Senate and even risen to his current position.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The overwhelming support being referenced is by the public at large, not Congress critters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
McConnell, Pelosi, Boxer, Schumer, the list goes on.
They've been in power long enough to know where damned near ALL the bodies are buried.
Makes it next to impossible to get rid of them. Term limits of say... dunno, three, maybe four terms would fix that problem. Of course, the dinosaurs are the ones who would have to vote it into law, so....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The 35% bump in broadband speeds, for example, is pretty well in line with past growth, and is courtesy of a lot of things, ranging from relatively inexpensive Cable DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades..."
I just moved, and when I did I upgraded from a pair of 12/1 Mbps lines (through a local company with awesome customer service, who resells Sonic) to Comcast gigabit service (nominally 1000/35, measured 973/42). So, yeah, I've done my part to boost that statistic.
(Yes, I sold my soul. I've gotten really tired of trying to stream and upload through a straw.
(Yes, I bought my own DOCSIS 3.1 modem and provided my own router... I may owe my soul to Satan, but I'm not stupid, and I could afford it up front.
(For the record, I can now stream Twitch at full resolution and highest quality while logged into a server-based multiplayer game or hosting my own games (depending on the game) while doing whatever on my laptop and while my daughter is doing her own thing and I have yet to drop One. Single. Packet. It is GLORIOUS.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
guess it pays then to fuck the public, the ones you're supposed to be representing, rather than the massive corporations that are fucking the public as well! all politicians who admit to this needs voting out of office asap!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Remind me again...
Why is Ajit Pai not registered as a lobbyist for the telecom sector?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Remind me again...
Because to be a lobbyist you have to dump wheelbarrows full of cash at your politician's feet. He'd rather others dump cash at his feet, now or in the future once he's established his reputation for being an ISP cock holster and needs a job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When we were kids they told us crime doesn't pay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"When we were kids they told us crime doesn't pay.'
That because "They" don't like the competition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Dead in the water"
You probably don't get what Mitch O'Connell is saying here. He does not say that the bill won't survive Senate. What he says is that Senate will not get to vote in it in the first place since it is his decision what bills are voted on.
This guy is the horse apple on top of a broken political system, and that is giving horses a bad name.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Dead in the water"
To be fair, he does look a bit like a horse apple. If he laid down on the ground you would be forgiven for making that mistake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Dead in the water"
Be fair, now. If there wasn't a deciding vote on what gets to the floor, EVERY pipe-dream bit of idiocy would require a floor vote, meaning NOTHING would get done.
Hey! Wait a minute....
/s for the humor impaired
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dead in the Water
According to Microsoft, broadband access and broadband adoption are 2 very different things.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/04/08/microsoft-says-its-data-shows-fcc-reports-massively-overstate-bro adband-adoption/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply