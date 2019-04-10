It's Fun To Laugh About Congressional Reps Suing A Satirical Internet Cow, But It's A Real Attack On Free Speech
Daily Deal: uTalk Language Education

Wed, Apr 10th 2019 10:36am

It is becoming more and more valuable to learn a second, or third, fourth, or fifth language. uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier challenge by helping you learn real, practical vocabulary in a wide variety of languages from any device that you choose. uTalk's language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk and feature independently verified translations so you'll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local. There are two non-expiring subscription options to choose from in the Deals store: 1 language for $19.99, and 6 languages for $29.99.

