Game Jam Winner Spotlight: Permanence

from the like-it's-1923 dept

Well, here we are at our final spotlight post for winners from our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1923. It's the winner of the Best Analog Game category: Permanence by Jackson Tegu.

Permanence is probably the most intriguing and unusual of all the submissions we received, and it piqued the curiosity and imagination of many of our judges. It's also just about as analog as a game can be: it takes the form of a book. Indeed, the instructions advise (somewhat apologetically) that you professionally print and bind the included PDF to create a real book to hold in your hands — but in a pinch, a basic print-out will suffice.

But this isn't a book of instructions... not quite. Nor is it a book to simply read... not quite. Rather, the book is the instructions, the game, and the story all at once. It is designed to be played by seven people, but not all at once — each player will, on their own time, take their journey through the book. And they won't leave the book the same as they found it: each player is instructed (poetically) to "free their traveler from the page" with scissors, and then to leave behind their traveller's "attachments" as small bookmarks between the pages. All this throughout the course of a meditative roleplaying journey based on two 1923 works that have entered the public domain: the painting Metempsychosis by Yokoyama Taikan, and poems from the book The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran.

If you're still feeling a bit unclear on what exactly Permanence is, don't be discouraged — it is a game to be discovered via play, not mastered beforehand. Its unique and creative approach made it a shoe-in for Best Analog Game, and the only way to understand it is to print it out and give it a try. You can download it now from its page on Itch!

And with that, we wrap up the series of winner spotlights for our public domain game jam. Once again, a huge thanks to everyone who participated, and who played the games that were submitted — we never expected such a great response, and we're thrilled with how it went. You can still check out the full list of winners and the collection of other entries at any time, and if all goes according to plan with the finally-expanding public domain, we'll be back with another edition next year!

