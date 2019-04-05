Copyright Enforcement Service Claims $600 Billion-Worth Of Images Are 'Stolen' Every Day
Just $6,790 Of $208 Million In Robocall Fines Have Been Collected By The FCC

Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The Python Master Class Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 5th 2019 10:35amDaily Deal

Pay what you want for The Python Master Class Bundle and you'll get access to the Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals course where you'll learn to create new Python applications. If you beat the average price for the bundle, you unlock 9 more courses. You'll learn about web scraping, Numpy, iPython, Scipy and more. Other courses cover making graphs, interactive games, machine learning, web programming, and more on your way to mastering Python.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Copyright Enforcement Service Claims $600 Billion-Worth Of Images Are 'Stolen' Every Day
Just $6,790 Of $208 Million In Robocall Fines Have Been Collected By The FCC
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:40 Just $6,790 Of $208 Million In Robocall Fines Have Been Collected By The FCC (0)
10:35 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The Python Master Class Bundle (0)
09:39 Copyright Enforcement Service Claims $600 Billion-Worth Of Images Are 'Stolen' Every Day (12)
06:35 Women's March Inc. Quietly Abandons Its Attempt To Trademark 'Women's March' (5)
03:33 Aussie Senate Rushes Thru Bill That Would Fine Social Media Companies For Not Taking Down 'Abhorrent' Content Fast Enough (35)

Thursday

19:38 UK Government Misses Another Ship Date On Its Porn Filter (26)
15:33 German Government's Bullying Of FOI Group Provides A Warning Of How EU's New Upload Filters Will Be Used For Censorship (20)
13:32 Telecom Lobbyists Crushed San Francisco's Quest For Better Broadband (14)
12:04 Be Cautious About Big Internet Platforms Bearing Plans For Global Censorship (34)
10:40 Court Says Government Can Continue To Withhold Six 'Significant' FISA Court Opinions In Their Entirety (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.