Ironically, Too Many Video Streaming Choices May Drive Users Back To Piracy
 

Game Jam Winner Spotlight: Permanence

Culture

from the like-it's-1923 dept

Sat, Apr 6th 2019 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

Well, here we are at our final spotlight post for winners from our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1923. It's the winner of the Best Analog Game category: Permanence by Jackson Tegu.

Permanence is probably the most intriguing and unusual of all the submissions we received, and it piqued the curiosity and imagination of many of our judges. It's also just about as analog as a game can be: it takes the form of a book. Indeed, the instructions advise (somewhat apologetically) that you professionally print and bind the included PDF to create a real book to hold in your hands — but in a pinch, a basic print-out will suffice.

But this isn't a book of instructions... not quite. Nor is it a book to simply read... not quite. Rather, the book is the instructions, the game, and the story all at once. It is designed to be played by seven people, but not all at once — each player will, on their own time, take their journey through the book. And they won't leave the book the same as they found it: each player is instructed (poetically) to "free their traveler from the page" with scissors, and then to leave behind their traveller's "attachments" as small bookmarks between the pages. All this throughout the course of a meditative roleplaying journey based on two 1923 works that have entered the public domain: the painting Metempsychosis by Yokoyama Taikan, and poems from the book The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran.

If you're still feeling a bit unclear on what exactly Permanence is, don't be discouraged — it is a game to be discovered via play, not mastered beforehand. Its unique and creative approach made it a shoe-in for Best Analog Game, and the only way to understand it is to print it out and give it a try. You can download it now from its page on Itch!

And with that, we wrap up the series of winner spotlights for our public domain game jam. Once again, a huge thanks to everyone who participated, and who played the games that were submitted — we never expected such a great response, and we're thrilled with how it went. You can still check out the full list of winners and the collection of other entries at any time, and if all goes according to plan with the finally-expanding public domain, we'll be back with another edition next year!

Filed Under: game jam, public domain

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Ironically, Too Many Video Streaming Choices May Drive Users Back To Piracy
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 Game Jam Winner Spotlight: Permanence (0)

Friday

19:39 Ironically, Too Many Video Streaming Choices May Drive Users Back To Piracy (38)
15:45 Appeals Court Says It's OK For Cops To Steal Stuff From Citizens (41)
13:39 Anti-Piracy Outfit MUSO Comes Out Against The Use Of DRM (10)
12:09 Oversight Report Says DEA Ran Multiple Bulk Data Collection Programs With Zero Legal Clearance (7)
10:40 Just $6,790 Of $208 Million In Robocall Fines Have Been Collected By The FCC (23)
10:35 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The Python Master Class Bundle (0)
09:39 Copyright Enforcement Service Claims $600 Billion-Worth Of Images Are 'Stolen' Every Day (39)
06:35 Women's March Inc. Quietly Abandons Its Attempt To Trademark 'Women's March' (7)
03:33 Aussie Senate Rushes Thru Bill That Would Fine Social Media Companies For Not Taking Down 'Abhorrent' Content Fast Enough (44)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.