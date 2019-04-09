UK Now Proposes Ridiculous Plan To Fine Internet Companies For Vaguely Defined 'Harmful Content'
Devin Nunes Has Filed A Second Bullshit Defamation Lawsuit Telling You All About A News Article He Doesn't Want You To Read

Daily Deal: The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Apr 9th 2019 10:32amDaily Deal

The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle has 5 courses geared to prepare you to take 3 certification exams. You'll start with preparing for the CompTIA A+ certification. You'll then learn how to configure, manage, troubleshoot, and maintain networks for the CompTIA Network+ exam. Finally, you'll learn about risk management, risk mitigation, intrusion detection, and more as you prepare to take the CompTIA Security+ exam. The bundle is on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

UK Now Proposes Ridiculous Plan To Fine Internet Companies For Vaguely Defined 'Harmful Content'
Devin Nunes Has Filed A Second Bullshit Defamation Lawsuit Telling You All About A News Article He Doesn't Want You To Read
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

11:59 Tennessee Senate Unanimously Passes Actual Anti-SLAPP Bill (3)
10:37 Devin Nunes Has Filed A Second Bullshit Defamation Lawsuit Telling You All About A News Article He Doesn't Want You To Read (40)
10:32 Daily Deal: The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle (0)
09:30 UK Now Proposes Ridiculous Plan To Fine Internet Companies For Vaguely Defined 'Harmful Content' (36)
06:20 New FCC Commissioner: Hey, Maybe Somebody In Government Could Address These Wireless Location Data Scandals? (13)
03:23 Legislator Irritated By A Journalist Decides State's Government Should Start Regulating Journalism (50)

Monday

19:31 Horse Race Announcer Sues Over Bill Murray Film That Included His Trademarked Tagline (22)
15:46 Former Police Chief Says Conviction Requirement For Forfeitures Makes It Too Hard To Take Cash From People (74)
13:33 Colorado Net Neutrality Bill Heads To Governor's Desk For Signing (14)
12:14 Former Intelligence Officials Sue The Government Over Its Unconstitutional Pre-Publication Review Process (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.