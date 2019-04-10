German Publishing Giant Claims Blocking Ads Is Copyright Infringement, In Yet Another Lawsuit Against The Industry Leader
For over a decade, some Web sites have been moaning about adblockers. The German publishing giant Axel Springer hates them. It has been pursuing Eyeo, the company behind Adblock Plus, through the courts in Germany for years, accusing it of unfair competition. Here's how that turned out for the publisher, as reported by Eyeo on its blog:
Axel Springer publishing house has been trying to get ad blocking declared illegal. We beat them in the regional courts, we beat them in the appeals court, so they took us to the supreme court in Germany to try their luck a third time.
A year ago, Axel Springer lost at Germany's supreme court.
Of course, big publishers don't let little things like losing court cases at every level of the legal system stop them from pursuing their attack. As the Heise Online site explains (original in German), Axel Springer is suing Eyeo yet again, this time for alleged copyright infringement (via Google Translate):
"Advertising blockers change the programming code of websites and thus directly access the legally protected offerings of publishers," explains Claas-Hendrik Soehring, Head of Media Law at Axel Springer. "In the long run, they will not only damage a central financing basis for digital journalism but will also jeopardize open access to opinion-forming information on the Internet "
As Eyeo's company spokesperson pointed out to Heise Online, this claim is ridiculous. Adblocking software operates within a person's browser; it simply changes what appears on the screen by omitting the ads. It's no different from resizing a browser window, or modifying a Web page's appearance using one of the hundreds of other browser plugins that are available. It's completely under the control of the user, and doesn't touch anything on the server side. The fact that Axel Springer is making such a technically illiterate argument shows that it is now desperately scraping the barrel of legal arguments. Maybe it's time for the German publisher to accept that users have the right to format the Web pages they view in any way they like -- and that adblocking software is perfectly legal.
Filed Under: ad blocking, adblock, copyright, germany
Companies: adblock, axel springer, eyeo
Reader Comments
The First Word
Various sites want to try and force you to unblock ads, I wonder why none of them are willing to assume liability for any viruses or malware rogue ads might deliver to users, or help pay for the user's bandwidth wasted by the ads.
"Advertising blockers change the programming code of websites and thus directly access the legally protected offerings of publishers," explains Claas-Hendrik Soehring
Some explanation he's got there. I would expect an "explanation" to actually include some level of detail, what they have there is a statement not an explanation.
Re:
"legally protected offerings of publishers"
When was this Legally protected in such a way? The information comes to me in its totality, I choose to ignore it when rendering it on my screen.
Assuming im not blocking your AD server, in which case the information never gets to me.
Re:
Because ad content is served via links/embeds in the html sent by the server ad blockers work by preventing your browser from loading content from the servers in those links. They don't modify the content, they prevent the web site from consuming your bandwidth from loading ad content you don't wish to see. Not unlike blocking phone numbers from sending data to your fax machine and consuming your paper and ink resources, if such a thing were possible.
Re: Re:
I wonder how much successful adblocking you could do simply by creating a rule that says "never allow an iframe nested inside another iframe to load". Because it seems like all the ad networks do that these days, and I don't think I've ever seen legitimate content do it, so the false-positive rate would be pretty low...
Re: Re: Re:
It's one of the rules I've got set in my browsers, and it works really well :) Every once in a while I get a site I have to disable the rule on, but rarely.
However, there's still lots of popunder code being served up by ad servers as well... and non-iframe script-based ads abound as well.
Isn't that kind of like forcing someone to go on a date with someone they don't like?
Re:
Considering that most ads are somewhere on the spectrum between obnoxious and dangerous, this like forcing someone to go to second base on that unwanted date, with a 10% chance the other person is a rapist.
So do scissors and a scrap book for printed offerings.
Re:
So does the mute button of a TV remote
Various sites want to try and force you to unblock ads, I wonder why none of them are willing to assume liability for any viruses or malware rogue ads might deliver to users, or help pay for the user's bandwidth wasted by the ads.
Re:
My Windows laptop once got bricked by malware served up through a compromised ad network on a blog I frequent. The first thing I did once I got my laptop reimaged was install an ad blocker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
^^ this ^^
First thing I do after installing a browser on a new machine is install an ad blocker. No more brickage for me. Of course I whitelist certain sites to support them but I'll block them again at the first sign of a malicious or even annoying ad (like those animated ones that flash to grab your attention).
Re: Re: Re:
Flashing?
You've got more tolerance than me. If it moves or changes in any way, I kill it dead on the spot. Any ad designer who can't communicate their message adequately in a single, static image needs to be fired and replaced by someone more competent who can, because going beyond that annoys users.
Re: Re:
That's a big problem right there. Even ignoring the irritation factor of advertising, I do not trust the advertisers not to install malware.
Re:
That's bad enough, but apparently some of these sites allow the advertising company, via a link, to load their javascript directly to your browser completely devoid of any review. Seems that might be negligent. How are they not held responsible?
Who has the most rights here?
The publishers right to broadcast an ad, or the users right to ignore them?
I (and many of us) are totally sick of ads 247. Particularly on "news" sites that have a forced-play 1 minute ad between each of their 15 second news clips. And many times it is the same damn ad. that* really makes me want to visit their site more often. (/s for the humor impaired)
Until they can "close the loop" and stop showing ads after a purchase has been made - they are wasting every cent of advertising money showing those ads.
And with so many stories of malware laden ads, why the hell would I want them on my screen?
Clean up that part, close the loop, and maybe I'll stop blocking. And if you want to force me to watch ads between every news story - well guess what- one of your competitors will have the story without your ads.
Re: Who has the most rights here?
Both, equally.
Publishers can broadcast all they like but nothing says I have to consume all of their content.
Re: Re: Who has the most rights here?
That's right.
And going to the bathroom during the ads is not illegal, it is not theft and those spy devices counting people in the room are not going to be tolerated.
Re: Who has the most rights here?
"Until they can "close the loop" and stop showing ads after a purchase has been made - they are wasting every cent of advertising money showing those ads."
Nah, To the advertisers you have shown that you are willing to purchase from an ad, so in there thinking you need more ads not less.
“Legally protected offerings”
Oh you want to legalese bro?
Unfortunately mien Lieb you are merely RENTING space on a DIGTAL space so your “offerings” are not offered the same protections they would be in a RL space to use copylogic.
Read the fine print.
Great....now we're going to get another EU copyright directive dealing with ad blockers.
Somebody please find the cable going to the EU and unplug it before they fuck it up for everyone.
ludicrous thing here is that probably every one of these complainers has an ad blocker on his browser at home.
Classic felony interfere with a business model
When a site.
When A site Wont let me wonder their data, I send them a note.
Yes I use adblock, and for reasons that you Already know..
But...
I do not block 1st party adverts, FROM YOUR SITE..
If you post on your front page that YOU will be liable for ANYTHING that gets inserted onto my computer by the adverts you send to me.. I will allow them. But remember, you are LIABLE for trackers, malware, bots, and any crap that I receive..
And since you would be the FIRST site to do this, its going to be REAL hard NOT to prove anything on my computer WASNT delivered by your site.
We went thru this years ago. The virus, bots, trackers, malware, System corruption, and So forth.. At this time, I know PORN sites safer then most of the internet.
Here is a hint...MAKE YOUR OWN ADVERTS FOR the companies you like, and post them. THEN you have control of the CRAP in them. AND you will know they are written properly, and then you can COUNT all the redirects yourself, AND GET PAID MORE, then having a 3rd party get all the money.
