Court Says Virginia PD's Use Of Automatic Plate Readers Violates State's Data Privacy Law
EU Tells Internet Archive That Much Of Its Site Is 'Terrorist Content'

Kobe Bryant Every Bit As Useless As His Lawyers Predicted In Trademark Opposition

Trademark

from the mamba-mumble dept

Wed, Apr 10th 2019 7:19pmTimothy Geigner

Late last year, we wrote about a fairly strange case of a trademark opposition involving Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals and its Black Mamba HYPERRUSH line of diet pills, and Kobe Bryant and his Black Mamba line of being a basketball player. The whole thing was both messy and rather pointless. Pointless because the pharma market and anything Kobe Bryant is involved in are quite divergent marketplaces, making the trademark opposition fairly pointless. And, yet, it's been going on for years. Messy, because the timelines are not particularly in Bryant's favor, given that Hi-Tech applied for its mark a year before Bryant applied for his, leading to Hi-Tech requesting to depose Bryant and get documents from him detailing exactly how he came up with his nickname. Bryant's lawyers rebutted the request by suggesting that deposing Bryant would be like deposing Lil Wayne, because the present is a farce we're all somehow forced to live through.

Instead, Bryant's lawyers insisted he answer only written questions, all while warning that Bryant's answers would probably be entirely useless. They predicted that Bryant wouldn't recall the answers to the questions Hi-Tech would want to ask, which is more than a little odd, given that this all centers around how he came up with his now-famous nickname. But, give credit where credit is due: Hi-Tech is now complaining that Bryant has been every bit as useless as his lawyers predicted.

The pharma company says they fired off a list of questions they wanted to be answered by Kobe and certain documents they requested him to turn over. The company claims that Kobe has given evasive or incomplete answers and refused to turn over everything based on “unreasonable objections.”

Hi-Tech argues they cannot prepare for the upcoming trial if Kobe does not hand over the docs ASAP.

They want answers on how he came up with the nickname “Black Mama,” saying their research shows he has given different answers over the years. They allege Kobe has once said it was based on the species of snake but also claimed it was because of the film “Kill Bill,” which had a character named “Black Mamba.”

The pharma company is demanding Kobe turn over all documents and communications concerning his use of the name in business and records of any products sold under the mark.

It's worth keeping in mind that Kobe Bryant is the one that issued the opposition to Hi-Tech's trademark application here, not the other way around. And, again, the timing of each party's application doesn't serve to bolster Bryant's side of things. Given that the nickname is the center of this conflict, the questions that Hi-Tech is asking aren't exactly unreasonable. And the company sure seems to think Bryant has answers or documents that are going to be good for its case.

A case which, again, is of an opposition that never should have happened. Kobe Bryant does not make drugs or diet pills. Nothing about Hi-Tech's branding suggests there is any involvement by Bryant. Other athletes, in fact, have used the Black Mamba nickname. Maybe it's time for Bryant to drop this and move on.

Filed Under: black mamba, kobe bryant, trademark
Companies: hi-tech pharamceuticals

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ysth (profile), 10 Apr 2019 @ 7:49pm

    Black Mama should be Black Mamba?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ysth (profile), 10 Apr 2019 @ 7:49pm

      Re:

      I think. I don't actually know who Kobe Bryant is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Clit Eastwood, 11 Apr 2019 @ 2:04am

        Re: Re:

        All I know is that Black Mamas likely love Black Mambas. Not to speak of White Mamas. They love 'em even more; especially if they're on vacation without their boyfriends.

        You're a whore, Illona, nothing but a whore and your momma too!!!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    nony, 10 Apr 2019 @ 7:57pm

    black mabma

    Without being crude, like Kobe Bryant, I thought he was referring to his penis.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 10 Apr 2019 @ 8:39pm

    A... novel defense, to be sure

    'No really, our client is an idiot and you'll be wasting your time' is certainly an interesting objection to deposing your client, and one I wonder if said client knows his lawyers used and what that says about what they think about him?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2019 @ 6:16am

      Re: A... novel defense, to be sure

      They told him idiot means genius. First they told him idiot was a synonym for genius, but they eventually figured out he didn't know what that meant.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Apr 2019 @ 11:11pm

    But without trademark law why would anyone ever buy pills again? Or play basketball? Or have dark skin?

    Why doesn't Masnick stop trying to steal food from the mouths of babies?!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2019 @ 6:04am

    Nickname, to me, is something others tag you with and sticks

    I'd say the lawyers for both sides agree on that, just not out loud

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bamboo Harvester (profile), 11 Apr 2019 @ 6:16am

      Re:

      Yup. How many boxers have been "Sugar Ray"? The nicknames get recycled, sometimes as an homage to a person previously "titled" with it, sometimes as snark.

      And, come on, this is Kobe Bryant. My blender scored higher on the SAT's than he did....

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 11 Apr 2019 @ 9:59am

    When is PETA going to step in here and speak for actual Black Mambas? The real travesty is that animals are being stripped of their rights to have names, and since PETA speaks for the animals, they should have a voice in this argument.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2019 @ 2:19pm

      Re:

      If we let PETA step in to speak for the animals, then we'll have to find the Lorax and let it speak for the trees.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Says Virginia PD's Use Of Automatic Plate Readers Violates State's Data Privacy Law
EU Tells Internet Archive That Much Of Its Site Is 'Terrorist Content'
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:33 Investor Lawsuit Accuses AT&T Of Downplaying Streaming Video Losses (2)
13:27 City Councilman Who Really Wants His Town To Trademark Its Seal Trademarks It Himself As A Stunt (16)
12:00 FBI Cyber Crimes Division Not So Great About Passing Info To Victims Of Cyberattacks (5)
10:44 Grandstanding GOP Senators Continue To Mislead About Social Media Bias, Demand A 'Fairness Doctrine' For The Internet (66)
10:40 Daily Deal: Humm.ly Music Therapy App (0)
09:43 House Passes Net Neutrality Bill, McConnell Promises It Won't Survive Senate (32)
06:40 Julian Assange Arrested On Behalf Of The US, For Trying To Help Manning Crack CIA Password (62)
03:36 EU Tells Internet Archive That Much Of Its Site Is 'Terrorist Content' (59)

Wednesday

19:19 Kobe Bryant Every Bit As Useless As His Lawyers Predicted In Trademark Opposition (12)
15:20 Court Says Virginia PD's Use Of Automatic Plate Readers Violates State's Data Privacy Law (14)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.